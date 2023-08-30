Versie 2.0.6 van AutoHotkey is uitgekomen. Dit programma stelt je in staat om vaak gebruikte toetsaanslagen, handelingen en/of knoppencombo's met toetsenbord en muis in een script achter een sneltoets te zetten, zodat de betreffende handeling in één keer wordt uitgevoerd. Daarbij is het mogelijk om eerder gescripte toetscombinaties van AutoIt2 te converteren naar de scripttaal van AutoHotkey. Versie 2.0 bevat een nieuwe commandoset die veel gestructureerder is, maar die niet compatibel is met de 1.1-versies. Meer over de verschillen tussen 1.1 en 2.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 2.0.6: Fixed some ambiguity with COM calls, such as x.y acting as x.y() .

acting as . Fixed breakpoint on control flow statement being "hit" when a fat arrow function on the line below it returns.

Fixed Default : to not merge with the line below it. This prevented Default : from being used at the end of a Switch block, and caused any subsequent line to take the line number of the Default.

to not merge with the line below it. This prevented from being used at the end of a Switch block, and caused any subsequent line to take the line number of the Default. Optimized ProcessGetPath, ProcessSetPriority and ProcessClose to not scan through all processes when given a valid PID, even if access to the process is denied.

Fixed inability of LWin::Alt to be used to activate some Alt key combos.

to be used to activate some Alt key combos. Fixed TypeError thrown by x is y to say "Class" rather than "Object".

to say "Class" rather than "Object". Fixed WinTitle to support criteria longer than 1023 characters.

Fixed issues when &ref is used on different aliases of the same variable.

is used on different aliases of the same variable. Fixed optional parameter default expressions (other than simple literal values) preventing the use of assume-global/assume-static.