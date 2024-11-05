Software-update: Obsidian 1.7.5

Obsidian logo (79 pix)Versie 1.7.5 van Obsidian is uitgekomen. Obsidian is een applicatie voor het maken van notities en is beschikbaar voor Android, iOS, Windows, Linux en macOS. Notities worden lokaal in Markdown opgeslagen, waardoor je altijd baas over je eigen data bent en het eenvoudig naar een ander platform is te converteren. Het programma is uiterst aanpasbaar met honderden plug-ins en gratis te gebruiken, maar voor commercieel gebruik of bepaalde functionaliteit, zoals end-to-endversleuteling of versiecontrole, wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

No longer broken
  • Updated the behavior of the "Add internal link" command so the cursor is placed at the end of the link text, and the link suggestion pop-up appears.
  • Fixed issues where Sync Sidebar timestamps would not reflect changes made locally.
  • Improved render performance of Canvas when there are many nodes on the screen.
  • Fixed issues where the attachment folder would be displayed incorrectly in settings.
  • Fixed regression where the "Add tag" command was not causing the tag suggestions to appear.
  • Fixed bug where Sandbox vault would fail to load if the "Start here" file was missing.
  • File Explorer: "Reveal in file navigation" now waits for the view to load.
  • Fixed bug where tree components (such as the Outline view) would be slow to refresh on Android.
  • Fixed bug where switching between Obsidian and other apps would cause the navigation bar and the toolbar to both be active.
  • Fixed "Installing theme" notice not disappearing when installing a legacy theme.
  • Fixed middle-click not closing tabs.
  • Fixed bug where Graph view options would sometimes get overridden when opening a new graph view.
Developers
  • The installer has been updated to use Electron v32 (requires downloading the latest installer).
  • Fixed vim langmap failing to load properly.
  • Added a new debug mode for developers. To enable, run app.debugMode(true); in developer tools. When active, inline source maps will not be stripped from loaded plugins.
  • Fixed MarkdownCodeBlockProcessor adding an extra newline when in reading mode.

Obsidian

Versienummer 1.7.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Obsidian
Download https://obsidian.md/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

05-11-2024 • 10:30

05-11-2024 • 10:30

23

Bron: Obsidian

Update-historie

23-04 Obsidian 1.8.10 4
27-02 Obsidian 1.8.8 13
18-02 Obsidian 1.8.7 14
30-01 Obsidian 1.8.3 8
12-11 Obsidian 1.7.6 16
05-11 Obsidian 1.7.5 23
17-10 Obsidian 1.7 33
06-'24 Obsidian 1.6.2 17
12-'23 Obsidian 1.5 24
09-'23 Obsidian 1.4.13 1
Patrick1995 5 november 2024 12:16
Wat is de beste manier om Obsidian te gebruiken op meerdere apparaten?
De Docker container zodat alles web-based is en je niet hoeft te syncen?
Want het is wel fijn om de data niet in de cloud te zetten.
dvdmeer @Patrick19955 november 2024 13:12
Er is een plugin Self-hosted LiveSync waarmee je een sync op kan zetten zonder dat je hoeft te betalen voor de sync service van Obsidian. Ik heb die plugin echter nooit goed aan de praat gekregen met meerdere devices. Iedere keer issues met chunks die niet in sync waren, corrupt waren, en andere rare issues. Aangezien ik al jaren een betaalde sync tool (FolderSync Pro) op mijn Andriod had staan, en ze ook een versie voor de Mac hebben, heb ik die aangeschaft. Ik heb nu een stabiele sync lopen tussen mijn NAS, Android telefoon en Macbook Pro. Uiteraard is dat geen backup dus die moet ik binnenkort nog eens goed opzetten.
Zarlin @Patrick19955 november 2024 14:40
Ik gebruik Syncthing voor het syncen van mijn Obsidian vaults. Het werkt supersnel en ik merk minder tot geen conflicten in verhouding tot sync via een cloud provider.
Ik sync de vaults tussen mijn (android) telefoon en mijn thuis en kantoor desktop. Mijn telefoon werkt daardoor als een soort personal mini-cloud.
Contagion @Patrick19956 november 2024 10:11
Vlak ook zeker 'remotely save' (https://github.com/remotely-save/remotely-save) niet uit. Die is hieronder nog niet genoemd maar ik gebruik het naar alle tevredenheid.

