Software-update: Microsoft Edge 119.0.2151.44

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 119 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 10 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. De belangrijkste veranderingen in deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Feature updates
  • Compression Dictionary Transport support. A version of the Compression Dictionary Transport feature is available for sites to use by participating in the associated origin trial. If your network uses a middlebox that inspects network traffic and/or you previously encountered issues with the ZSDCH feature, review the Considerations for zstd-based Shared Dictionary Compression for HTTP page which contains updated guidance.
  • Behavioral changes to the beforeunload event. The behavior of the beforeunload event has changed such that calling preventDefault in a beforeunload event handler triggers a confirmation dialog. Setting returnValue to an empty string in a beforeunload event handler no longer triggers a confirmation dialog. This behavior takes effect starting in Microsoft Edge version 119. Administrators can temporarily opt out of this functionality by disabling the BeforeunloadEventCancelByPreventDefaultEnabled policy.
  • Split screen restore improvements. Split screen allows you to simultaneously work on multiple tasks across two, side-by-side screens in one browsing tab to boost your productivity and multitask more efficiently. Now after the browser is restarted and the previous session is restored, the split tab will also be restored.
  • Additional capability to manage sidebar apps. Administrators can utilize the "sidebar_auto_open_blocked" ExtensionSettings policy field to control the auto-open behavior of sidebar apps. For more information, see Detailed guide to the ExtensionSettings policy.
  • Updates to Microsoft Edge enterprise sync settings page. When the ForceSyncTypes and SyncTypesListDisabled polices are used concurrently, the sync settings page (edge://settings/profiles/sync) accurately show the status for each data type.
New policies

Versienummer 119.0.2151.44
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge#evergreen
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (12)

pe0mot 3 november 2023 13:14
En Edge op MacOS ziet deze update niet:
Versie 118.0.2088.76 (Officiële build) (arm64)
Microsoft Edge is bijgewerkt.
Theetjuh @pe0mot3 november 2023 13:42
Deze is versie komt ook uit de Stable Channel, is deze wel beschikbaar voor MacOS ?
sfranken @pe0mot3 november 2023 15:57
Vreemd, ik zie hier 119.2151.44 op mijn macbook net verschijnen. Misschien even opnieuw proberen?
Jan Onderwater @pe0mot3 november 2023 17:20
Heb ik ook (Apple Silicon en Apple Intel versie)
Als ik de download link klik krijg ik dezelfde versie, 118 geen 119
pe0mot @pe0mot6 november 2023 07:52
En op 5 november wel de update gekregen.
Versie 119.0.2151.46 (Officiële build) (arm64)

[Reactie gewijzigd door pe0mot op 26 juli 2024 06:51]

Theetjuh 3 november 2023 10:35
Deze versie heeft helaas nog niet de security fixes welke Chrome heeft doorgevoerd op 31 oktober.
Amiga3000 @Theetjuh3 november 2023 12:16
Welke bedoel je precies?
Theetjuh @Amiga30003 november 2023 12:54
wat @shaswin hieronder heeft gepost inderdaad: https://chromereleases.go...pdate-for-desktop_31.html
Amiga3000 @Theetjuh3 november 2023 16:25
Ik zie ook veel van deze CVE opgelost in https://www.tenable.com/plugins/nessus/184320
Theetjuh @Amiga30003 november 2023 16:30
Das niet opgelost, daarbij geeft Tenable aan dat ook in deze versie die vulnerabilities nog in zitten.
shaswin 3 november 2023 12:42
Het gaat om de 15 security fixes die in Chrome versie 119.0.6045.106 zijn doorgevoerd. Deze zijn inderdaad nog niet doorgevoerd. Er zal binnenkort een update komen van Edge versie 119 waar deze security fixes wel zijn doorgevoerd.
Carlos0_0 5 november 2023 10:51
Fijn weer die stomme sidebar aan na de update, terwijl ik die met vorige update had uitgezet in settings menu(Met tools/ games / Outlook knoppen).

