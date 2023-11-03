AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. Er zijn ditmaal twee aparte downloads: een voor oudere kaarten vanaf de RX 400, de andere voor nieuwere kaarten vanaf de RX 5000. In versie 23.11.1 heeft AMD onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, The Invincible, JX3 Ultimate en Alan Wake 2 aangebracht. Verdere is machinelearning verbeterd en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. De optie om naar de fabrieksinstellingen terug te keren, is nog altijd uitgeschakeld om het onherstelbaar beschadigen van een Windows-installatie te voorkomen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Game Support Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

The Invincible

JX3 Ultimate New Radeon Boost Support Alan Wake 2

For more information on Radeon Boost click here. AI and Machine Learning DirectML improvements and optimizations for Stable Diffusion, Adobe Lightroom, DaVinci Resolve, UL Procyon AI workloads on AMD Radeon RX 600M, 700M, 6000, and 7000 series graphics. Fixed Issues Performance Metrics Overlay may report N/A for FPS on various games.

Lower than expected performance in Counter Stike 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 7600.

Intermittent flickering may be observed in Total War: Pharaoh’s menus after changing graphics settings.

Intermittent flicker may be observed on some textures while playing Alan Wake 2.

Rebuilding shader cache may be incorrectly required when relaunching Baldur’s Gate 3 using Vulkan API.

Rebuilding shader cache may be incorrectly required when relaunching Forza Motorsport.

Intermittent driver crash while viewing the credits screen after finishing a race in Forza Motorsport.

Intermittent black screen or code 31 error in device manager after reboot on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT. Known Issues Audio may intermittently become out of sync with video when recording from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition with AV1 codec.

Intermittent corruption may be observed on the racetrack while playing EA Sports WRC.

Stars may intermittently fail to appear while playing Crysis Remastered.

Intermittent micro-stuttering may be experienced when running Chromium-based browsers on systems that pair a Radeon RX 7000 series GPU with a secondary display connected to an AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor. Important Notes Factory Reset has been temporarily disabled as a precautionary measure while we address isolated installation issues that have been reported during PC upgrades. Users may use AMD Cleanup Utility as a temporary option.

For users who previously installed an AMD Software insider preview driver, running AMD Cleanup Utility is recommended before installing this driver.