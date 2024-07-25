Tweakers Podcast #331 - Trackingpop-ups, Spotify-abo's en noodscenario's

Deze week praten Wout Funnekotter, Jurian Ubachs, Arnoud Wokke en Tijs Hofmans over sneller 5G in stadions, het duurdere Spotify-abonnement, een Google-overname van 23 miljard die niet doorgaat, Chrome die een trackingpop-up krijgt en de gevolgen van de CrowdStrike-storing.

0:00 Intro
0:21 Opening
1:13 .post
6:07 Sneller 5G in stadions
15:08 Spotify komt met duurder abo
23:23 '23 miljard dollar? Nee dank je'
29:11 Chrome krijgt een pop-up voor tracking
37:40 Wat de CrowdStrike-storing heeft losgemaakt
1:06:03 Sneakpeek

Links: alle getipte boeken

Walter Isaacsson, Elon Musk
Maarten Reijnders, De hackers die Nederland veranderden
Chris Miller, The Chip War
John Carreyrou, Bad Blood
Nick Bilton, Hatching Twitter
Nick Bilton, American Kingpin
Raymond Spanjar, Van 3 naar 10 miljoen vrienden
Tripp Mickle, After Steve
Microserfs - Douglas Coupland
Focus: de wereld van ASML - Marc Hijink
Wij zijn big data - Sander Klous
Het is oorlog maar niemand die het ziet - Huib Modderkolk
The age of surveillance capitalism - Shoshana Zuboff
Game over, press start to continue - David Sheff
Disrupting the game - Reggie Fils-Aimé
Command and Control - Eric Schlosser
Ghost in the wires - Kevin Mitnick
We are legion - Dennis Taylor
Bill Gates - The road ahead
De broncode - Eric Smit
Alles moest nog uitgevonden worden - Cordula Rooijendijk
Mike Isaac - Super Pumped, The Battle for Uber
Steven Eckard - Bill Gates, Biography of a Business Legend and Philantropist
Stephen Witt - How Music Got Free: The End of an Industry, The Turn of the Century, and the Patient Zero of Piracy
David A. Price - The Pixar Touch: The Making of a Company
Gene Kim, Kevin Behr, George Spafford - The Phoenix Project: A Novel about IT, DevOps, and Helping Your Business
Cliff Bleszinski - Control Freak, My Epic Adventure Making Video Games
David Kushner - Prepare to Meet Thy Doom: And More True Gaming Stories
John Romero - Doom Guy, Life in First Person
Sid Meier - Sid Meier's Memoir, A Life in Computer games
Kyle Chayka, Filterworld: how algorithms flatten culture

Door Arnoud Wokke

Redacteur Tweakers

Feedback • 25-07-2024 06:00 21

25-07-2024 • 06:00

21

Lees meer

Tweakers Podcast #337 - Gamewinkels, schoolpleinruzies en IFA-processors
Tweakers Podcast #337 - Gamewinkels, schoolpleinruzies en IFA-processors .Geek van 5 september 2024
Tweakers Podcast #336 - Telegram-stickers, AMD- en Gamescom-componenten
Tweakers Podcast #336 - Telegram-stickers, AMD- en Gamescom-componenten .Geek van 29 augustus 2024
Tweakers Podcast #335 - Civ-details, AI-livedemo's en Defcon-badges
Tweakers Podcast #335 - Civ-details, AI-livedemo's en Defcon-badges .Geek van 22 augustus 2024
Tweakers Podcast #333 - R.I.P. Chromecast, lauwe Ryzens en tweedehands Tesla's
Tweakers Podcast #333 - R.I.P. Chromecast, lauwe Ryzens en tweedehands Tesla's .Geek van 8 augustus 2024
Tweakers Podcast #330 - Netflix-delers, Firefox-sandboxen en meshtesten
Tweakers Podcast #330 - Netflix-delers, Firefox-sandboxen en meshtesten .Geek van 18 juli 2024
Tweakers Podcast #329 - Snapdragon-laptops, Google-tags en earlyaccessgames
Tweakers Podcast #329 - Snapdragon-laptops, Google-tags en earlyaccessgames .Geek van 11 juli 2024
Tweakers Podcast #328 - 6GHz-banden, Homey-overnames en Insta-abo's
Tweakers Podcast #328 - 6GHz-banden, Homey-overnames en Insta-abo's .Geek van 4 juli 2024
Tweakers Podcast #327 - Apple-onderzoeken, Google-schema's en AI-rechtszaken
Tweakers Podcast #327 - Apple-onderzoeken, Google-schema's en AI-rechtszaken .Geek van 27 juni 2024
Tweakers Podcast #326 - Rijksmaildiensten, gamebeurzen en boekenclubs
Tweakers Podcast #326 - Rijksmaildiensten, gamebeurzen en boekenclubs .Geek van 20 juni 2024
Meer producten en artikelen
Audio Tweakers Podcast

