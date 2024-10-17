Software-update: Obsidian 1.7

Obsidian logo (79 pix)Versie 1.7 van Obsidian is uitgekomen. Obsidian is een applicatie voor het maken van notities en is beschikbaar voor Android, iOS, Windows, Linux en macOS. Notities worden lokaal in Markdown opgeslagen, waardoor je altijd baas over je eigen data bent en het eenvoudig naar een ander platform is te converteren. Het programma is uiterst aanpasbaar met honderden plug-ins en gratis te gebruiken, maar voor commercieel gebruik of bepaalde functionaliteit, zoals end-to-endversleuteling of versiecontrole, wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Shiny new things
  • Obsidian Sync: the new Sync History view shows a list of edits across the vault, useful when collaborating on a shared vault. Activate it using the "Sync: Show Sync history" command.
  • You can now click inside a page preview to edit it without opening the note.
Performance
  • Views now load only when visible, improving startup performance and memory usage. This might cause issues with some plugins. We have published a guide to help developers update their plugins.
  • Renaming files is now faster in large vaults.
  • Canvas: Improved performance when panning. There should no longer be a flicker when cards enter and exit the viewport. If you're still seeing related issues, please try switching to default theme.
  • Added a new screen in settings (General → Advanced) to show the total app load time. You can also enable a toggle to get a notified when startup takes too long, including details for debugging.
  • Fixed choppy scrolling between linked Markdown views.
Editable page previews and footnotes
  • Added a right-click menu for footnotes to delete both the footnote and its reference.
  • You can now create new footnotes by clicking on the hover preview of a footnote ID.
  • Pressing Esc now instantly closes the page preview while editing.
  • Page previews will stay open even if the window loses focus or the command palette appears.
Obsidian URI
  • Improvements to Obsidian URI new:
    • Allows the use of clipboard instead of content to insert the contents of the clipboard.
    • Allows the use of prepend instead of append to add to the top of the file.
    • prepend and append will both attempt to merge properties.
  • Daily Notes: New daily Obsidian URI action to automatically open or create your daily note.
Misc.
  • Obsidian Publish collaborators can now edit content-related site options, including the order of sidebar items.
  • Obsidian Sync: You can now filter the activity log.
  • Updated to Electron v31.6.0.
  • Spellcheck is now disabled for inline tags, and inside prompts like the quick switcher and command palette.
  • Added support for x.com embeds in addition to twitter.com.
  • Right-clicking in the gutter of a Markdown view now lets you quickly toggle line numbers or readable line width.
  • The "Make copy of" menu item has been renamed to "Duplicate" on macOS to match OS conventions.
  • Frontmatter is now hidden inside embedded editors such as Canvas file nodes and page preview.
  • Dragging a .webloc or .url file into the editor creates a Markdown link with the filename as the display text.
  • Hovering over a notice keeps it on screen until you move the mouse away.
  • The "Close all other tabs" command no longer closes pinned tabs.
  • The "Close all tabs in tab group" command is no longer available in sidebars.
  • "Insert Markdown link" and "Insert internal link" commands now support multiple cursors.
No longer broken
  • Fixed issue where "clear" would overlap text inside prompts like the quick switcher.
  • Fixed bug where search queries using line:, block:, and task: only returned matching files instead of the matching content.
  • Pressing ArrowDown when the inline title is focused now properly focuses the editor if the property editor is hidden.
  • Fixed issue where renaming a file would mangle Markdown links if the link destination was inside angle brackets.
  • Fixed issue where moving a PDF view to a pop-out window caused errors.
  • Fixed issue where "Export to PDF" created visual artifacts next to external links in right-to-left text.
  • Fixed bug where some commands would cause the editor autocomplete to appear unexpectedly.
