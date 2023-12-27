Software-update: Obsidian 1.5

Obsidian logo (79 pix)Versie 1.5 van Obsidian is uitgekomen. Obsidian is een applicatie voor het maken van notities en is beschikbaar voor Android, iOS, Windows, Linux en macOS. Notities worden lokaal in Markdown opgeslagen, waardoor je altijd baas over je eigen data bent en het eenvoudig naar een ander platform is te converteren. Het programma is uiterst aanpasbaar met honderden plug-ins en gratis te gebruiken, maar voor commercieel gebruik of bepaalde functionaliteit, zoals end-to-endversleuteling of versiecontrole, wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Shiny new things

Introducing a brand new editor for Markdown tables. Table rows and columns are now easier to create, edit, sort, reorder, select, copy, and paste. These new table features can also be accessed via context menu, command palette, and hotkeys. Tables are still saved to plain text Markdown. To add a table to a note, right click and choose Insert → Table, or use the command palette. Once you insert a table, you can add new columns and rows by clicking on the sides of the table. Add text with inline formatting. Press tab to navigate between cells.

Improvements Properties
  • Properties can now be renamed globally. Renaming will cause the property to be modified in each corresponding file and the search is case-insensitive.
  • Global Search: Search now works with non-string property values. Search for boolean values [property:TRUE] or [property:FALSE] or empty values [property:EMPTY]. You can also use inequality operators to search for things like [some_property:>10].
  • Global properties view can now be filtered.
Editing experience
  • New formatting menu. You can now right click in the editor to change text formatting, paragraph styles, and insert elements such as lists and tables.
  • Right-click on a callout to quickly change the callout type from a list of default callout type options.
  • Pressing Tab when the # autocomplete is active will autocomplete the highlighted suggestion. If the highlighted suggestion has a / in it, like "#projects/in-review", Tab will autocomplete by segment, so "#projects" then press again to get "/in-review".
Sync
  • When viewing the version history for a file, changes made by the same user on the same device will now be grouped together. And Markdown will be rendered to more closely match reading mode.
  • Number of vaults has increased from 5 to 10
  • Maximum file size has increased from 100MB to 200MB
Quality of life
  • The Outline view now has a "collapse all" button as well as a search field for filtering the list of headings in the file.
  • Files from outside Obsidian can now be dropped anywhere in the File Explorer pane instead of on top of the vault name. Similarly, dropping a file on top of any item in a folder will cause the file to get imported into that particular folder.
  • Pressing Ctrl/Command-F in any view with a search input (including Backlinks or Properties) will now focus the search input.
  • Menu options within the ... pane menu (the ... in the tab header) as well as the tab menu (right clicking on a tab) have been cleaned up and should now show more relevant options.
  • Copy, cut, and paste items in the Bookmarks view (works via hotkey only currently).
  • Bookmarks: Removed the "Bookmark this block..." context menu item.
  • Added new "Show trash" command to open the .trash folder in filesystem.
  • The Appearance section in settings has been reordered for clarity.
Onboarding
  • Obsidian will now use the system setting for light or dark mode by default, you can change this in Appearance settings.
  • Improved the experience when creating a new vault from scratch. If you select "Create new vault," the created vault will include a welcome.md file and show a side-by-side view with the Graph view.
Bug fixes
  • The active context menu is now automatically dismissed when the view navigates away or a modal appears.
  • Clicking 'New file' on an empty tab should open the new file in the current tab instead of creating a new one.
  • Properties: Fixed issue where properties view sometimes displayed a stale value when switching between files.
  • Properties: Fixed bug where pressing the left arrow key () the start the input would cause the input to blur.
  • Word count and character count status bar items now ignore frontmatter.
  • Bookmarks: Fixed several edge cases where drag and drop would fail to work, including dragging an item to the bottom of the bookmark list.
  • Fixed bug where canceling a drag would not cause the actively hovered element to remove its styling.
  • Unclosed [[ will no longer cause the next line to get rendered as a link.
  • Updated "Auto pair brackets" behavior so that [[link]]'s can be typed without the apostrophe getting paired.
  • Hover preview is no longer positioned on top of the cursor or target element if there isn't enough room to display the preview box.
  • Editor selection is no longer blurred when resizing a tab group.
  • Search: Minor tweak to avoid the content shifting a lot as the search counter ticks upward.
  • Vim: Fixed issue with character movements not respective atomic ranges.
  • Vim: Fixed issue where O on the first line of a file with properties would put the cursor in the wrong position.
Developers Breaking changes
  • File Explorer and Tags pane both received a small code refactor. This might affect some plugins that rely on the internal JS structure. Themes should not be affected.
  • Tags can no longer end in a /

Obsidian

Versienummer 1.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Obsidian
Download https://obsidian.md/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-12-2023 11:02
24 • submitter: Lohengrin