Reacties (21)

-Moderatie-faq
21
21
2
1
0
18
Wijzig sortering
Bliksem B
25 juli 2024 09:12
@Tweakjur Grote kans dat inderdaad de 3.5 ghz band was geactiveerd. Momenteel zie ik in Nederland al op heel veel plekken waar ODIDO 3.5 Ghz heeft geactiveerd. Ik woon naast een mast in de Hoven. Dat is een wijkje aan de overkant van de IJssel bij Zutphen. Zelfs daar heb ik 3.5 Ghz.

Ik was bang dat enkel 3.5 Ghz apparatuur hing bij drukke gebieden. Dat lijk dus niet zo te zijn.

Je kan dit trouwens (bij je volgende Swiftie concert :P ) "gemakkelijk" checken door:

Android
  • Typ / kopieer *#*#4636#*#* in de dialer (bij Samsung *#0011#?).
  • Zoek naar NR Active CCs
  • Bij band moet staan 78.
iOS
  • Typ / kopieer *3001#12345#* in de dialer
  • Menu --> Cell Info --> Band Info
  • Bij band moet staan 78.
Tweakjur Redacteur @Bliksem B25 juli 2024 09:46
Nice. Als ik er aan denk check ik dat vanavond wel ff in de Arena. (Niet Swift, wel Ajax)
Tweakjur Redacteur @Bliksem B25 juli 2024 20:17
Band info: 3

Guess not in de Arena dan nog?
Bliksem B
@Tweakjur26 juli 2024 11:35
Denk het ja. Band 3 is de 1800mhz band. Tenminste als dat de enige band is waarmee je verbinding maakt.
  • Als dat met ODIDO is, dan is dat 4G ankerband . Die heb ik ook staan. Ik heb geen ervaring met iPhones. Maar je zou expliciet moeten kijken naar de NR-band.
  • Als het met Vodafone is, dan zou het wel 5G kunnen zijn. Maar als dat enige band is, dan is inderdaad geen 3.5 Ghz. Volgens @arnoudwokke loopt Vodafona met 56 flink achter op ODIDO met 3262 N78 masten.
Het hangt volgens mij ook af van vergunningen. In Nijmegen centrum biedt ODIDO nog geen eens regulier 5G aan. Tijdens de Nijmeegse vierdaagse slibt het hele netwerk dan ook goed dicht.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bliksem B op 26 juli 2024 11:38]

PulsatingQuasar 25 juli 2024 08:58
Als je als bedrijf/organisatie een beetje fatsoenlijk IT beleid hebt dan gebruik je gewoon geen software waarbij je niet zelf bepaald wanneer je een update uitvoerd. Zeker niet als het echt heel belangrijk is dat je 24 uur per dag moet doordraaien. Dit zorgt ervoor dat je OTAP kan testen. Iedereen, zonder uitzondering, maakt namelijk fouten.

Dus ik vindt eigenlijk dat de organisaties die die software installeren zelf ook de bal hebben laten vallen.

Bijvoorbeeld zoiets als een WSUS server voor WindowsUpdates in je organisatie. Heel goed in te stellen om OTAP te werken en als wij dan de update niet approven dan is die niet eens zichtbaar en zal er nooit een update plaats vinden.

Voor een goede uitleg waarom er een blue screen was, uitleg van een Windows ontwikkelaar
YouTube: CrowdStrike IT Outage Explained by a Windows Developer


Een van de commentaren eronder is echt briliant:

The company I work at got bought by a bigger one. They required us to install Crowdstrike on all servers. We found a memory leak, that Crowdstrike still hasn't fixed after 6 months so I have refused to install it until then. I was on vacation when I saw all URGENT emails from other divisions.
Thank you Crowdstrike for not fixing your memory leaks, it saved my vacation. =P
Bas Boss @PulsatingQuasar25 juli 2024 10:45
De vraag is, hoe kom je tot deze conclusies als je zelf kennelijk niet over de juiste IT organisatie beschikt?
PulsatingQuasar @Bas Boss25 juli 2024 17:37
Dat is inderdaad de vraag. Volgens mij hoeft dat allemaal niet zo heel moeilijk te zijn. Gewoon niet er vanuit gaan dat wat je aangelelverd krijgt altijd werkt. Niets en niemand is feilloos.

