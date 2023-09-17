Er is met versienummer 8.16 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 29.116 titels, wat er 17 meer zijn dan twee weken geleden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Beginnings of a DirectMusic revival.

Many fixes and improvements in the regression tests. Bugs fixed in 8.16 (total 33): #42809: GPS Track Editor: arrows not shown

#51561: Wine's built-in gdiplus.dll lags in Paint.NET compared to native (Win 7) gdiplus.dll

#51995: Roblox's bad performance on Wine

#52196: BENNING PC-Win ST 750-760 Designer crashes on start, needs GdipSetPenCompoundArray implementation

#53435: user32:msg - test_SendMessage_other_thread() sometimes gets a wrong status on Windows

#54202: mscoree:mscoree breaks user32:msg - subtest_hvredraw() fails on most Windows 7 test configurations

#54331: Game "Antecrypt": Black screen after launch

#54368: ::DrawGeometry doesn't respect stroke style

#54655: user32:msg - test_InSendMessage() sometimes gets unexpected flags on Windows

#54683: shlwapi:ordinal - test_SHFormatDateTimeA() fails due to daylight saving time on Windows

#54944: ntdll:exception - test_extended_context() crashes on Window 11

#54945: ntdll:exception - test_virtual_unwind() fails on Windows 11

#54998: DnsQuery(DNS_TYPE_SRV) fails to parse some of the server answers

#55225: kernel32:thread - The 32-bit test_stack() gets an unexpected values for -2 & -3 indexes on Windows

#55227: wtsapi32:wtsapi - The 32-bit check_wts_process_info() fails to get the user token on Windows 7 & 8

#55237: oleaut32:usrmarshal - The 64-bit test_marshal_VARIANT() gets bad values for wv[5&6] on Windows 8+

#55238: ntdll:exception - The 64-bit test_nested_exception() fails on Windows 11

#55244: mshtml:misc - test_HTMLStorage() crashes in Wine

#55246: ntdll:om - The 64-bit test_object_types() crashes on Windows 8+

#55317: user32:msg - test_hotkey() finds no free WinKey+letter on Windows 11

#55354: user32:msg - test_dialog_messages() sometimes gets a bad sequence on Windows 7

#55366: The GitLab CI sometimes tries to link winscard with libpcsclite on macOS

#55459: Softerra LDAP Browser fails to turn off LDAP_OPT_ENCRYPT, LDAP_OPT_ROOTDSE_CACHE, and LDAP_OPT_SIGN

#55501: PS Core (pwsh.exe) fails to start:Call to unimplemented function wldp.dll.WldpGetLockdownPolicy

#55505: Vitis 2020.1 needs support for `if exist ""` in batch file

#55507: Softerra LDAP Browser needs LDAP_OPT_CLIENT_CERTIFICATE

#55508: Wine 8.15: compiles successfully in Flatpak but fails during runtime with a SIGSEGV

#55531: combase:roapi - test_ActivationFactories() fails on Windows and Wine

#55532: kernel32:actctx - test_two_dlls_at_same_time() crashes on Windows 7+ and Wine

#55533: setupapi:devinst & setupapi:install - test_class_installer() fails on Windows 7+ and Wine

#55534: ucrtbase:thread - test_thread_library_reference() fails on Windows 7+ and Wine

#55535: The dinput:hid test summary line fails to take skip messages into account on Windows 7

#55539: user32:msg test_hvredraw fails in win1709 with unexpected region