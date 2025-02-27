Versie 1.8.8 van Obsidian is uitgekomen. Het gaat om een versie die alleen beschikbaar is voor gebruikers die een betaalde Catalyst-licentie hebben. Obsidian is een applicatie voor het maken van notities en is beschikbaar voor Android, iOS, Windows, Linux en macOS. Notities worden lokaal in Markdown opgeslagen, waardoor je altijd baas over je eigen data bent en deze eenvoudig naar een ander platform is te converteren. Het programma is uiterst aanpasbaar met honderden plug-ins en gratis te gebruiken, maar voor commercieel gebruik of bepaalde functionaliteit, zoals end-to-endversleuteling of versiecontrole, wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Improvements Updated translations.

Improved app performance when a tree view (e.g. File explorer) is displaying a large number of items.

Updated app settings to reflect changes to the Commercial license.

List auto-numbering now preserves custom starting numbers.

Obsidian Sync: Added a warning before connecting to a remote vault if the vault is already managed by a third-party sync service that could cause conflicts.

When "Smart indent lists" is disabled, the editor no longer automatically renumbers lists. Bug fixes Fixed regression causing large vaults to take significantly longer to load and save the cache (bug since Electron 33).

Live preview now correctly renders - - - as a horizontal rule.

as a horizontal rule. Notes with corrupted fold information can now be opened.

Tables inside embeds will now render full width.

Checklist items inside loose lists are indented correctly.

Clicking inside a PDF view now focuses the view.

Folding a list item in reading mode now persists when switching to edit mode.

If properties are hidden, pressing Down Arrow from the inline title focuses the editor.

from the inline title focuses the editor. Creating a new vault via the "Quick start" button now opens welcome.md .

. Link suggestions now include files with extensions registered by plugins.