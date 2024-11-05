Software-update: PowerToys 0.86.0

PowerToys logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 0.86.0 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP, en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan onder meer uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Highlights
  • Advanced Paste has new abilities: Image to text, and paste to file (text / png / html).
  • In settings, we've adjusted the left navigation to group the utilities. As the number of utilities shipped with PowerToys keeps growing, we felt this was a needed adjustment. Thanks everyone for your feedback!
  • Workspaces received many bug fixes, including the proper launching of many instances of the same application in the same workspace. Note, we are still actively looking at how to properly handle PWA detection.
  • We've added a telemetry opt-in option in the Settings General tab. As it is off-by-default, we encourage users to turn it on as that helps direct our development efforts and their journeys. More information about the data we collect can be found in the PowerToys Data and Privacy documentation and what each event does.
General
  • Added a setting for telemetry opt-in (off by default, however, see above for why we encourage you to opt-in!) and user controls to view data.
  • Improved exception logging by adding the type of Exception and InnerException.
Advanced Paste
  • Added new built-in actions: Image to text, and paste txt, png or html as a file.
Mouse Jump
  • Refactored the common classes into a separate project.
  • Brought back the telemetry events that were deleted across previous refactoring efforts.
Mouse Without Borders
  • Refactored the Logger common classes.
New+
  • Fixed the telemetry event for when the modules is enabled or disabled. (This was a hotfix for 0.85)
  • Fixed bug when creating folders or files that contain Unicode characters.
  • Fixed bug when the name of a new folder collided with an already existing folder.
  • Updated the New+ icons to the fluent style.
Peek
  • Folder preview enumeration of size and number of files is now more responsive and faster.
PowerToys Run
  • Handled a culture not found error when checking for right-to-left languages.
  • Fixed the WebSearch plugin results title being trimmed in the UI.
  • The Unit Converter plugin will now show more significant digits.
  • Improved error handling when copying to the clipboard results in an error.
Quick Accent
  • Added support for the Serbian Cyrillic character set.
Registry Preview
  • Adopted the Monaco Editor as the UI text editor.
Settings
  • Fixed a crash when trying to access a non-existing templates folder from the New+ page. (This was a hotfix for 0.85)
  • Added a navigation tree to group utilities in the left navigation menu.
  • Sorted the list of languages in the language selection combo box in the General tab.
  • Fixed the state of the info bar about templates not being backed up to not close and react to the module's enabled state in the New+ page.
  • Fixed a crash caused by a dangling thread.
  • Clicking a notification about there being an update available should now correctly open the Settings application in the General tab.
  • Fixed a UI freeze when trying to access the Diagnostic Data Viewer files.
Workspaces
  • Fixed launching the incorrect workspace when launching many workspaces quickly through shortcuts. (This was a hotfix for 0.85)
  • Fixed launching many instances of the same application in a workspace.
  • Fixed a crash when a previously captured monitor ID no longer existed.
  • Fixed an issue causing the wrong coordinates to be saved for minimized applications.
  • Fixed an issue causing a crash when stress testing workspace launching.
  • Fixed application launching when UAC is off and every application always runs elevated.
Documentation
  • Added HackMD plugin mention to thirdPartyRunPlugins.md.
  • Added SSH plugin mention to thirdPartyRunPlugins.md.
  • Added the Data and Privacy documentation to the repo.
Development
  • Fixed the CI precheck action to take into account the recent changes in CI actions.
  • Added the new Microsoft org issue types to the issue templates.
  • Updated System.Text.Json to 8.0.5 and System.Runtime.Caching to 8.0.1 and related dependencies to the latest to address security reports.
  • Updated WinAppSDK to 1.6.1 and CsWinRT to 2.1.5.
  • Upgraded the WpfUI dependency to 3.0.5.
  • Updated MessagePack to 2.5.187 and StreamJsonRpc to 2.19.27 to address security reports.
  • Removed some of the hacks that are no longer needed that tried to force same dependency versions in .csproj files.
  • Removed the Markdown file exclusions from the conditions that trigger a full CI test.
  • CI fails again when there are XAML style errors in a PR.
  • Fixed CI actions that were not failing when one of the powershell scripts they tried to run was failing.
  • Fixed analyzer violations to allow fully building PowerToys on Visual Studio 17.12.

