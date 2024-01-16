Software-update: OPNsense 23.7.12

OPNsense logo (79 pix) Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 23.7.12 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

OPNsense 23.7.12 released

One more release it was indeed. We have added considerable backend work for improving security and adding a streaming function to avoid memory exhaustion for data-intense data exchanges. Note this is in preparation for 24.1 where these will be used, but direct use in 23.7 is avoided to lower the possibility for regressions.

The release date for 24.1 is January 30 and we approaching this differently this time with release candidates only being available from the development version meaning there will be no installation media before the final release.

While RC1 is mostly ready the publication is currently on hold due to chasing down a kernel panic. Watch out for the release notes of the RC1. It should be available this week with a follow-up RC2 in the following week.

Here are the full patch notes:
  • system: change ZFS transaction group defaults to avoid excessive disk wear
  • firewall: validate if GeoIP and BGP ASN targets contain at least 1 kb of data before assuming timestamp is correct
  • firmware: automatically install os-squid plugin install when web proxy is enabled before major upgrade
  • firmware: refactor export and scrub Unbound DNS database before major upgrade
  • firmware: disallow TLS lower than 1.3 on business mirror
  • openvpn: add validation for netmask greater than 29 exactly as specified in the OpenVPN source code
  • backend: support streaming output using the "stream_output" handler
  • backend: implement optional trust model and add extended logging
  • backend: support optional configd configuration files
  • mvc: add an IPPortField type
  • mvc: split configdRun() in order to return a resource which the controller can stream with minimal memory consumption
  • ui: fix the missing dialog padding in some modals
  • ui: set a default data-size for increased readability in selectpickers
  • ui: show tooltip when grid td content does not fit
  • plugins: os-bind 1.29
  • plugins: os-ddclient 1.20
  • plugins: os-frr 1.38
  • plugins: os-node_exporter 1.2
  • plugins: os-sunnyvalley 1.4 switches to new repository layout
  • ports: py-netaddr 0.10.1
  • ports: sudo 1.9.15p5

Versienummer 23.7.12
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website OPNsense
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Bron: OPNsense

Streamert 16 januari 2024 16:23
Sinds kort ben ik ook overgestapt naar OPNsense vanwege de 'dick move' van Netgate. De aanloop om de configuratie over te zetten was een leuk traject waarin ik wel moest wennen aan de nieuwe interface en dat niet alles een op een over te nemen is. Mooi product.
Keyb @Streamert16 januari 2024 16:34
Mooi product.
Maar wat is precies de 'dick move'? Ik wil eigenlijk ook wel overstappen na de EOL van mijn Netgate 3100.
Welke hardware draai jij OPNsense op als ik vragen mag?
Streamert @Keyb16 januari 2024 16:37
Netgate heeft de stekker getrokken uit gratis pfSense Pro en geeft minimale ondersteuning aan pfSense CE (community edition), waardoor iets als WireGuard niet op hetzelfde niveau zit als de pfSense Pro versie.
Ik gebruik een pc'tje met ESXi zodat OPNsense als VM aangeboden wordt, dat heeft het migratietraject van pfSense naar OPNsense vereenvoudigd.
The Zep Man
@Streamert16 januari 2024 16:41
Bedoel je niet pfSense Plus?

nieuws: Netgate stopt met gratis aanbieden pfSense Plus-routersoftware voor t...

Dit soort degradatie kan je verwachten bij commerciële partijen met exclusieve producten. Zelf ben ik jaren geleden overgestapt van pfSense (community) naar OPNsense. Draait 'barebone' superstabiel op één of andere naamloze PC met voldoende ingebouwde netwerkkaarten, en werkt ook goed in een VM. Prima zo. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 22 juli 2024 17:17]

Streamert @The Zep Man16 januari 2024 16:42
Je hebt uiteraard gelijk, het gaat om de Plus versie. ;)
Vorkie @Streamert17 januari 2024 08:09
Wat is dan het verschil met Wireguard in de versies?

Beide installeert toch gewoon via package manager?

Ik heb zojuist op nog Pfsense plus (de gratis versie... nog geen tijd gehad) de upgrade uitgevoerd:

pfSense-pkg-WireGuard: 0.2.0_2 -> 0.2.1 [pfSense]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

