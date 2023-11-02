Software-update: Audacity 3.4.0

Audacity logo (75 pix) Versie 3.4.0 van Audacity is uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt onder meer Nyquist-, vst- en ladspa-plug-ins. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Major changes
  • Music workflows. Audacity now features several music related features, such as switching between hh:mm:ss time and Beats & Measures, and time-stretching clips to align them to a song's tempo.
  • Time stretching. Hold Alt (macOS: Option) while hovering over the top third of a clip edge to stretch it.
  • New exporter. Audacity now features a new export window with easier access to options such as sample rate and custom mapping (for 5.1 or 7.1 audio). Additionally, the "Browse" button uses the native file browser now!
Other changes
  • For MP3, Audacity now always uses Joint Stereo mode, which always delivers the best possible quality.
  • #4720 Simplified pasting logic.
  • Simplified stereo tracks. Left and right channels now always have synchronized clip starts and ends, and the same sample rate in both channels.
  • #5014 Added cursors trimming and stretching left and right, and changed the I-beam cursor to be less similar to either.
  • #4448 When importing audio, the project sample rate no longer changes.
  • #5204 The spectrogram colors are now perceptually uniform, and the colormap has gotten a name: Roseus. It also can be used for dataviz outside of Audacity, see here for more info!
  • New defaults: The Time Signature toolbar now gets shown, the solo button is set to multi-track mode, time tracks have a wider starting range.
  • #5291 Unsquished the Audacity logo found in some places of the app.
  • #2330 Clicking on the border of two clips no longer merges them.
  • #2530 Overdubbing on Windows fails with WASAPI with default Recording device.
  • #443 Built-in Opus support.
Libraries
  • lib-time-and-pitch implements a time stretching algorithm originating in Staffpad.
  • Audacity now uses Conan 2.
  • Continued extracting code into libraries and modules, especially in the context of importing and exporting.
Bug fixes
  • #3778 --nogap metadata no longer is ignored.
  • #4410 fixed a crash with LV2 plugins
  • #2471 #4798 fixed some crashes related to macros.
  • #4769 fixed a crash when pasting in certain configurations.
  • #4677 Accessibility: GUI can be disabled again for VST2 plugins
  • #4988 Accessibility: Restored window control IDs, improving NVDA compatibility
  • #4872 fixed a crash on launch on OSX 10.9

Door Bart van Klaveren

Roel1966 2 november 2023 21:05
Op zich is Audacity een prima audio-editor maar ik blijf het jammer vinden dat je beperkt blijft tot 2 sporen met opname. Je kan dan wel dubben maar ik doel op live opnemen van meer dan 2 sporen en dat kan helaas niet met Audacity.
nullbyte @Roel19662 november 2023 21:28
Probeer Cockos Reaper
https://www.reaper.fm/
Roel1966 @nullbyte2 november 2023 21:41
Dank je voor de tip maar ik gebruik altijd Adobe Audition voor meer sporen opnames.
tomskio @nullbyte3 november 2023 07:54
Reaper is fantastisch. Werkt super mooi. Echt uitgebreid, met goede plugins. En niet onbelangrijk, mega veel tutorial video's waarin alles wat je zou willen doen uitgelegd word. Om te beginnen, check eerst de video sectio op de reaper homepage.
MornixRS @nullbyte3 november 2023 11:13
Of de gratis versie van Traktion.
DefaultError 2 november 2023 23:48
Als je wilt kun je instappen met Cubase LE. Er zijn light versies te verkrijgen. Logic is ook mogelijk op Apple, en kost wat. En op Linux is er Ardour.

>>Audacity ® | Free, open source, cross-platform audio software for multi-track recording and editing. Free audio recorder.<<
Gerard001a 3 november 2023 10:35
Een heel fijn programma wat ik veel gebruik ten volle tevredenheid, ook het regelmatig uitkomen van updates is fijn te noemen 👍
De paar kleine nadelen, waar ik soms tegen aanloop, bv niet helemaal intuïtief qua bediening neem ik graag op de koop toe 😉
Ben er al met al blij mee dat er nog steeds gratis software pakketten bestaan van een goede kwaliteit 👍
Qalo
@Gerard001a3 november 2023 13:25
Een heel fijn programma wat ik veel gebruik ten volle tevredenheid, ook het regelmatig uitkomen van updates is fijn te noemen 👍
Ik ben zelf iets minder enthousiast. Ik gebruik Audacity bijna dagelijks, en ik vind sommige aanpassingen in het programma geen verbetering. In- en uitzoomen is een stuk trager dan vroeger (CTRL-toets indrukken en dan met het muiswieltje scrollen). Op de 2-versie van Audacity zoomde het in op de plek waar je je cursor had. Sinds versie 3 zoomt Audacity in op het punt waar de afspeelwijzer staat. Vind ik persoonlijk niet handig. En nog meer kleine dingetjes waarvan ik denk: "Waarom hebben jullie dat veranderd?"
De paar kleine nadelen, waar ik soms tegen aanloop, bv niet helemaal intuïtief qua bediening neem ik graag op de koop toe 😉
Mapping helpt je het beste, denk ik. Zo heb ik het ook gedaan. Door functies toe te wijzen aan toetsen kun je je workflow binnen Audacity wel bijhoorlijk versnellen. Dat is een rotklusje, maar eenmaal gedaan en die setting exporteren als backup (zodat je dat niet nog eens hoeft te doorlopen) bied soelaas. Tevens is dat ook handig als je meerdere computers hebt waarop Audacity draait. De eerder gecreëerde mapping importeren in Audacity je andere machine, en in één beweging staan je toetsenvoorkeuren er weer in. Scheelt een hoop gehannes.
Ben er al met al blij mee dat er nog steeds gratis software pakketten bestaan van een goede kwaliteit 👍
Helemaal mee eens. Ik hoop ook dat dit zo blijft. Er zijn (gelukkig) forks van Audacity, Tenacity bijvoorbeeld. Maar dat is bij velen (nog) onbekend. Geen idee ook wat de status van het programma is op dit moment. Maar zo te zien hebben ze voort geborduurd op Audacity 2, wat prima is, want dat was zeker geen slechte versie.

Mocht de eigenaar achter Audacity ineens gekke dingen gaat doen is er tenminste nog een alternatief.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 22 juli 2024 18:36]

Gerard001a @Qalo5 november 2023 09:57
Mooie bijdrage en goede tips van je
Kan vaststellen dat we in ieder geval beide blij zijn met opensource software :)

