Versie 1.4.13 van Obsidian is uitgekomen. Obsidian is een applicatie voor het maken van notities en is beschikbaar voor Android, iOS, Windows, Linux en macOS. Notities worden lokaal in Markdown opgeslagen, waardoor je altijd baas over je eigen data bent en het eenvoudig naar een ander platform is te converteren. Het programma is uiterst aanpasbaar met honderden plug-ins en gratis te gebruiken, maar voor commercieel gebruik of bepaalde functionaliteit, zoals end-to-endversleuteling of versiecontrole, wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. De changelog sinds versie 1.4.5 ziet er als volgt uit:

Obsidian 1.4.13 The installer has been updated to Electron v25.8.1 to address several vulnerabilities. To update, you must manually get the latest installer from here. Obsidian 1.4.12 No longer broken Fixed edits from source mode not properly updating the properties editor interface. Obsidian 1.4.11 No longer broken Canvas: Fixed issue preventing Canvas cards from entering edit mode. Obsidian 1.4.10 Improvements Editor Empty lines before the frontmatter block are no longer allowed. Previously this was supported by some parts of the app and ignored by others.

Adding inline formatting to text will now ignore whitespace at the start and end of the selection. Properties Date & time fields now include seconds.

Added command to fold properties.

When toggling "Properties view" core plugin the core plugin will immediately open the "All properties" view.

Added a tooltip when hovering over property names in case the property name is too long and gets cut off.

Sidebar view now indicates if file properties are invalid.

Right-click on the properties heading to quickly add a property or clear the properties from the file.

If your file properties cannot be parsed, the exact spot where there YAML is invalid is now highlighted. No longer broken General Fixed "Reveal in Finder" hanging for a long time on macOS.

Files specified in the "Excluded files" setting will no longer be counted in the Tags view or Properties view.

Fixed "Replace" button in find/replace not highlighting the next match.

Fix stacked tabs not scroll into view when first activated. Properties Fixed bug where editing properties in reading mode would cause changes made in edit mode to be reverted.

Fixed the All Properties view sometimes jumping around when editing notes.

Fixed issue where properties editor would sometimes produce invalid frontmatter when editing.

Fixed Tag suggest not showing suggestions if the input starts with # .

. Fixed properties status bar item not updating if the properties sidebar was not open.

Fixed more edge cases where frontmatter would temporarily appear when modifying properties.

The "Add file property" menu item will no longer be disabled in reading mode.

Fixed duplicate keys being suggested in property name input fields.

Fixed "Unassign type" not working for properties with capital letters.

It is no longer possible to unassign the type for default properties ( cssclasses , tags , aliases ).

, , ). Fixed issue where the arrow keys would jump from the editor to properties editor even if the cursor isn't on the first line of the file.

Pressing escape when property name input is focused now properly reverts the changes.

when property name input is focused now properly reverts the changes. Renaming a list property will no longer cause a type mismatch warning to appear.

Clicking outside of the property editor will remove the empty property section for the note if there is one.

Fixed "type mismatch" tooltip sometimes showing the wrong expected type.

Fixed cssclasses sometimes staying applied to the current view after switching to a new file. Search Fixed file: queries showing wrong matches when composed with other search operators.

queries showing wrong matches when composed with other search operators. Fixes results for file: queries highlighting the wrong text. Other plugins Outline: Fixed outline view scroll position getting reset when editing a longer document.

Note composer: Improved behavior for merging frontmatter if note contains nested YAML properties or invalid frontmatter.

Sync: Fixed app freezing for very large vaults sometimes. Fixed since last insider build Fixed properties sidebar view not showing "Add properties" button if the active file has no properties yet. Obsidian 1.4.9 Improvements Properties: Added a tooltip when hovering over property names in case the property name is too long and gets cut off.

Properties: Sidebar view now indicates if file properties are invalid.

Properties: Right-click on the properties heading to quickly add a property or clear the properties from the file.

Frontmatter: If your file properties cannot be parsed, the exact spot where there YAML is invalid is now highlighted.

Editor: Adding inline formatting to text will now ignore whitespace at the start and end of the selection. No longer broken Live Preview: Fixed not being able to edit properties if "Show properties as source" was enabled or if the frontmatter was invalid.

Live Preview: Fixed issue where the arrow keys would jump from the editor to properties editor even if the cursor isn't on the first line of the file.

Properties: Pressing 'escape' when property name input is focused now properly reverts the changes.

Properties: Renaming a list property will no longer cause a type mismatch warning to appear.

Properties: Clicking outside of the property editor will remove the empty property section for the note if there is one.

Properties: Fixed "type mismatch" tooltip sometimes showing the wrong expected type. Obsidian 1.4.8 Improvements Properties: New behavior when toggling "Properties view" core plugin. Enabling the core plugin will immediately open the "All properties" view. No longer broken Fixed properties status bar item not updating if the properties sidebar was not open.

Live Preview: Fixed more edge cases where frontmatter would temporarily appear when modifying properties.

Live Preview: Fixed issue where sometimes the property editor would insert an extra newline character.

The "Add file property" menu item will no longer be disabled in reading mode.

Properties: Fixed duplicate keys being suggested in property name input fields.

Properties: Fixed "Unassign type" not working for properties with capital letters.

Properties: It is no longer possible to unassign the type for default properties ( cssclasses , tags , aliases ).

, , ). Files specified in the "Excluded files" setting will no longer be counted in the Tags view or Properties view. Obsidian 1.4.6 Improvements Live Preview: Notes can no longer include empty lines before the frontmatter block. If the frontmatter block does not start on the first line of the note, we will interpret it as regular text.

Properties: Date & time fields now include seconds.

Added command to fold properties. No longer broken Properties: Fixed bug where editing properties in reading mode would cause changes made in edit mode to be reverted.

Search: Fixed file: queries showing wrong matches when composed with other search operators.

queries showing wrong matches when composed with other search operators. Search: Fixes results for file: queries highlighting the wrong text.

queries highlighting the wrong text. Properties: Fixed the All Properties view sometimes jumping around when editing notes.

Note composer: Improved behavior for merging frontmatter if note contains nested YAML properties or invalid frontmatter.

Properties: Fixed issue where properties editor would sometimes produce invalid frontmatter when editing.

Properties: Fixed Tag suggest not showing suggestions if the input starts with '#'.

macOS: Fixed "Reveal in Finder" hanging for a long time.