27-12-2023 • 11:02

24

Submitter: Lohengrin

Bron: Obsidian

Update-historie

30-07 Obsidian 1.13.4 14
24-03 Obsidian 1.12.7 13
28-02 Obsidian 1.12.4 9
09-02 Obsidian 1.11.7 9
21-01 Obsidian 1.11.5 4
12-01 Obsidian 1.11.4 8
25-11 Obsidian 1.10.6 19
17-11 Obsidian 1.10.3 14
10-'25 Obsidian 1.9.14 7
08-'25 Obsidian 1.9.12 1
Meer historie

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Notitiedienst Obsidian maakt commercieel gebruik gratis beschikbaar
Notitiedienst Obsidian maakt commercieel gebruik gratis beschikbaar Nieuws van 21 februari 2025
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Reacties (24)

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Bumpy_NL 27 december 2023 12:11
Fijne tool. De beste in zijn "soort" naar mijn mening. Grootste nadeel is dat het niet open source is. MarkText, Logsec, QownNotes en SilverBullet.md zijn open source alternatieven, maar ze hebben allemaal net wat andere features. MarkText heeft een hele fijne interface. SilverBullet heeft veel functionaliteiten en wordt heel actief ontwikkeld. Het is software die je op een server draait. Clients maken gebruik van een browser om te interfacen. Het is mijn favoriete alternatief en ik kan het van harte aanbevelen.
nopcode @Bumpy_NL27 december 2023 13:56
Goh dat het FOSS is of niet vind ik minder erg dan dat je een licentie moet kopen voor commercieel gebruik.
Ik heb dit met deze patchnotes opgemerkt en ga op zoek naar een andere tool.

$50 per jaar zonder sync vind ik nogal veel voor wat het is.
Ik denk gewoon een folder te openen met vscode en Foam plugin.
kvdveer @nopcode27 december 2023 14:28
Als je er op jaarbasis minder dan $50,- aan waarde uithaalt, is het denk ik niet zo'n nuttig product voor je.

Overigens heeft het Obsidian team aangegeven dat het een 'honor-system' is. Ze gaan niet controleren of je het zakelijk gebruikt, en ze hebben ook niet echt een handhaafbare definitie van wat zakelijk precies inhoudt.
armageddon_2k1 @nopcode27 december 2023 16:17
Je kan toch gewoon het project (wat niets anders dan een dir is) in een syncable folder zetten (iCloud, Dropbox, whatever)? Werkt als een trein.

Desnoods gooi je het in Git.
corani @armageddon_2k129 december 2023 03:38
Als je een beetje handig bent dan raad ik https://github.com/vrtmrz/obsidian-livesync aan.
Janbraam @Bumpy_NL27 december 2023 19:24
@Drobanir hoe komt het, dat er nu opeens GPL staat onder dit artikel? Tot dit artikel stond er "Freeware/Betaald". Deze melding kan ik niet doen onder "Feedback", toch? Aangezien dit géén spel- en/of tikfoutje is...?

https://obsidian.md/license -> zij vermelden niets betreffende GPL.
The Obsidian application itself exists due to the open source Electron and open formats like markdown, etc. Even its web-based services rely on open source technologies and standards.
(https://forum.obsidian.md...rcing-of-obsidian/1515/41}
Christoxz @Janbraam28 december 2023 07:13
Deze melding kan ik niet doen onder "Feedback"
Zeker wel, alleen moet je een nieuw topic open.
De topic die jij benoemd is alleen voor spelfouten, zodat er geen overvloed is aan topics met alleen spelfouten, maar ook geen discussies vormen betreft de content in de spelfouten topic.
AuteurDrobanir Downloads en Best Buy Guide @Janbraam28 december 2023 08:46
Excuses, het is inderdaad gratis voor privegebruik en betaald in een commerciele omgeving. Ik heb het aangepast.
Artimunor 27 december 2023 11:43
Fantastische tool, en zelfs gratis met Sync tussen devices. b.v. door de vault in icloud te zetten (aanmaken op je iphone dan gebeurt dat automatisch) daarna overal te gebruiken.
Sync met andere personen is waar het verdien model van deze app zit, wat natuurlijk begrijpelijk is. Heel weinig/geen dark patters, spyware, en daarnaast open en op `.md` gebaseerd. Dit is mijn go-to schrijf en knowledge base app, heb alles vanuit alle hoeken in deze tool bij elkaar gezet ondertussen en ben er heel content mee.
Falco 27 december 2023 11:53
Mooie tool, maar ik kon er niet helemaal aan wennen en heb een voorkeur voor open source.

Ik probeerde daarom Logseq en ben daar gebleven.
RoyTrenneman @Falco27 december 2023 16:01
Dito, om dezelfde reden hier ook een tevreden Logseq gebruiker. Ik synchroniseer mijn data via de verschillende apparaten middels Syncthing en dat werkt fantastisch.
Falco @RoyTrenneman27 december 2023 16:45
Kijk, dat is interessant, om het project te sponsoren en voor het gemak gebruik ik nu de Sync van Logseq zelf.

