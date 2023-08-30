Software-update: qBittorrent 4.5.5

qBittorrent logo (80 pix) Versie 4.5.5 van qBittorrent is verschenen, de laatste uitgave uit de 4.5-serie. Deze opensourcetorrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Fransman Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. Er zijn verschillende downloads beschikbaar. Zo kan er voor libtorrent 1.2 of 2.0 worden gekozen, en of de gebruikersinterface van Qt5 of Qt6 gebruikmaakt. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

qBittorrent v4.5.5 and v4.6.0RC2 release

This will be the last release of the v4.5.x series. Users running the Qt5 edition will not be notified for new updates if they are running on older Windows versions than Windows 10. For the Windows and macOS builds Qt 6.4.3 is deliberately used, because Qt 6.5 is unstable on macOS and has theming issues on Windows.

Bugfix:
  • Fix transfer list tab hotkey
  • Don't forget to enable the Apply button in the Options dialog
  • Immediately update torrent status on moving files
  • Improve performance when scrolling the file list of large torrents
  • Don't operate on random torrents when multiple are selected and a sort/filter is applied
RSS:
  • Fix overwriting feeds.json with an incomplete load of it
Windows:
  • Software update check logic is disabled for < Win10
  • NSIS: Update Turkish and French translations
  • NSIS: Add Romanian translation

Versienummer 4.5.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website qBittorrent
Download https://www.qbittorrent.org/download.php
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 30-08-2023 10:17 16

30-08-2023 • 10:17

16

Bron: qBittorrent

Update-historie

23-06 qBittorrent 5.1.1 39
28-04 qBittorrent 5.1.0 20
14-04 qBittorrent 5.0.5 7
19-02 qBittorrent 5.0.4 23
18-12 qBittorrent 5.0.3 31
18-11 qBittorrent 5.0.2 12
29-10 qBittorrent 5.0.1 49
30-09 qBittorrent 5.0.0 27
09-'24 qBittorrent 4.6.7 13
08-'24 qBittorrent 4.6.6 7
Meer historie

Lees meer

qBittorrent

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
Systeem- en netwerkutility's

Reacties (16)

-Moderatie-faq
16
16
15
0
0
1
Wijzig sortering
ThanosReXXX 30 augustus 2023 10:53
Kan iemand mij wellicht vertellen wat de beste/juiste combo is van opties en/of interface?
Nu ben ik geen beginner op het gebied van torrents, maar tot begin dit jaar gebruikte ik nog uTorrent.

Altijd tevreden over geweest, maar uiteindelijk was ik helemaal klaar met al die spam ads en video links. In eerdere versies kon je die via de geavanceerde instellingen nog wel blokkeren, maar in meer recente versies van uTorrent werd dat niet meer toegestaan, dus inmiddels ben ik overgestapt naar qBitTorrent, maar had me verder nog niet zo verdiept in meerdere versies en dergelijke, dus ik ben benieuwd of het echt een verschil maakt wat je kiest/installeert.
Jeronim0 @ThanosReXXX30 augustus 2023 11:18
Vanwege mogelijke issues hebben ze een aantal smaken, maar ik gebruik gewoon met veel plezier de nieuwste met Qt6 en lt2. Vooral de zoekoptie voor diverse zoekmachines vind ik een verademing tn opzichte van zelf sites afstruinen.
ThanosReXXX @Jeronim030 augustus 2023 11:23
Bedankt voor je reactie. Even voor mijn beeldvorming: aan wat voor mogelijke issues moet ik dan denken?
The Third Man @ThanosReXXX30 augustus 2023 13:05
Ik gebruik ook Qt6 en lt2 en ben geen enkel probleem tegengekomen (macOS en Win10). Zover mij bekend hebben ze enkel de scheiding gemaakt zodat je, mochten er toch issues ontstaan, eenvoudig terug kan, niet omdat de nieuwe versies sowieso issues hebben.
ThanosReXXX @The Third Man30 augustus 2023 13:16
Maar wat heb je als je (voor zover ik weet) gewoon de standaard Windows installer van hun website hebt gebruikt? Ik heb geen extra's gedownload, gewoon het installatieprogramma van qBitTorrent zelf. En wat bieden die extra's mij als meerwaarde? Met andere woorden: is het de moeite waard, of maakt het niet zoveel uit of ik wel of niet iets aan de standaardversie van qBitTorrent toevoeg?
The Third Man @ThanosReXXX30 augustus 2023 13:21
Het zijn geen extra's, het zijn de hoofdcomponenten; het GUI framework en de torrent library. Ze gebruikten eerst 5.x en 1.x respectievelijk en maken de overstap naar 6.x en 2.x. De verschillende installer flavors staan dus voor de verschillende versies van die componenten. Het maakt uiteindelijk weinig uit, al vond ik het handig om nu alvast te checken of de nieuwe versies vlekkeloos functioneerden op mijn systemen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Third Man op 23 juli 2024 20:19]

