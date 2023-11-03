Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 23.11.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. Er zijn ditmaal twee aparte downloads: een voor oudere kaarten vanaf de RX 400, de andere voor nieuwere kaarten vanaf de RX 5000. In versie 23.11.1 heeft AMD onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, The Invincible, JX3 Ultimate en Alan Wake 2 aangebracht. Verdere is machinelearning verbeterd en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. De optie om naar de fabrieksinstellingen terug te keren, is nog altijd uitgeschakeld om het onherstelbaar beschadigen van een Windows-installatie te voorkomen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Game Support
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  • Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
  • The Invincible
  • JX3 Ultimate

New Radeon Boost Support

  • Alan Wake 2
  • For more information on Radeon Boost click here.

AI and Machine Learning

  • DirectML improvements and optimizations for Stable Diffusion, Adobe Lightroom, DaVinci Resolve, UL Procyon AI workloads on AMD Radeon RX 600M, 700M, 6000, and 7000 series graphics.

Fixed Issues
  • Performance Metrics Overlay may report N/A for FPS on various games.
  • Lower than expected performance in Counter Stike 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 7600.
  • Intermittent flickering may be observed in Total War: Pharaoh’s menus after changing graphics settings.
  • Intermittent flicker may be observed on some textures while playing Alan Wake 2.
  • Rebuilding shader cache may be incorrectly required when relaunching Baldur’s Gate 3 using Vulkan API.
  • Rebuilding shader cache may be incorrectly required when relaunching Forza Motorsport.
  • Intermittent driver crash while viewing the credits screen after finishing a race in Forza Motorsport.
  • Intermittent black screen or code 31 error in device manager after reboot on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.
Known Issues
  • Audio may intermittently become out of sync with video when recording from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition with AV1 codec.
  • Intermittent corruption may be observed on the racetrack while playing EA Sports WRC.
  • Stars may intermittently fail to appear while playing Crysis Remastered.
  • Intermittent micro-stuttering may be experienced when running Chromium-based browsers on systems that pair a Radeon RX 7000 series GPU with a secondary display connected to an AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor.
Important Notes
  • Factory Reset has been temporarily disabled as a precautionary measure while we address isolated installation issues that have been reported during PC upgrades. Users may use AMD Cleanup Utility as a temporary option.
  • For users who previously installed an AMD Software insider preview driver, running AMD Cleanup Utility is recommended before installing this driver.

AMD Software

Versienummer 23.11.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: AMD

Reacties (32)

Phenos2 3 november 2023 19:52
En iedere keer gaat windows weer zn eigen "update" eroverheen knallen. De optie die ik vaak tegenkom om uit te zetten werkt niet en wordt genegeerd.
De automatische bios/firmware updates zijn ook vet irritant, heb je een laptop die veel stiller en beter werkt met een undervolt, gaat die stomme windows update dat op slot zetten door een nieuwe bios update.
Robertdw @Phenos23 november 2023 23:15
Zoek en Probeer
wumt_x64.exe
https://m.majorgeeks.com/...dows_update_minitool.html
wushowhide.diagcab
https://techcommunity.mic...iagcab/m-p/2458783/page/2
Phenos2 @Robertdw4 november 2023 16:07
Deze tools ken ik, alleen niet haalbaar bij klanten omdat het verbergen van een update maar eventjes werkt totdat er een nieuwe versie in de update catalogus terechtkomt, drukt de klant op de raden system tray en dan wordt er weer gebeld dat de driver niet overeenkomt. Ze moeten VGA drivers gewoon uit de essential list halen en net als andere drivers het in de optionele driver lijst zetten. (wushowhide, gebruik ik om de firmware/bios update mee te verbergen op laptops als er nog een undervolt enabled bios op staat, op bedrijfskritische pc's en serverparken na heeft niemand last van plundervolt, zolang er geen optie is om het te enablen/disablen net als allerlei andere security options blijft de oude bios erop voor een stille(re) ventilator. Sommige gaming laptops hebben een cpu met overdreven hoge turbo en die kun je dan ook wat indammen zonder de turbo helemaal uit te zetten, anders kan het alleen nog met speed-shift)
Daantje92 3 november 2023 07:47
Ik kan al sinds 23.9.2 radeon adrenaline niet meer openen. Is het met deze versie opgelost? Of is er een manier om het programma te openen?
Barista @Daantje923 november 2023 07:52
Dit heb ik ook regelmatig. Ik heb sterk het vermoeden dat het samenhangt met Windows updates waarna de driver niet meer wordt herkend of geopend.
IrBaboon79 @Barista3 november 2023 09:13
Het kan ook zijn dat je niet de juiste soort restart hebt gehad - 11 heeft een fast restart feature en soms hebben bepaalde applicaties daar wat last van (die willen iets extra's doen dat net in dat 'fast' stukje niet meekomt); ik heb het ook al een paar keer gezien met AMD driver updates die ineeens de UI niet wilden laden want <reden x>. Een echte restart later (via start menu zou normaal voldoende moeten zijn) is het weer in orde... hopelijk heb je hier iets aan :)
BramT @IrBaboon793 november 2023 12:55
Dat is de Fast-Boot optie, en die is niet actief als je het systeem herstart. Die is alleen van toepassing na een echte shutdown. Fastboot is logout + hibernate, en niet alle programma's/drivers vinden hibernate leuk inderdaad. Punt is, bij een herstart is dat sowieso niet van toepassing.
watercoolertje @Barista3 november 2023 08:17
Als je de melding krijgt dat de versie van je driver en het control panel niet overeen komen is windows updates inderdaad in 99% van de gevallen de oorzaak!
Barista @watercoolertje3 november 2023 09:54
Zal de volgende keer eens erop letten of ik een melding krijg. Volgens mij niet namelijk.