  • Fixed bug where Obsidian Sync could deactivate itself when syncing to a device with "Sync core plugins" disabled.
  • Fixed issue with the PDF view showing the wrong icon in the search bar.
  • Fixed issue with inline YouTube previews not showing for some links.
  • Context menus now display correctly in right-to-left mode.
  • Fixed issue where links in footnotes appeared twice in the outgoing links view.
  • Fixed bug where canvas files could become corrupted if they contained a file node with a custom property type.
  • Long filenames no longer display an ellipsis at the end when being renamed.
  • Fixed issue where clicking on a filename while renaming it would cancel the rename.
  • The editor context menu no longer shows Formatting options when the selection is within a link or tag.
  • Fixed issue where using the "Fold all" command on a long Markdown file incorrectly folded lines inside code blocks.
  • Fixed bug where the link autocomplete sometimes generated invalid Markdown links without the .md file extension.
  • Fixed an unresponsive area in the top corner of the screen when a notification was present.
  • Fixed issue where popover scroll position reset when the popover was repositioned on the screen.
  • Fixed issue where formatting commands were not always applied to table cell selections.
  • Fixed bug where clicking on a tag in the Tag view would sometimes bring up the search suggestion box.
  • Fixed bug where SVG files would not always show in page previews.
  • Fixed issue where "Log out" wouldn't work if the server thought you were already logged out.
  • Fixed issue where the PDF view's "copy link to selection" did not include display text if "Use wikilinks" was turned off.
  • Fixed issue where the ">" character after a bare link was incorrectly parsed as a quote block.
  • Fixed bug where items were not always visible after filtering in the Outline view.
  • Fixed issue where search highlights were not cleared when the current Outline view filter was cleared.
  • Fixed the "Insert link" command creating incorrect text selections.
  • Fixed an issue where "Export to PDF..." sometimes exported white text.
  • Fixed a bug causing some editor suggestions from plugins to not update.
  • Fixed keyboard navigation issues between the inline title, properties, and editor.
  • Fixed "Insert internal link" not triggering autocomplete.
  • Fixed cut/copy/paste not working when editing bookmark titles.
  • Fixed a bug where creating a Markdown embed sometimes showed "undefined" as the display text.
  • Fixed mouse back/forward buttons being processed twice in popout windows.
  • Obsidian Sync: Fixed "Show diff" toggle not always working in Sync History.
  • Clicking a property search result no longer focuses the File Properties view if frontmatter is visible in the document.
  • Fixed styling issues with invalid frontmatter when "Properties in document" is set to "source."
  • Clicking "Check for updates" no longer causes layout shifts.
  • Fixed a bug where Obsidian would not always wait for pending filesystem operations before quitting.
  • Live preview now only escapes special characters (not letters and numbers).
  • Fixed bug where escape characters at the start of a list item disappeared in Live Preview.
  • Fixed issue where files couldn’t be moved into folders with a file of the same name but different capitalization.
  • Fixed issue where links with custom display text under a table confused the Markdown parser.
  • Vim: The latest bugfixes from our vim library (codemirror-vim) have been added. This includes fixes for arrow navigation on wrapped lines.
  • Editor commands no longer trigger when the tab title is focused.
  • Fixed URI action always getting delivered to the main window instead of the active pop-out window.
  • Fixed clipboard URI actions not working when a pop-out window is active.
  • Fixed issue with community themes only showing light or dark themes when the current theme is set to adapt to system.
  • Fixed issue where sidebar tabs would stay focused after collapsing the sidebar.
  • Fixed Shift-ArrowUp in the editor causing the inline title to get focused.
Developers
  • Plugin installation now automatically strips sourcemaps, making plugins smaller and faster to load.
  • Theme developers: REM units are now synced with the base font size.
  • Lucide icons have been updated to 0.446.0.
  • Fixed requestUrl failing silently when the URL fails to resolve.

