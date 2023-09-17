Software-update: Microsoft Edge 117.0.2045.31

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 117 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 10 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, heeft Microsoft Edge for Business, een variant van de browser speciaal bedoeld voor werkomgevingen die in versie 116 is geïntroduceerd, nu ook beschikbaar gesteld voor byodcomputers. Ook is het nu mogelijk om favorieten die in de afgelopen twee weken zijn verwijderd, te herstellen. De volledige changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Announcement: Microsoft Edge for Business is available for unmanaged BYOPC

Microsoft Edge for Business is a dedicated Microsoft Edge experience built for work that enables admins in organizations to give their users a productive and secure work browser. This dedicated work experience is now available for unmanaged Windows (BYOPC) using Microsoft Intune Mobile Application Management (MAM). This release includes the supporting changes for Microsoft Edge. Note:

  • Support is available for Windows 11, build 10.0.22621 (22H2) or later.
  • Requires Microsoft Intune 2309 or higher
  • App Protection Conditional Access is in Public Preview.
  • If you have a Conditional Access (CA) policy on your tenant that targets "All cloud apps" that covers "Mobile apps and desktop clients" and requires a compliant device, app protection policies or has a "Block" grant control, your end users will not be able to MAM enroll. A change to support this is targeted for Microsoft Edge v118.
  • If you want to continue testing/evaluating APP CA, you can choose to exclude the "Edge Auth" application from your cloud app targeting. Some Microsoft Edge features might not function properly until CA is satisfied, but MAM enrollment will be able to complete.
Announcement: Deprecating the unload event

The Google Chrome team plans to deprecate the unload event starting in Chrome version 118. The deprecation will occur by gradually changing the default so unload handlers stop firing on pages unless a page explicitly opts in to re-enable them. For more information, see Deprecating the unload event - Chrome Developers, and Google Groups - Conversations.

While we haven't yet finalized the deprecation schedule, we anticipate that Microsoft Edge will follow Chrome's schedule with a possible delay of a release or two. If you're interested in testing with Microsoft Edge starting in version 118, the ForcePermissionPolicyUnloadDefaultEnabled policy will be available or you can use the instructions documented at Disable unload handlers by default and add Permissions-Policy to opt-in to enabling them.

WebView2 will support both the permissions policy and the enterprise policy but won't be impacted by the gradual rollout in Microsoft Edge. We expect WebView2 will switch defaults when the roll out reaches 100% of page loads.

Feature updates
  • Microsoft Edge for Business Banner. Administrators can control the availability of the in-product Microsoft Edge for Business banner using the PromotionalTabsEnabled policy.
  • Microsoft Edge Sync Favorites Recovery. The Microsoft Edge Sync Favorites Recovery feature lets sync users restore any favorites that they lost or deleted within the last 14 days. Users can access this feature from either the Microsoft Edge favorites hub or the edge://favorites page. For more information, see Recover lost or deleted favorites in Microsoft Edge - Microsoft Support
  • Autofill Autocomplete. This feature helps you fill form fields faster on the web. When you start typing in a form field, Microsoft Edge suggests possible in-line completions when there's an exact match with your saved data in the browser. For example, if you type the first few characters of your address, autocomplete will suggest the rest of address - you can choose the autocomplete suggestion or continue typing as usual. Autofill options can be found in Settings (edge://settings/personalinfo).
  • Deprecation of Web Select. To improve end user experience, this feature is being deprecated and will no longer be an option under Web Capture or via keyboard shortcut.
  • Deprecation of features. To improve end user experience and simplify the More tools menu, the following features are being deprecated: Math Solver, Picture Dictionary, Citations, Grammar Tools, and Kids Mode.
New policies Deprecated policies Obsoleted policy

Versienummer 117.0.2045.31
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge#evergreen
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-09-2023 09:01
14 • submitter: danmark_ori

17-09-2023 • 09:01

14

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

02-'25 Microsoft Edge 133.0.3065.51 0
01-'25 Microsoft Edge 132.0.2957.115 6
11-'24 Microsoft Edge 131.0.2903.48 17
10-'24 Microsoft Edge 130.0.2849.46 3
08-'24 Microsoft Edge 128.0.2739.42 16
07-'24 Microsoft Edge 127.0.2651.74 13
06-'24 Microsoft Edge 126.0.2592.56 9
05-'24 Microsoft Edge 125.0.2535.51 17
04-'24 Microsoft Edge 124.0.2478.51 3
03-'24 Microsoft Edge 123.0.2420.53 7
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Reacties (14)

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pbk 17 september 2023 11:05
In onze tenant in het primair onderwijs heeft deze versie aan het begin van het schooljaar voor veel problemen gezorgd. Er wordt een icoontje van Edge op het bureaublad geplaatst, maar als je je account op meerdere devices gebruikt neemt het aantal icoontjes opeens schrikbarend toe wanneer OneDrive het bureaublad synchroniseert.
Er wordt kopie na kopie van gemaakt en bij accounts die we voor groepen gebruiken zaten we binnen een dag op soms wel 8000 icoontjes of meer...
Voor die groepsaccounts hebben we uiteindelijk de OneDrive moeten uitschakelen.

