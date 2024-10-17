Versie 1.7 van Obsidian is uitgekomen. Obsidian is een applicatie voor het maken van notities en is beschikbaar voor Android, iOS, Windows, Linux en macOS. Notities worden lokaal in Markdown opgeslagen, waardoor je altijd baas over je eigen data bent en het eenvoudig naar een ander platform is te converteren. Het programma is uiterst aanpasbaar met honderden plug-ins en gratis te gebruiken, maar voor commercieel gebruik of bepaalde functionaliteit, zoals end-to-endversleuteling of versiecontrole, wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Shiny new things Obsidian Sync: the new Sync History view shows a list of edits across the vault, useful when collaborating on a shared vault. Activate it using the "Sync: Show Sync history" command.

You can now click inside a page preview to edit it without opening the note. Performance Views now load only when visible, improving startup performance and memory usage. This might cause issues with some plugins. We have published a guide to help developers update their plugins.

Renaming files is now faster in large vaults.

Canvas: Improved performance when panning. There should no longer be a flicker when cards enter and exit the viewport. If you're still seeing related issues, please try switching to default theme.

Added a new screen in settings (General → Advanced) to show the total app load time. You can also enable a toggle to get a notified when startup takes too long, including details for debugging.

Fixed choppy scrolling between linked Markdown views. Editable page previews and footnotes Added a right-click menu for footnotes to delete both the footnote and its reference.

You can now create new footnotes by clicking on the hover preview of a footnote ID.

Pressing Esc now instantly closes the page preview while editing.

now instantly closes the page preview while editing. Page previews will stay open even if the window loses focus or the command palette appears. Obsidian URI Improvements to Obsidian URI new : Allows the use of clipboard instead of content to insert the contents of the clipboard. Allows the use of prepend instead of append to add to the top of the file. prepend and append will both attempt to merge properties.

: Daily Notes: New daily Obsidian URI action to automatically open or create your daily note. Misc. Obsidian Publish collaborators can now edit content-related site options, including the order of sidebar items.

Obsidian Sync: You can now filter the activity log.

Updated to Electron v31.6.0.

Spellcheck is now disabled for inline tags, and inside prompts like the quick switcher and command palette.

Added support for x.com embeds in addition to twitter.com .

embeds in addition to . Right-clicking in the gutter of a Markdown view now lets you quickly toggle line numbers or readable line width.

The "Make copy of" menu item has been renamed to "Duplicate" on macOS to match OS conventions.

Frontmatter is now hidden inside embedded editors such as Canvas file nodes and page preview.

Dragging a .webloc or .url file into the editor creates a Markdown link with the filename as the display text.

or file into the editor creates a Markdown link with the filename as the display text. Hovering over a notice keeps it on screen until you move the mouse away.

The "Close all other tabs" command no longer closes pinned tabs.

The "Close all tabs in tab group" command is no longer available in sidebars.

"Insert Markdown link" and "Insert internal link" commands now support multiple cursors. No longer broken Fixed issue where "clear" would overlap text inside prompts like the quick switcher.

Fixed bug where search queries using line: , block: , and task: only returned matching files instead of the matching content.

, , and only returned matching files instead of the matching content. Pressing ArrowDown when the inline title is focused now properly focuses the editor if the property editor is hidden.

when the inline title is focused now properly focuses the editor if the property editor is hidden. Fixed issue where renaming a file would mangle Markdown links if the link destination was inside angle brackets.

Fixed issue where moving a PDF view to a pop-out window caused errors.

Fixed issue where "Export to PDF" created visual artifacts next to external links in right-to-left text.

Fixed bug where some commands would cause the editor autocomplete to appear unexpectedly.

Fixed bug where Obsidian Sync could deactivate itself when syncing to a device with "Sync core plugins" disabled.

Fixed issue with the PDF view showing the wrong icon in the search bar.

Fixed issue with inline YouTube previews not showing for some links.

Context menus now display correctly in right-to-left mode.

Fixed issue where links in footnotes appeared twice in the outgoing links view.

Fixed bug where canvas files could become corrupted if they contained a file node with a custom property type.

Long filenames no longer display an ellipsis at the end when being renamed.

Fixed issue where clicking on a filename while renaming it would cancel the rename.

The editor context menu no longer shows Formatting options when the selection is within a link or tag.

Fixed issue where using the "Fold all" command on a long Markdown file incorrectly folded lines inside code blocks.

Fixed bug where the link autocomplete sometimes generated invalid Markdown links without the .md file extension.

file extension. Fixed an unresponsive area in the top corner of the screen when a notification was present.

Fixed issue where popover scroll position reset when the popover was repositioned on the screen.

Fixed issue where formatting commands were not always applied to table cell selections.

Fixed bug where clicking on a tag in the Tag view would sometimes bring up the search suggestion box.

Fixed bug where SVG files would not always show in page previews.

Fixed issue where "Log out" wouldn't work if the server thought you were already logged out.

Fixed issue where the PDF view's "copy link to selection" did not include display text if "Use wikilinks" was turned off.

Fixed issue where the ">" character after a bare link was incorrectly parsed as a quote block.

Fixed bug where items were not always visible after filtering in the Outline view.

Fixed issue where search highlights were not cleared when the current Outline view filter was cleared.

Fixed the "Insert link" command creating incorrect text selections.

Fixed an issue where "Export to PDF..." sometimes exported white text.

Fixed a bug causing some editor suggestions from plugins to not update.

Fixed keyboard navigation issues between the inline title, properties, and editor.

Fixed "Insert internal link" not triggering autocomplete.

Fixed cut/copy/paste not working when editing bookmark titles.

Fixed a bug where creating a Markdown embed sometimes showed "undefined" as the display text.

Fixed mouse back/forward buttons being processed twice in popout windows.

Obsidian Sync: Fixed "Show diff" toggle not always working in Sync History.

Clicking a property search result no longer focuses the File Properties view if frontmatter is visible in the document.

Fixed styling issues with invalid frontmatter when "Properties in document" is set to "source."

Clicking "Check for updates" no longer causes layout shifts.

Fixed a bug where Obsidian would not always wait for pending filesystem operations before quitting.

Live preview now only escapes special characters (not letters and numbers).

Fixed bug where escape characters at the start of a list item disappeared in Live Preview.

Fixed issue where files couldn’t be moved into folders with a file of the same name but different capitalization.

Fixed issue where links with custom display text under a table confused the Markdown parser.

Vim: The latest bugfixes from our vim library ( codemirror-vim ) have been added. This includes fixes for arrow navigation on wrapped lines.

) have been added. This includes fixes for arrow navigation on wrapped lines. Editor commands no longer trigger when the tab title is focused.

Fixed URI action always getting delivered to the main window instead of the active pop-out window.

Fixed clipboard URI actions not working when a pop-out window is active.

Fixed issue with community themes only showing light or dark themes when the current theme is set to adapt to system.

Fixed issue where sidebar tabs would stay focused after collapsing the sidebar.

Fixed Shift-ArrowUp in the editor causing the inline title to get focused. Developers Plugin installation now automatically strips sourcemaps, making plugins smaller and faster to load.

Theme developers: REM units are now synced with the base font size.

Lucide icons have been updated to 0.446.0.

Fixed requestUrl failing silently when the URL fails to resolve.