Obsidian

Versienummer Obsidian 1.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Obsidian
Download https://obsidian.md/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-10-2024 10:30 33

17-10-2024 • 10:30

33

Bron: Obsidian

Update-historie

11-08 Obsidian 1.13.6 14
30-07 Obsidian 1.13.4 14
24-03 Obsidian 1.12.7 13
28-02 Obsidian 1.12.4 9
09-02 Obsidian 1.11.7 9
21-01 Obsidian 1.11.5 4
12-01 Obsidian 1.11.4 8
25-11 Obsidian 1.10.6 19
17-11 Obsidian 1.10.3 14
10-'25 Obsidian 1.9.14 7
Meer historie

Lees meer

Obsidian

geen prijs bekend

Notitiedienst Obsidian maakt commercieel gebruik gratis beschikbaar
Notitiedienst Obsidian maakt commercieel gebruik gratis beschikbaar Nieuws van 21 februari 2025
Overige software

Reacties (33)

-Moderatie-faq
33
33
27
0
0
5
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:
alex3305 17 oktober 2024 10:58
Ik ben van Obsidian naar Outline geswitched. Obsidian is een ontzettend krachtige tool en met o.a. templating en plug-ins helemaal naar wens in te stellen. Echter wilde ik mijn vault bekijken en gebruiken op meerdere devices. Dat kan met de officiële Obsidian Sync, maar ik wilde dat zelf hosten. Dat werkte niet heel soepel. Ik gebruikte hiervoor de Obsidian livesync plugin met een eigen gehoste CouchDB en als backup ook nog een Git sync. De zelf gehoste livesync ging regelmatig zonder reden kapot. Bij mij, maar ook bij mijn vrouw. Git sync werkte wel betrouwbaar, maar vond ik nogal onhandig in te stellen op Android en iOS.

Outline werkt in tegenstelling tot Obsidian in de browser. Dat is niet altijd gewenst, maar is wel enorm betrouwbaar. Vooral met livesync. Outline is een stuk minder krachtig, maar het enige wat ik eigenlijk echt mis aan Obsidian is het templaten. De mobiele app van Obsidian mis ik niet omdat ik deze soms nogal onhandig in gebruik vond. Deze vond ik op een klein scherm nogal overweldigend in opties, onder andere ook omdat er gestures gebruikt worden.

Obsidian is een prachtig project, maar ik besef me vooral dat het niet voor mij is. En dat is prima.

Edit: Voor de mensen die reageren met alternatieven: Ik gebruik geen Obsidian meer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door alex3305 op 17 oktober 2024 16:12]

Tk55 @alex330517 oktober 2024 11:11
Wanneer je enkel Apple apparaten gebruikt, kun je je Obsidian Vault gewoon in je iCloud Drive stoppen. Dan synct deze automatisch tussen devices. Werkt bij mij uitstekend.

Gebruik je verschillende OSen dan is de Obsidian Sync oplossing makkelijker.
addictive @Tk5517 oktober 2024 12:08
Hoe groot is jouw vault? Las namelijk over iCloud sync problemen met grote vaults

Zelf betaal ik voor de officiele Sync. Werkt perfect, en wil best ervoor betalen om dit project te supporten
Tk55 @addictive17 oktober 2024 12:28
Niet groot: 10 MB totaal, paar honderd files. Waarom zou een grotere vault meer problemen geven? Na de initiele sync zijn het vaak maar kleine updates.
addictive @Tk5518 oktober 2024 18:59
Zie de Reddit threads:
Heaget @alex330517 oktober 2024 11:08
Ik liep hier ook tegenaan, ik heb het eigenlijk opgelost door mijn Google Drive te mounten als stationsschijf, en die vervolgens aan te wijzen als locatie voor de vault. Niet echt een high-tech oplossing maar tot nu toe werkt dat voor mij eigenlijk wel naar behoren. Wel als kantlijn dat ik Obsidian alleen op m'n laptops gebruik, en niet op Android (ik besef me nu dat ik de plank een beetje mis met mijn comment ;) )

