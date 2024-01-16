Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 23.7.12 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

One more release it was indeed. We have added considerable backend work for improving security and adding a streaming function to avoid memory exhaustion for data-intense data exchanges. Note this is in preparation for 24.1 where these will be used, but direct use in 23.7 is avoided to lower the possibility for regressions.

The release date for 24.1 is January 30 and we approaching this differently this time with release candidates only being available from the development version meaning there will be no installation media before the final release.

While RC1 is mostly ready the publication is currently on hold due to chasing down a kernel panic. Watch out for the release notes of the RC1. It should be available this week with a follow-up RC2 in the following week.