@IrBaboon79 ik zit nog op Windows 10.
IrBaboon79 @Barista3 november 2023 11:08
Die fast start zit ook in 10 als ik het mij goed herinner…

Naar mijn ervaring werkt het het beste dmv de ‘restart ‘gebruiken als amd driver update het aangeeft na de install…

[Reactie gewijzigd door IrBaboon79 op 22 juli 2024 13:27]

mjansen2016 @Barista3 november 2023 13:16
Windowstoets+R, control.exe, System > Advanced System Settings, System Properties, Hardware tab, Device Installation Settings, No. Save.
John Doos @Daantje923 november 2023 07:49
Ik zou lekker met DDU de driver en toebehoren compleet uninstallen + reboot. En daarna vers nieuwe driver erover heen.
Daantje92 @John Doos4 november 2023 09:16
Geprobeerd, helaas geen succes..
Ace67 @Daantje923 november 2023 09:11
AMD Cleanup Utility proberen
Daantje92 @Ace674 november 2023 09:15
Geprobeerd, werkte helaas niet..
0xygen500 @Daantje923 november 2023 10:20
Ff opnieuw downloaden en zo updaten. Had daar ook last van.
Daantje92 @0xygen5004 november 2023 09:15
Hoe bedoel je precies?
0xygen500 @Daantje924 november 2023 11:30
Software opnieuw downloaden en installeren, dan opent die wel normaal adrenaline
K.Y @Daantje923 november 2023 12:25
Je kan op de website van AMD versie 23.8.2 downloaden, deze werkt wel normaal.

Alleen heb je bij deze versie wel de issue dat de refreshrate van je monitor niet altijd even goed zit bij het opstarten van je PC.
Daantje92 @K.Y4 november 2023 09:16
Ik heb 23.9.1 op dit moment en daar opent die wel het software mee
Spacekonijn 3 november 2023 07:24
Dat is jammer hoopte echt op cities skyline2 optimalisatie maar zie er niets tussen staan
Rezania @Spacekonijn3 november 2023 08:17
Waarom en vooral hoe zou AMD Cities Skylines 2 moeten optimaliseren? Zij kunnen er ook niks aan doen dat de cims veel te gedetailleerd zijn bijvoorbeeld en gewoon even 40% FPS kosten.
Visgek82 @Rezania3 november 2023 09:06
Ik denk dat het eerder is "Zij kunnen er ook niks aan doen dat Skylines 2 belachelijk slecht geoptimaliseerd is en belachelijke stutters heeft op high-end computers" .
Aganim @Rezania3 november 2023 09:20
Het is sinds jaar en dag gebruikelijk dat Nvidia en AMD drivers optimalisaties voor spellen bevatten om nog een paar procent meer FPS uit het spel te persen, dus zo vreemd is de vraag van @Spacekonijn niet.

Maar de GPU driver gaat een trage bende niet op magische wijze vlot kunnen krijgen uiteraard, in dit geval zal Collosal Order inderdaad eerst zelf nog aan de bak moeten.
John Doos @Spacekonijn3 november 2023 07:51
Dit is echt een probleem van de dev zelf, die zal zijn spel ook moeten updaten.

Eerst was geloof ik de steam versie aan de beurt en daarna de gamepass.

Groeten vanuit een 78003xd + 7900xt met framedrops en microstutters...
Spacekonijn @John Doos3 november 2023 08:01
Ja dat snap ik maar bij hogwarts legacy waren er ook flinke driver optimalisaties misschien ijdele hoop. Ik ervaar de zelfde problemen met de last gen top van amd 5800x3d en 6950xt
Evernote @Spacekonijn3 november 2023 07:53
Haha geniaal dit.
batumulia 3 november 2023 09:20
Hier nog steeds last van hardware acceleratie problemen icm 6900xt. Netflix windows app die regelmatig vastloopt en daarmee het halve systeem mee trekt, after een flikkering van het scherm. Heel irritant allemaal en heb het idee dat AMD ook geen zak doet met de bug reports die naar hun worden opgestuurd. Gamen gaat daarentegen prima. Nergens problemen mee.
Visgek82 @batumulia3 november 2023 09:28
Wat gek, ik heb een 6800xt en heb daar echt nog nooit last van gehad. wellicht is er iets anders aan de hand?
batumulia @Visgek823 november 2023 09:47
Mogelijk, maar zou niet weten wat. Heb ondertussen W11 opnieuw geinstalleerd, DDU gebruikt, stresstesten gedaan. Ik kan niet anders dan alleen maar denken dat het een software probleem is. Enige wat ik nog niet heb gedaan is een driver versie van bijv een jaar terug er bij gepakt.
Noitisnt 3 november 2023 08:27
Net als in het bij het artikel geplaatste screenshot staat bij mij ook Adobe Photoshop vermeld als een van de meest gespeelde spellen. Zal wel komen doordat Photoshop gebruik maakt van de videokaart?
Knightwolf 7 november 2023 01:16
Ik heb 23.11.1 vandaag geinstalleerd om te proberen. Sindsdien zijn alle kleuren in Windows desktop en dus ook alle programma's vaag geworden. Alsof ik een verkeer kleurenprofiel gebruik, maar die gebruik ik helemaal niet. Nooit eerder gezien na een Adrenalin update.

Erger: ik kan hem niet meer uninstallen! Als ik aanklik om hem te uninstallen blijft hij oneindig hangen op "detecting your system configuration for driver and software compatibility". Ook nog nooit eerder meegemaakt.

Hoe kom ik nou van deze versie af om te downgraden?