Zie ook deze Redditpost

Oplossing is voor nu de browser updaten en bij de Instellingen onder Uiterlijk de optie Pictogram voor werkmap weergeven voor werkprofielen uitzetten.

Maar goed, niet heel handig dus :P
Linksquest Moderator Spielerij 17 september 2023 10:32
Moest echt even wennen aan deze update, vorige keer die rondere randen, dat heb ik weer terug gezet, en nu de lay-out bij de balk die wat anders is. Niet erg, maar word wel even wennen.
zordaz 17 september 2023 12:15
Begonnen als een redelijk cleane browser, inmiddels vol met bloat en dark patterns om microsoft spulleboel door te drukken. Met als grootste irritatiefactor de nieuwsonzin op nieuwe tabbladen die ik na updates regelmatig weer moet uitzetten. Treurig.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@zordaz17 september 2023 14:00
De nieuwsitems op nieuwe tabbladen zit er al heel erg lang in. Ik ben verder wel benieuwd naar de bloat en dark patterns, zeker wanneer je het vergelijkt met andere browsers. Kan je dat onderbouwen?
zordaz @Bor17 september 2023 17:27
Een mooi voorbeeld van hoe het ook kan is de Vivaldi browser. Feature rich by design, maar na een schone installatie 'sane defaults' en geen opdringerige of 'sturende' configuratieschermen. Aangepaste settings worden niet terug gezet na updates en het aanpassen van de zoekmachine is in een paar klikken gedaan, voor zowel de zoekbalk als op een nieuwe tab. Ook geen hele en halve promotie linkjes of vensters om product A, B of C te gebruiken.

Voorbeelden van Dark Patterns in Edge:
- Bij Edge heb ik het afgelopen jaar zeker drie keer de partner-clickbait-nieuwsfeed moeten uitzetten, ook op bijv. de schoollaptop van mijn zoon. Dat is wel te vinden, maar bewust aardig wat klikken weg.
- Hetzelfde geldt voor het aanpassen van de Bing-zoekmachine of het uitzettten van de andere spiegeltjes en kraaltjes van een nieuwe tab.
- Je wordt gestuurd om in te loggen met een Microsoft account.
- Na updates moet je settings expliciet controleren, er kan zomaar iets terug zijn gezet naar default.
rookie no. 1 @zordaz17 september 2023 19:43
Bij Edge heb ik het afgelopen jaar zeker drie keer de partner-clickbait-nieuwsfeed moeten uitzetten
Dat is echt irritant interdaad en vooral dat het 'nieuws' niet uitgezet wordt, maar naar beneden buiten beeld gezet wordt, maar nog steeds actief/geladen. Dit is de new-tab, maar bij Bing zelfde verhaal. Ik zou zeggen, uit is uit en niet verborgen.
Daarnaast worden de meeste mensen allemaal onrustig van de click-bait titels terwijl ze daar helemaal niet in geïnteresseerd zijn worden ze er toch door afgeleid.

In een AD domein zijn dit de eerste dingen die uitgaan; new-tab op about:blank en W10 'news and interests' / W11 'Widgets' op disabled.
zordaz @rookie no. 117 september 2023 19:49
Pfff, laten we idd niet beginnen over die widgets in Windows 11, wat een gedrocht is dat zeg. Wederom vooral dankzij die newsfeed.
SCS2 18 september 2023 00:54
Ik denk laat ik eens kijken wat men nu van Edge vindt.
En bedankt! Ik weet genoeg! Ik blijft lekker bij good old FireFox.
CivLord @SCS218 september 2023 08:08
Of je negeert dat handjevol gefrustreerde anti-microsoft tweakers en probeert het eens zelf.
Commandor1961 17 september 2023 11:34
waarom zit er nog geen speeddial in elke browser.
bv als dit https://chrome.google.com...aijghjlofdfmbjpebpa?hl=en
Cybergamer @Commandor196117 september 2023 11:40
Grappig, ik gebruik deze. Maar ja, goeie vraag, ik zou ook graag een build-in speed dial (met synchronisatie) willen zien.
Pineka @Cybergamer17 september 2023 20:11
Probeer Opera. Die heeft een heel mooie build-in speeddial met synchronisatie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Pineka op 23 juli 2024 06:15]

zordaz @Pineka17 september 2023 21:15
Opera heb ik jaren gebruikt, maar werd mij ook te opdringerig met spontane affiliate bookmarks + speeddials en bloat (newsfeed, rommel in de sidebar). Daarnaast een zwabberende koers/visie t.a.v het onderscheid t.o.v. de concurrentie. Mij is al jaren niet meer duidelijk waarom ik Opera nog/weer zou moeten gebruiken en waar ze voor staan.
beerse @Commandor196118 september 2023 11:34
Het is maar net hoe je het noemt en welke functionaliteit je er van verwacht. Bij firefox kan je beginnen met een lege startpagina, een eigen keuze of een pagina met eigen snelkoppelingen, gesponsorde snelkoppelingen, recente pagina's en/of snippets. Per onderdeel uit of aan te zetten. En deze instelling kan je naar keuze synchroniseren of niet. Geen aparte dienst voor nodig.

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