Het kan o.a.a syncen met webdav en S3 en dat kun je thuis heel makkelijk opzetten met een paar regels configuratie in bijv. nginx (webdav) of minio (s3).

Ik heb de git optie ook geprobeerd, maar ik vond het configureren ervan en het opzetten van een git host (gitea) en de methode hoe ik dan met git wil yncen (ssh) op een telefoon uiteindelijk teveel rompslomp.
jwbokx 5 november 2024 11:53
Ik gebruik al lange tijd Joplin https://joplinapp.org/
Met de serverkant in homeassistant.
dvdmeer @jwbokx5 november 2024 13:08
Die had ik ook draaien maar moet zeggen dat ik de extra mogelijkheden van Obsidian toch wel mooi vindt. En ik had trouwens geen makkelijke manier gevonden om de notes van Joplin te exporteren naar een normaal text formaat. Met Obsidian is het allemaal wat toekomst bestendiger aangezien het allemaal text files zijn. Daarnaast zit er zoveel extras in. Bijvoorbeeld het toevoegen van allerlei soorten media, toevoegen van tags, links naar andere notes, etc.
jwbokx @dvdmeer5 november 2024 14:56
Dat kan wel een voordeel zijn.
Maar ik zie wel een sync mogelijkheid, maar is betaald? Of kun je ook een eigen "vault" draaien?
Ik heb ik geen iCloud (helemaal niets van Apple) en verafschuw goegel en zo
ShadowBumble @jwbokx5 november 2024 15:06
Dat kan wel een voordeel zijn.
Maar ik zie wel een sync mogelijkheid, maar is betaald? Of kun je ook een eigen "vault" draaien?
Ik heb ik geen iCloud (helemaal niets van Apple) en verafschuw goegel en zo
Ik gebruik Obsidian via een git repo. De Vault heb ik aangemaakt in de git repo directory, daarmee kan ik gewoon mijn notes via git naar de repo koppelen en een pull ergens anders doen. Daar heb ik geen betaalde sync functie voor nodig.
jwbokx @ShadowBumble5 november 2024 15:14
Ah oke, maar wel meer handwerk dus.
Voor mij niet gelijk een probleem, maar bij gebruik ook door anderen wel lastig.
Mijn windows client heeft nu wel een exporteer functie naar onder andere markdown.
Is wel alles of niets zo te zien...
Kan zijn dat per stuk met een plugin kan, maar heb ik niet naar gezocht.
dvdmeer @ShadowBumble5 november 2024 16:57
Dat is een prima alternatief maar ik heb er speciaal voor gekozen om geen data extern te hebben (dus geen cloud of een Github repo - ook al is deze private gezet).
Aangezien het een gewone folder met files betreft kan deze met iedere willekeurige file sync tool gesynced worden.
dvdmeer @jwbokx5 november 2024 17:00
De officiẽle mogelijkheid is Obsidian Sync (https://obsidian.md/sync) maar deze is betaald ($4 per maand). Onofficieel is er een aparte plugin voor, die ik nooit goed aan de praat heb gekregen.
En verder kun je het op alle manieren syncen aangezien het een file based folder structuur is, kun je met de Dropbox / Github / Onedrive gewoon uit de voeten.
Maar er zijn ook zat andere sync tools beschikbaar, dus zat keuze. Echter vereist dit wel wat uitzoekwerk.