Maar op zich zou syncthing ook een optie kunnen zijn. Alleen krijg ik dat op mijn werk laptop niet geïnstalleerd helaas... Heb je nog iets bijzonders ingesteld voor syncthing.
RoyTrenneman @Falco28 december 2023 09:56
Ik kende Logseq sync niet, maar ga het ook niet gebruiken, aan gezien ik Syncthing al naar tevredenheid heb draaien en ik meer synchroniseer dan alleen Logseq. Ik wist eerlijk gezegd ook niet dat je Backer of Sponsor kon worden. Maar eens induiken. Ik wil best betalen, maar niet maandelijks. Dan liever 1x per jaar iets meer.

Niks bijzonders ingesteld, misschien staat je werkgever geen ongeautoriseerde software toe? Zowel op Linux als macOS was het installeren en configureren rechttoe rechtaan. Voor Windows weet ik het niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoyTrenneman op 24 juli 2024 11:30]

juiced01 @RoyTrenneman27 december 2023 20:34
Zojuist Syncthing op mijn thuis servertje geinstalleerd, en sync nu m'n vault tussen m'n desktop en teledoon, lijkt goed te werken. Bedankt voor de tip! (ik zal ook je Logseq tip eens bekijken :))

[Reactie gewijzigd door juiced01 op 24 juli 2024 11:30]

juiced01 @RoyTrenneman27 december 2023 16:07
Ik ben niet bekend met syncthing, daar ga ik eens in duiken! Heb wel een eigen Nextcloud, en gebruik ook nog wel OneDrive, maar volgens mij werkt syncthing beter voor Obsidian/Logseq op oa Android?
RoyTrenneman @juiced0128 december 2023 09:53
Het werkt, maar of het beter werkt, weet ik niet, ik heb nooit Nextcloud of OneDrive geprobeerd. Syncting werkt in ieder geval prima op mijn mac en Linux laptops en ook op mijn Android toestel.
Veenix 27 december 2023 11:32
Fijne tool. Ik zat nog op Evernote, maar afgelopen weekend overgestapt op Obsidian. Ik kon al mijn data overzetten dankzij yarle.Mijn data sync ik versleuteld via OneDrive dankzij een plugin.
Martinspire 27 december 2023 12:00
Ik denk dat dit momenteel de grote concurrent van Notion is. Momenteel gebruik ik die, maar zit toch nog te twijfelen om wat anders te zoeken. Iemand die ze beiden heeft gebruikt en bij Obsidian is gebleven? Ik heb geen excentrieke usecase dus mij is het om het even.
Ireyon 27 december 2023 12:07
Ik gebruik Obsidian als notitietool voor school en werkt zoveel meer fijner dan OneNote of Evernote.

Vooral het werken met markup in plaats van software eigen opmaak is fijn en hierdoor blijven de notities altijd beschikbaar en leesbaar, ook al zou de developer er mee ophouden.

Ook het programmeren (CSS/JS/QL) in Obsidian is geweldig. Het kan overweldigend zijn voor de nieuwkomer, overigens kun je met de default Obsidian prima uit de voeten zonder ingewikkelde leercurve.

Een goede bron is Nicole van der Hoeven, zij maakt prima content over Obsidian en hoe zij met notities omgaat.
Baron 27 december 2023 12:18
Ik verkies ook LogSeq boven Obsidian omdat de backlinks er beter in uitgewerkt zijn.
Timmy 27 december 2023 12:53
Ooit begonnen met Evernote en na omzwervingen via oa LogSeq en Notion uitgekomen bij Obsidian. Ik gebruik het nu een maand of 6 en voorlopig zie ik mij niet snel meer wisselen. Obsidian past bij mijn workflow en ik ben fan van de relatief simpele basis applicatie die makkelijk met allerhande plugins kan worden uitgebreid om de werking nog meer aan te passen aan mijn voorkeuren. Momenteel gebruik ik:
  • Dataview
  • Tasks
  • Templater
  • QuickAdd
  • Editor Syntax Highlighter
Synchroniseren doe ik via OneDrive. Afhankelijk van wat ik wil registreren heb ik verschillende templates gemaakt, die bevat een standaard opbouw met bijvoorbeeld Dataview tabellen zodat ik altijd een snel overzicht heb van taken, voorgaande besprekingen met personen, etc.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Timmy op 24 juli 2024 11:30]

Kanter 28 december 2023 08:12
Als Onenote gebruiker paar keer Obsidian geprobeerd maar ik kom toch telkens terug naar ON.

De kracht en tegelijk zwakte van ON is de simpelheid en de freeform alles erin gooien. De sync is ok mits je de notebooks niet te groot maakt.

Het alles-in-een pakket van ON met onedrive sync vind ik zelf ideaal. Op werk kan ik het daardoor ook gebruiken zonder problemen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Kanter op 24 juli 2024 11:30]

Cybergamer 27 december 2023 14:43
Ik hou het wel bij Google Keep.

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