Ook Microsoft heeft de afgelopen 15 jaar wel eens wat de deur uit gedaan dat als je dat direct had geinstalleerd dan was je zuur geweest.

Ik werk bij een overheids organisatie waarbij we er vanuit gaan dat wat we aangeleverd krijgen niet goed kan werken en wordt er niets direct zomaar geinstalleerd zonder in elk geval een acceptatie proces maar het liefst gewoon OTAP.

En de schade kan je toch niet verhalen bij welk software bedrijf dan ook. De EULA heeft dat wel afgedicht maar wie leest die nu?
Mmore @PulsatingQuasar25 juli 2024 18:58
Ik denk dat je dan te gemakkelijk voorbij gaat aan het feit dat dit software is die meerdere keren per dag wordt bijgewerkt en waarbij een dag te laat patchen kan betekenen dat je getroffen wordt door een aanval. Elke malware definitie update opnieuw door een acceptatieproces heen laten lopen is gewoon niet realistisch.

Ik zou van de leverancier hebben verwacht dat die (1) heel goed geautomatiseerd testen en (2) gefaseerd uitrollen, bijv. eerst een uurtje op 100 test systemen, dan naar 1,000 machines waar je metrics van kan ontvangen of het gelukt is en so on. Dat kan nog steeds redelijk snel (binnen uren) maar had de schaal van dit incident voorkomen.

Tot slot is er dan nog de verantwoordelijkheid van de organisaties die getroffen zijn, die hadden daar (m.i.) weinig aan kunnen doen. In zo'n geval zijn je plannen over wat te doen als dit gebeurt van belang. Die kan je van te voren bedenken en hierop kan je voorbereiden. Dan minimaliseer je de impact als je toch een keer getroffen wordt. En vroeg of laat zal het elke organisatie overkomen. :)
Refthoom @Mmore25 juli 2024 19:12
Aanvullend zou ik van zo'n partij verwachten dat ze een "ijzeren fail safe terugdraai mogelijkheid" hebben geïmplementeerd in hun update mechanisme, al dan niet in technische afstemming met Microsoft.
Vaatdoek82 25 juli 2024 11:16
Wat vinden we eigenlijk van e-mail tracking?
D.m.v. een pixel afbeelding toe te voegen aan de mail weet je wanneer iemand het mailtje heeft geopend, hoe vaak, of de persoon de bijlage/linkjes heeft geopend.
Wanneer ik een mailtje krijg denk ik hier soms best over na omdat dit behoorlijk wordt ingezet.
Re-targeting, klanten benaderen die het mailtje hebben ontvangen maar geen bestelling hebben geplaatst na 3 dagen bijv..
Dit lijkt mij toch redelijk tegen de AVG in gaan?
thatent @Vaatdoek8225 juli 2024 19:03
Dit is eenvoudig tegen te houden bij sommige aanbieders, zoals ProtonMail. Ook geloof ik niet dat het openen van bijlagen getracked kan worden, tenzij ook daar online content (zoals zo'n pixel) in zit, of het eigenlijk gewoon een link betreft.
Met de principekwestie die je stelt ben ik het helemaal eens: ik ben niet blij met tracking in mijn email en dit wordt bij mij dus standaard geblokkeerd.
Volgens mij is het echter niet tegen de AVG, maar dat weet ik niet zeker.
Zomaar @thatent25 juli 2024 22:16
Het is wel degelijk tegen de AVG! Middels een hidden pixel beakon wordt een ip-adres 'verwerkt' zoals dat officieel heet. En ip-adressen vallen onder persoonsgegevens volgens de AVG. Er zijn veel te veel organisaties die emails met een hidden pixel-beakon versturen naar burgers en dat niet in hun privacybeleid hebben staan en daarbij worden ook veel te veel dergelijke emails verstuurd zónder dat men ooit op welke wijze dan ook consent hebben gegeven voor dat privacybeleid. Verwerking van ip-adressen zonder consent is dus niet toegestaan.
Cambionn 25 juli 2024 11:21
Kwa muziek die mist op Spotify en YT Premium. Hoewel Spotify dacht ik meer muziek heeft, heeft YT Premium ook muziek die niet op Spotify staat. Meer niche Aziatische pop muziek zie je dat bijvoorbeeld. Dan dus niet enkel kleinere onbekendere Koreaanse en Japanse artiesten, maar bijvoorbeeld ook Chineese en Vietnameese pop.