Niet dat ik je nu wil ompraten om weer Obsidian te gebruiken, maar wellicht heeft iemand anders er wat aan. Ik heb vooral voor werk echt zo ontzettend veel aan deze tool, de hoeveelheid notities die ik heb waarvan ik vooraf denk "dit ga ik nooit meer gebruiken" om het anderhalf jaar later weer eens nodig te hebben is gigantisch.
alex3305 @Heaget17 oktober 2024 11:23
Ik weet ook dat mijn problemen wellicht niet de problemen van een ander zijn. Maar ik vind het nogal gaar om een oplossing te moeten verzinnen voor Android, iOS, Windows en Linux waarbij het ook nog eens een beetje simpel moet zijn zodat mijn vrouw het ook kan gebruiken. Dat was een no-go met Obsidian. Ook omdat je niet 100% op de Livesync plugin kunt vertrouwen en je volgens de developers altijd een backup achter de hand moet hebben. Dan kun je natuurlijk zeggen dat ik gewoon Obsidian Sync moet aanschaffen en daar heb je dan gelijk in :). Echter wil ik de documentatie graag in eigen beheer houden op een eigen server.

Outline voldoet aan al deze requirements voor mij. Het enige 'nadeel' is dat het maar gedeeltelijk open source is en je verplicht een identity provider moet hebben. Dat eerste kan ik redelijk overheen stappen en een eigen SSO dienst had ik toch al draaien. Daarmee wil ik niet zeggen dat Outline een beter product is dan Obsidian, maar Outline past simpelweg beter bij mijn requirements.
Halfscherp @alex330517 oktober 2024 12:01
Remotely-save geprobeerd?

Die heeft overigens wel heel gare conflict resolution, in principe is het “newest file survives” of “biggest file survives” :+
alex3305 @Halfscherp17 oktober 2024 12:54
Nee, want ik wil geen gare oplossingen. Nu heb ik met Outline een oplossing die gewoon werkt.
FlyBock @alex330517 oktober 2024 12:42
Voor mij is Obsidian de lifeline in mijn werk. Aantekeningen, meeting notes, projecten, mensen, BILA's, taken, ik hou er van alles in bij. Vroeger OneNote, die ik nog wel zijdelings gebruik, maar het hart staat in Obsidian. Privé doe ik er bijna niets mee.

Ik heb wel een gekeken naar alternatieven en daarbij een Capacities geprobeerd, op https://capacities.io/. Dat is een soort kruising tussen Notion en Obsidian. In principe online, maar werkt steeds meer offline. Uiteindelijk bij Obsidian gebleven, maar Capacities is een interessant project voor PKM.
alex3305 @FlyBock17 oktober 2024 12:54
Ik heb wel een gekeken naar alternatieven en daarbij een Capacities geprobeerd, op https://capacities.io/. Dat is een soort kruising tussen Notion en Obsidian. In principe online, maar werkt steeds meer offline. Uiteindelijk bij Obsidian gebleven, maar Capacities is een interessant project voor PKM.
Dat ziet er ongeveer hetzelfde uit als Outline. Maar is dus niet self-hosted. Dat was voor mij een minimum vereiste.
Erendiz @alex330517 oktober 2024 14:21
Ik gebruik Obsidian met git en github. Werkt als een zonnetje. Je moet wel dat extra instellen, maar denk dat dat beter is dan het toe te vertrouwen aan Obsidian sync, wat overigens geld kost als je het bij hen wilt hosten.
alex3305 @Erendiz17 oktober 2024 14:28
Git sync had ik hier ook, maar gaf eventuele merge conflicten bij meerdere devices. En was ook niet live. Daarnaast werkt het instellen van Git niet helemaal voordehand liggend als je daar verder nooit mee te maken hebt. Ook vond ik het niet heel eenvoudig in te stellen op mobiel.
Erendiz @alex330518 oktober 2024 16:09
Ik gebruik niet de git plugin van obsidian en maak voor mijn vaults een aparte repository. Af en toe ontstaat er een merge conflictje, maar dat is goed te fixen.
Uruk-Hai @alex330517 oktober 2024 15:26
Volgens mij zit er een klein foutje in je verhaal (ik maak dit soort foutjes zelf ook weleens):
Outline werkt in tegenstelling tot Outline in de browser.
Verder benoem je Outline en Android, maar op de website van outline.app staat op de frontpage:
Digital Notes app for your Mac, iPad and iPhone
Voor het overige een helder verhaal en informatief, want van Outline had ik nog nooit gehoord.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 17 oktober 2024 15:31]

