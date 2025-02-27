Software-update: Obsidian 1.8.8

Obsidian logoVersie 1.8.8 van Obsidian is uitgekomen. Het gaat om een versie die alleen beschikbaar is voor gebruikers die een betaalde Catalyst-licentie hebben. Obsidian is een applicatie voor het maken van notities en is beschikbaar voor Android, iOS, Windows, Linux en macOS. Notities worden lokaal in Markdown opgeslagen, waardoor je altijd baas over je eigen data bent en deze eenvoudig naar een ander platform is te converteren. Het programma is uiterst aanpasbaar met honderden plug-ins en gratis te gebruiken, maar voor commercieel gebruik of bepaalde functionaliteit, zoals end-to-endversleuteling of versiecontrole, wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Improvements
  • Updated translations.
  • Improved app performance when a tree view (e.g. File explorer) is displaying a large number of items.
  • Updated app settings to reflect changes to the Commercial license.
  • List auto-numbering now preserves custom starting numbers.
  • Obsidian Sync: Added a warning before connecting to a remote vault if the vault is already managed by a third-party sync service that could cause conflicts.
  • When "Smart indent lists" is disabled, the editor no longer automatically renumbers lists.
Bug fixes
  • Fixed regression causing large vaults to take significantly longer to load and save the cache (bug since Electron 33).
  • Live preview now correctly renders - - - as a horizontal rule.
  • Notes with corrupted fold information can now be opened.
  • Tables inside embeds will now render full width.
  • Checklist items inside loose lists are indented correctly.
  • Clicking inside a PDF view now focuses the view.
  • Folding a list item in reading mode now persists when switching to edit mode.
  • If properties are hidden, pressing Down Arrow from the inline title focuses the editor.
  • Creating a new vault via the "Quick start" button now opens welcome.md.
  • Link suggestions now include files with extensions registered by plugins.

Obsidian

Versienummer 1.8.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Obsidian
Download https://obsidian.md/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

27-02-2025 • 09:00
13 • submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Obsidian

Update-historie

23-04 Obsidian 1.8.10 4
27-02 Obsidian 1.8.8 13
18-02 Obsidian 1.8.7 14
30-01 Obsidian 1.8.3 8
12-11 Obsidian 1.7.6 16
05-11 Obsidian 1.7.5 23
17-10 Obsidian 1.7 33
06-'24 Obsidian 1.6.2 17
12-'23 Obsidian 1.5 24
09-'23 Obsidian 1.4.13 1
Meer historie

Reacties (13)

xCake 27 februari 2025 10:19
Wellicht de verkeerde plek om dit te vragen, maar heeft iemand een goed alternatief gevonden voor de betaalde synchronisatie van Obsidian zelf? Moet zeggen dat ik 4 euro per maand niet zo erg vind, maar als ik dat kan besparen is het alleen maar beter. Heb een iOS telefoon, en zowel MacOS als Windows waar ik alles synchroon wil hebben.
JaDatIsPeter @xCake27 februari 2025 10:38
Overstappen op Joplin en de sync.server zelf draaien. Zodra je thuis bent, of naar huis hebt vpn'd, synct alles.

Update:
Lijkt dat er ook voor Obsidian een selfhosted optie is: Alieunited in 'Obsidian 1.8.3'

[Reactie gewijzigd door JaDatIsPeter op 27 februari 2025 10:50]

Destiny @JaDatIsPeter27 februari 2025 12:28
Nadeel van Joplin vind ik dat de sync alles synchroniseert. Ik hoef/wil niet al mijn notes op mijn telefoon.

Bij de community plugins van Obsidian staat ook een sync plugin, Hoe goed die werkt weet ik niet, want nog niet geprobeerd.
L_Jinx @Destiny27 februari 2025 14:06
Ik gebruik de self-hosted LiveSync nu 5 maanden met 4 verschillende apparaten en dat gaat prima.
Met livesync naadloos schakelen van laptop naar tablet, telefoon en weer terug.
Saeverix @xCake27 februari 2025 11:25
Ik gebruik zelf https://github.com/remotely-save/remotely-save al een tijdje en dat bevalt prima. Dit doe ik in combinatie met een self hosted S3 bucket in docker https://hub.docker.com/r/minio/minio.
Friemel @Saeverix27 februari 2025 18:44
Die gebruik ik ook, maar dan op een gratis Koofr account, werkt prima!
Zarlin @xCake27 februari 2025 10:34
Zelf gebruik ik Syncthing om mn obsidian vaults the syncen tussen Android en twee Windows PCs, waarbij mn phone fungeert als een soort "cloud" (de twee PCs staan zelden tegelijk aan). Dit werkt er goed, en doordat syncthing peer-to-peer is ook erg snel. Syncthing clients zijn is op de meeste OSen beschikbaar.

Hiervoor verschillende cloud diensten geprobeerd (Dropbox, pCloud, OneDrive), maar deze gaven steeds conflicten, en het syncen was erg traag.
bartvb @xCake27 februari 2025 11:23
Als je Obsidian regelmatig gebruikt zou ik voor die 4 euro gaan. Beste sync oplossing en je zorgt er vooral voor dat de developers die aan Obsidian werken het product beter kunnen blijven maken...
TheKermitMan @xCake27 februari 2025 11:45
Ik zet mijn files in iCloud. Daarmee zijn ze gesyncd tussen mijn Apple devices.
GorgeousMetal @xCake27 februari 2025 16:16
Ik heb de vault op mijn iCloud drive gezet en op mijn Windows PC heb ik iCloud geinstalleerd, waardoor ik naar dezelfde vault kan wijzen. Dit synchroniseert automatisch en op deze manier heb ik op mijn Windows PC's en alle Apple Devices 1 centrale vault.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GorgeousMetal op 27 februari 2025 20:11]

Insectiside 27 februari 2025 09:28
Ik kan maar niet wennen aan de interface in edit-mode en presentatie-modus ernaast (of switchen tussen de twee). Blijf hierdoor toch steeds weer naar m'n Notion terugkeren.
pmeter @Insectiside27 februari 2025 09:38
Met 'Edit view' in combinatie met 'Live preview' heb je misschien wat je wilt. Dan zie je meteen het WYSIWYG resultaat van je edits zoals vetgedrukt, opsommingen etc.
Saeverix 27 februari 2025 09:19
Deze versie is nog helemaal niet vrijgegeven/final. Deze heeft momenteel nog de "Catalyst" status, welke je alleen kunt gebruiken met een zogenaamde "Catalyst" licentie. https://obsidian.md/pricing#catalyst

Versie 1.8.7 is voor nu nog de laatste publieke versie.