Byte 5 november 2024 09:16
Vraagje, op MacOS maak ik gebruik van RayCast welke Spotlight vervangt. Via Raycast kan ik verschillende automatiseringen, wachtwoordmanagers, applicaties, etc. benaderen. Nu weet ik dat er binnen de PowerToys applicaties ook een soortgelijk product zit (PowerToys Run?). Kan deze applicatie hetzelfde? RayCast is voor mij dé reden dat ik momenteel nog op MacOS zit, maar graag zou ik verder willen oriënteren naar andere applicaties die hetzelfde kunnen en doen. Is iemand hier bekend mee?
iAR @Byte5 november 2024 09:31
Volgens mij is Run een soort onderontwikkelde Spotlight. RayCast is enorm krachtig (net als Alfred).
i7x @iAR5 november 2024 09:45
Ja, ik gebruik het weleens, voor rekensommetjes en om programma's te started. Maar het lijkt nog basaler dan Spotlight. Desondanks geinig tooltje. Ik heb ook de Alt en Ctrl omgedraaid (en wat shortcuts aangepast) met PowerToys en zo heb ik toch een redelijk uniforme werkervaring tussen macOS en Windows.

Power Rename ziet er ook wel handig uit, al heb ik dat nog niet werkelijk uitgeprobeerd. In macOS kun je ook tot op zekere hoogte meerdere files hernoemen met bepaalde logica, en dat heb ik in Windows wel eens gemist.

Overigens, met dit soort dingen denk ik ook, waarom zit het er niet standaard in? MS werkt dan wel aan prul zoals vage 3D objecten integratie in Windows om het er later weer uit te slopen, maar zo'n keyboard manager is toch veel handiger? Nou ja, is maar mijn kijk erop...
iAR @i7x5 november 2024 09:46
Ik heb ook de Alt en Ctrl omgedraaid (en wat shortcuts aangepast) met PowerToys en zo heb ik toch een redelijk uniforme werkervaring tussen macOS en Windows.
How?? Keyboard Manager. Al kan ik alleen ctrl aan alt toewijzen, maar alt niet aan ctrl... :?

Ik wil mijn Windows 'ervaring' voor werk graag zo Mac-like hebben, want ik druk altijd op de verkeerde knoppen of kan niets vinden in Windows.

[Reactie gewijzigd door iAR op 5 november 2024 09:50]

i7x @iAR5 november 2024 09:56
Ik heb het op deze manier gedaan:
https://ibb.co/wdb5Y3W

Eerst had ik nog wat problemen met de clipboard history (Win+V), want als je dan een item kiest emuleert Windows "fysieke" drukken op Ctrl+V, en dat is dan dus Alt+V geworden... Dus daarom moet je ook het onderste deel in mijn screenshot (de Shortcuts) zo mappen, dan heb je hier geen problemen meer mee. Enige is wel dat je dan kunt plakken met zowel Ctrl+V als Alt+V, maar daar heb ik nog nooit nadeel aan ondervonden. Ctrl (dus Alt eigenlijk)+Shift+4 heb ik ook naar Print Screen gemapped. Als je dan de screenshot tool zo instelt dat deze wordt geactiveerd met Print Screen, dan heb je dezelfde werking als op macOS.

Ikzelf maak ook gebruik van macOS' standaard omgedraaide scrollwiel. Sinds kort is dat ook in Windows Settings zo in te stellen (was voorheen gedoe met Registry). Zo kom je aardig in de buurt. :)
iAR @i7x5 november 2024 10:05
Ik zat verkeerd te kijken. Ook PowerToys blinkt niet uit in logica.
Thanks!
i7x @iAR5 november 2024 10:09
Np, heeft bij mij ook even geduurd hoor. :)
faxityy @i7x5 november 2024 10:59
De development op powertoys verloopt echt veel sneller dan Windows changes. Ik vermoed dat iets in Windows steken nog heel veel meer bureaucratische processen moet doorlopen alvorens het in een release komt.
Heb zelf ook al een keer een niche GitHub issue gemaakt dat in de volgende release of 2 gewoon al geïmplementeerd werd. Daar werd ik wel blij van de snelle cadence van dev tot prod. :)
Byte @iAR5 november 2024 09:35
Daar was ik al een beetje bang voor, wil liever niet vastzitten aan een enkele applicatie maar RayCast helpt mij enorm met het efficiënt maken van mijn werk. Nog even wachten tot er ooit een waardig alternatief komt dan :D
iAR @Byte5 november 2024 09:36
Er is een Raycast for Windows waitlist... en anders: https://www.reddit.com/r/..._alternative_for_windows/ (al is dat voornamelijk AI gericht)

[Reactie gewijzigd door iAR op 5 november 2024 09:36]

mailis 5 november 2024 09:34
Advanced Paste has new abilities: Image to text, and paste to file (text / png / html).
Dit is een fantastische toevoeging en werkt goed! Wij gebruiken Copilot for Work, waar de copy-paste of het analyseren via een upload van een afbeelding met tekst niet meer mogelijk was (link met ondersteunde bestandsformaten). Dit is een nu een eenvoudige workaround om tekst uit de afbeelding te halen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