alex3305 @Uruk-Hai17 oktober 2024 16:14
Volgens mij zit er een klein foutje in je verhaal
Yes. Dankjewel :). Inmiddels dus bijgewerkt.
Verder benoem je Outline en Android, maar op de website van outline.app staat op de frontpage:
Nu haal jij twee dingen door elkaar :P. De naam is wellicht ietwat onhandig gekozen. Ik heb het over getoutline.com, dat is een ander project dan outline.app. Outline werd ook weleens Outline wiki genoemd om het te differentiëren. En is ook een open source project.
dvdmeer @alex330517 oktober 2024 11:57
Ik gebruik sinds kort Obsidian en wou het meteen vanaf het begin goed opzetten dus ben meteen aan de gang gegaan met de livesync plugin. Helaas kreeg ik het niet goed aan de praat. Voor 1 device was het geen probleem maar op een of andere manier, zodra ik een tweede device toe ging voegen (wel netjes via de methode die ze aangeven) ging het mis en kreeg ik allerlei fouten.
Uiteindelijk maar gestopt met deze plugin en ik gebruik nu een tool die ik al lange tijd op mijn Android telefoon gebruik (FolderSync Pro). Nu heb ik een goede sync tussen mijn Synology NAS, mijn Mac laptop en mijn Android telefoon.
Uiteraard is een sync geen backup want ook deletions worden gesynced dus ik zal nog steeds periodiek een backup moeten maken maar op zich is dat even een scheduled task op de NAS aanmaken die een zip backup maakt van de folder ergens.
Bumpy_NL @alex330517 oktober 2024 11:10
Bekijk https://silverbullet.md/ ook eens.
jmk @Bumpy_NL19 oktober 2024 09:44
Ook even opgezet, is heel erg basic, maar wel heel goed uitgevoerd. in 15 minuten opgezet op home Assistant
MornixRS 17 oktober 2024 11:27
Heeft dit nog grote voordelen tov van Joplin voor standaard gebruik?
Jazco2nd @MornixRS17 oktober 2024 13:59
Ik heb beide gebruikt en vind Joplin de eenvoudige winnaar simpelweg omdat je tekst kan opmaken, vet gedrukt, cursief etc zonder dat je allemaal sterren enzo moet plaatsen/terugziet. Obsidian lijkt me daarom alleen interessant voor hoogtechnische mensen en developers die het gewend zijn of die veel tijd op van die Markdown forums besteden.

Joplin kan verder prima met een self hosted oplossing syncen zoals WebDAV of Nextcloud.
MornixRS @Jazco2nd17 oktober 2024 15:10
Dat is precies zoals ik Joplin gebruik!
dvdmeer @MornixRS17 oktober 2024 12:04
Ik kreeg mijn Joplin notes niet echt geexporteerd naar een text formaat wat ik kon importeren in Obsidian. Er is alleen een mogelijkheid om te exporteren naar een eigen formaat. Nou moet ik wel toegeven dat ik niet extreem uitgebreid gezocht had aangezien ik niet extreem veel notes heb. Met Obsidian heb je geen vendor lockin omdat het allemaal text files zijn.
Joplin is prima voor wat notes maar wel beperkt als je meer wil. Voor Obsidian kun je notes + todos aanmaken, maar ook daily notes bijvoorbeeld, automatisch verschillende styles aan notes hangen met daarin de layout die je veel gebruikt voor bepaalde type notes. Ook het genereren van kanban boards of gantt charts is voor mij best bruikbaar.
Daarnaast kun je alle soorten media toevoegen aan de notes (audio + video + complete websites).