Beide hebben echter niet alles wat ik luister, dus beide is geen echte oplossing voor mij. Zelf koop ik CDs, rip ze naar uncompressed bestanden, en zet die in de cloudopslag. Vervolgens gebruik ik Astiga om een Subsonic-based streamingservice daarmee te verbinden zonder zelf een Subsonic server te hoeven hosten. Zo kan ik naar al mijn favouriete muziek luisteren in hoge kwaliteit zonder dat muziek verdwijnt ivm licenties, en zonder te hoeven zoeken tussen allerlij muziek die ik niks vind. Statestieken krijg ik via Last.FM.

Nieuwe muziek vind ik door Last.FM, aanbevelingen van vrienden en family, wat ik om me heen hoor op radios in winkels enzo, artiesten die ik zelf volg en af en toe een interresant oogende CD meenenen uit de platenzaak.

Omrent die cookie meldingen. Ik blijf erbij dat het AP heel duidelijk is op hun website omrent hoe weigeren vs goedkeuren er uit moet zien, en dat veel websites daar gewoon niet aan voldoen incl. Tweakers. Maar die discussie hebben we al vaker gehad, dus ik denk dat tot er jurisprudentie komt hierover die discussie niet verder komt. Gezien AP er meer op wil letten hoop ik dat dat relatief snel komt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cambionn op 25 juli 2024 11:31]

Linksquest Moderator Spielerij 25 juli 2024 13:37
Weer een hele leuke podcast mannen, was weer leuk om te luisteren.
Patriot 25 juli 2024 17:54
@WoutF Wel jammer dat als het gaat om manieren waarop Tweakers geld kan verdienen, je de abo's vergeet :'(
WoutF Hoofdredacteur @Patriot25 juli 2024 17:57
Ik had het over onze belangrijkste inkomstenbronnen. Hoe zeer ik al onze abonnees ook waardeer, bieden we abonnementen primair aan om een alternatief te bieden voor advertenties :) we worden er niet rijk van
n9iels 25 juli 2024 18:51
Goed discussie over voorbereiding op noodgevallen. Leestip hierbij is het bekende boek Sandworm van Andy Greenberg. Daarin gaat het ondermeer over cyberaanvallen op het elektriciteitsnet. TLDR; dit is stiekem niet zo heel surrealistisch en het daadwerkelijk weer opstarten is misschien nog het meest lastige van her hele verhaal

Maarja, in praktijk bereid ik mij er ook niet enorm op voor. Ik heb contant geld in buis, maar bijv. niet voor 72 uur aan water en voorraad. Ook geen flauw idee waar ik het zou moeten laten.
LA-384 @n9iels26 juli 2024 07:22
Ik heb een jaar of wat geleden wèl een voorraad aangelegd;
20 liter water in flesjes, groenten en maaltijdsoep in blik/pot, lucifers geseald, zo'n staaf om vuur te starten.

Ik kon zeker 2 weken vooruit. Ben het nu aan het opmaken, maar ga dat tzt wel weer wat aanvullen. Dan komt er ook wat rijst bij wat ik luchtdicht ga sealen.
Evertt 27 juli 2024 14:39
We waren voor de CrowdStrike-storing gewaarschuwd dat dit ooit een keer kon voorkomen.
We hebben allemaal wel een keer meegemaakt na een update van een security software dat een programma/software niet werkt.

Mij verbaasd wel dat grote bedrijven zo afhankelijk zijn van 1 systeem en niet een 2de systeem met een andere OS. Die de staken over kunnen nemen.
Mip 28 juli 2024 07:46
Bedankt voor de lijst met boekentips @arnoudwokke :Y)
Goed vakantie-voer
BertSuper 30 juli 2024 16:18
Om iedereen een beetje gerust te stellen over "wat te doen als drinkwater 48 uur weg is": het is wettelijk geregeld dat alle drinkwaterbedrijven 10 dagen water moeten kunnen blijven leveren bij calamiteiten. Ook als het elektriciteitsnetwerk in storing ligt. Hiervoor hebben alle NL drinkwaterbedrijven diverse voorzieningen ingericht. Ik zou dus wat meer ruimte voor blikken etc. op de voorraadplank maken door minder waterflesjes neer te zetten :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door BertSuper op 30 juli 2024 16:39]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq