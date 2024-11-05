Versie 1.7.5 van Obsidian is uitgekomen. Obsidian is een applicatie voor het maken van notities en is beschikbaar voor Android, iOS, Windows, Linux en macOS. Notities worden lokaal in Markdown opgeslagen, waardoor je altijd baas over je eigen data bent en het eenvoudig naar een ander platform is te converteren. Het programma is uiterst aanpasbaar met honderden plug-ins en gratis te gebruiken, maar voor commercieel gebruik of bepaalde functionaliteit, zoals end-to-endversleuteling of versiecontrole, wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

No longer broken Updated the behavior of the "Add internal link" command so the cursor is placed at the end of the link text, and the link suggestion pop-up appears.

Fixed issues where Sync Sidebar timestamps would not reflect changes made locally.

Improved render performance of Canvas when there are many nodes on the screen.

Fixed issues where the attachment folder would be displayed incorrectly in settings.

Fixed regression where the "Add tag" command was not causing the tag suggestions to appear.

Fixed bug where Sandbox vault would fail to load if the "Start here" file was missing.

File Explorer: "Reveal in file navigation" now waits for the view to load.

Fixed bug where tree components (such as the Outline view) would be slow to refresh on Android.

Fixed bug where switching between Obsidian and other apps would cause the navigation bar and the toolbar to both be active.

Fixed "Installing theme" notice not disappearing when installing a legacy theme.

Fixed middle-click not closing tabs.

Fixed bug where Graph view options would sometimes get overridden when opening a new graph view. Developers The installer has been updated to use Electron v32 (requires downloading the latest installer).

Fixed vim langmap failing to load properly.

Added a new debug mode for developers. To enable, run app.debugMode(true); in developer tools. When active, inline source maps will not be stripped from loaded plugins.

in developer tools. When active, inline source maps will not be stripped from loaded plugins. Fixed MarkdownCodeBlockProcessor adding an extra newline when in reading mode.