Edit: Je draait sowieso lokaal altijd een vault. En deze vault (wat gewoon een folder is), kun je in sync houden met andere locaties. Als je geen internet hebt dan kun je altijd bij jouw bestanden. Enige is wel dat als de vault extreem groot is dan moet je device wel voldoende storage hebben er voor uiteraard.

[Reactie gewijzigd door dvdmeer op 5 november 2024 17:01]

William_H @dvdmeer5 november 2024 18:14
Ik gebruik ook Joplin sinds kort.
Die export moet ik eens naar kijken.
Sync loopt bij mij gewoon intern via de sync van Joplin en m'n (voor nu), OneDrive.

Grote voordeel van Joplin vind ik, is dat het open source is en ook cross-platform.
Probook8979 @dvdmeer12 november 2024 21:13
Plaatjes, komen allemaal onderaan in de vault zichtbaar. Is dat normaal? Hoe heb jij alle plaatjes laten listen?
dvdmeer @Probook897923 november 2024 13:01
Sorry voor mijn late reply. Was al een tijdje niet ingelogd op de site en merkte nu pas jouw bericht.
Aangezien het een gewone folder structuur is, kun je een folder aanmaken waar de plaatjes in komen te staan en deze kun je daar gewoon in zetten. Folders worden gesorteerd op naam (iig bij mij) en als je dus een folder _Attachments aanmaakt bijvoorbeeld dan zal deze bovenaan komen te staan.
Linken naar een attachment (foto) kan dan door gebruik te maken van ![[/_Attachments/Naam_van_foto]]
Llopigat 5 november 2024 11:21
Ik vraag me af of de import vanuit OneNote op M365 business abonnementen nu eindelijk werkt?

Ik heb het meerdere malen geprobeerd maar als ik bij de stap kom waar je je notebooks moet kiezen is de lijst leeg.. Heeft iemand die optie gebruikt?

Met prive M365 werkt het misschien wel maar ik heb de zakelijke versie omdat je de prive versie niet op een eigen domein kan zetten.
MiZtraL @Llopigat5 november 2024 18:54
Had de zelfde problemen, uiteindelijk deze gebruikt en werkt top
https://github.com/alxnbl/onenote-md-exporter
Llopigat @MiZtraL5 november 2024 21:08
Bedankt!! Ga ik proberen.
Probook8979 @Llopigat12 november 2024 21:15
Gebruik je nu ook Obsidian of andere note editor?
Llopigat @Probook897912 november 2024 21:33
Momenteel nog OneNote. Maar ik ben er erg ontevreden over. Ik heb de betaalde versie maar voor mij platform is niet eens een client, en de web versie is waardeloos. Je kan niet binnen alle tabbladen zoeken en elke dag moet hij verplicht 'refreshen'. Iets dat de andere Office 365 apps niet hoeven (zoals Outlook). Het voelt echt aan als een produkt waar al jaren niet naar is omgekeken.

En tegenwoordig heeft MS natuurlijk ook Loop wat extra geld kost dus ze veel liever verkopen.

Maargoed om die reden ben ik dus op zoek naar een andere optie. Maar die exporter heb ik nog niet kunnen proberen want die werkt alleen op windows dus ik moet daar ff wat voor inrichten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Llopigat op 12 november 2024 21:33]

Aardappelkroket 5 november 2024 11:19
Voor de liefhebber die alvast de webclipper wilt proberen. Kun je hier installeren:
https://obsidian.md/clipper
dvdmeer @Aardappelkroket5 november 2024 17:03
Bedankt voor de tip. Die ga ik gelijk eens even uitproberen. Overigens werkt een copy + paste van een website ook al redelijk. Echter heb ik dit pas een paar keer gedaan dus geen idee hoe deze reageert op complexe sites, maar een simpele blog post ziet er qua opmaak nog steeds goed uit.
Probook8979 @Aardappelkroket12 november 2024 21:17
Goeie tip!!
Adiposed 5 november 2024 11:06
Geweldige software.

