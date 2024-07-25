Tweakers Podcast #331 - Trackingpop-ups, Spotify-abo's en noodscenario's

Deze week praten Wout Funnekotter, Jurian Ubachs, Arnoud Wokke en Tijs Hofmans over sneller 5G in stadions, het duurdere Spotify-abonnement, een Google-overname van 23 miljard die niet doorgaat, Chrome die een trackingpop-up krijgt en de gevolgen van de CrowdStrike-storing.
0:00 Intro
0:21 Opening
1:13 .post
6:07 Sneller 5G in stadions
15:08 Spotify komt met duurder abo
23:23 '23 miljard dollar? Nee dank je'
29:11 Chrome krijgt een pop-up voor tracking
37:40 Wat de CrowdStrike-storing heeft losgemaakt
1:06:03 Sneakpeek