[Reactie gewijzigd door dvdmeer op 17 oktober 2024 12:05]

Falco 17 oktober 2024 14:08
Als aanvulling op @DinoBe wellicht is Logseq ook nog een interessante voor sommigen: https://logseq.com/

Ik ben er in ieder geval blij mee, omdat Obsidian voor mij veel teveel opties heeft. Daarbij is Logseq open source wat ook mijn voorkeur heeft.
NLxDoDge @Falco17 oktober 2024 16:53
Ik gebruik Logseq ook, maar over een paar maanden is de zelf hosted database variant eindelijk klaar. Dus nog heel even wachten en dan ga ik hem ook gebruiken (ik volg met smarten de PR op Github :Y) ).
Asitis 17 oktober 2024 10:44
Fantastische tool. Ik gebruik het inmiddels als "second brain" voor mezelf thuis, op werk als levende documentatie en dan nog voor verschillende projecten die eigen organisatie behoeven.

Nog geen woord over het daadwerkelijk switchen van vault en daarmee de andere ook sluiten helaas. Dat is nog het enige wat me nog stoort :D
Friemel @Asitis19 oktober 2024 18:16
Onder Windows kan ik prima meerdere vaults tegelijk open hebben staan, alleen niet onder Android.
Asitis @Friemel19 oktober 2024 21:26
Ik bedoel ook dat als je van Vault wisselt, dat ie een nieuwe opent en de vorige niet sluit. Ik zou het liever als "switcher" zien, of iig de optie daartoe.
pentode 17 oktober 2024 11:05
Andreas Spiess heeft een 'meta' video gemaakt over "Tips and Tricks to Deal with Project Information for your Hobby" Het is wel in het Engels maar dat zou tegenwoordig geen belemmering meer mogen zijn imho.

Het reikt in de regel verder dan alleen software. Ook onder andere de hardware dient gedocumenteerd en gelabeld te worden. Professioneel zijn deze methodieken dito prima te gebruiken en toe te passen. Een must zelfs om het overzicht te bewaren en te bewaken.

Zelf gebruik ik ook een labelaar van een ander merk. Een mobiele met Bluetooth/USB koppeling.

En zo zei m'n opa vroeger "Gereedschap doet 't werk ;-P Daar MOET je zuinig op zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pentode op 17 oktober 2024 12:43]

The Zep Man 17 oktober 2024 11:08
Zoveel mensen die Obsidian best wel intensief gebruiken. Zelf vind ik het een aardige markdown editor voor het onderhouden van content die los van Obsidian omgezet wordt naar webpagina's. :+
pentode 17 oktober 2024 12:40
@pentode Note2self en andere "Get the most out of journals, notes & tasks" Jtx Board is ook het overwegen waard. Synced hier via DAVx⁵ (eenmalig een klein bedrag betalen). Dan heb je wel een compatible WebDav server nodig. Of stand alone gebruiken. Met Win 11 kan eventueel gekoppeld worden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pentode op 17 oktober 2024 12:41]

MornixRS 17 oktober 2024 12:43
Top bedankt voor de info! Ik heb een paar dingen even nagekeken. Wat betreft export zijn er meer opties maar wel alleen met de Desktop app (html, Mark down, pdf). Jopling heeft ook de mogelijkheid om Notes aan te maken maar dat is vrij simpel. Zover ik het kan zien kun je direct foto's toevoegen, andere media attach je via een bestand.
DinoBe 17 oktober 2024 13:34
Misschien ook interessant voor sommigen: https://www.zettlr.com/

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.