ThanosReXXX @The Third Man30 augustus 2023 13:34
Kortom: dan hoef ik dus niets te veranderen, want ik krijg vanuit het programma zelf natuurlijk al automatisch een melding omtrent eventuele updates.

Misschien kwam de verwarring bij mij omdat er gesproken wordt (zowel in het artikel als in de reacties op mijn vraag) over meerdere componenten, terwijl ik slechts een enkele installer heb gebruikt, dus in mijn optiek dan ook slechts een enkel component, in die zin. Alle benodigde "componenten" zaten dan waarschijnlijk al in die ene installer, lijkt me.
jozuf @ThanosReXXX30 augustus 2023 21:37
Componenten is hier meer hoe het qua software is opgebouwd.
Een component in deze is een stukje software wat niet per definitie gemaakt wordt door de bouwer van het uiteindelijke product maar er wel onderdeel van is om het te laten werken.
Dit kan op Windows bv in een library geleverd worden (een dll).

[Reactie gewijzigd door jozuf op 23 juli 2024 20:19]

ThanosReXXX @jozuf31 augustus 2023 11:29
Ja, dat was me wel duidelijk, inmiddels. Maar omdat het zo expliciet vermeldt werd, vroeg ik me af of en welke extra's ik dan eventueel kon toevoegen en daarom zocht ik een antwoord over de eventuele meerwaarde van die andere versies.

Overigens heb ik gisteren gewoon op update geklikt en het automatisch laten bijwerken, dus voorlopig ben ik weer bij de tijd met het programma. ;)
glatuin 30 augustus 2023 11:53
Ik draai qbittorrent in een docker en ook nog via een vpn. Nu vraag ik me af hoe ik kan zien welke libtorrent mijn docker versie draait. En de webinterface zal wel iets anders zijn dat QT5 en QT6??
japie06 @glatuin30 augustus 2023 12:52
Je kan dit in de web UI vinden bij Help -> Software Used.

[Reactie gewijzigd door japie06 op 23 juli 2024 20:19]

Duim 30 augustus 2023 10:26
Ik blijf dit fijne tool vinden, daarnaast goed onderhouden.
John Stopman 30 augustus 2023 11:45
Versie 4.5.3 deed de display driver van Lubuntu compleet bevriezen (muziek speelde gewoon door) en was een harde reset de enige manier om Lubuntu weer volledig werkend te krijgen. Versie 4.5.4 bevroor [tijdelijk] zonder de display driver te doen te crashen. Nu zou dat aan mijn mini-computer kunnen liggen, maar daar zie ik geen reden toe omdat andere programma's zonder problemen draaien.

Nu hoop ik dat dit probleem met deze nieuwe versie volledig verholpen is of dat het vastlopen tot een minimum wordt beperkt.

Nu nog ff dit linkje in de gaten houden voor de portable version (die zit nog op v4.5.4):

https://portableapps.com/apps/internet/qbittorrent_portable :Y)

[Reactie gewijzigd door John Stopman op 23 juli 2024 20:19]

Jeronim0 30 augustus 2023 14:48
Qt6 - Offers better scaling on Hi-DPI screens (small laptop screen with crazy high-resolution for example), but it's not super-super tested out yet. I've been using the Qt6 version for a long time, had no issues, but your mileage may vary. Qt6 is basically the newer version of the graphical toolkit that qBittorrent uses. This is what makes the user interface possible - the thing you interact with basically.
Lt20 - The new libtorrent version. For me, again, works like a treat, but some people still find the older one working better. Libtorrent is like the engine of a car, it's responsible for doing the actual torrent work.

Normally, on a regular PC I just grab the Qt6+LT20 version and everything is fine. But you can hop around the versions, you don't lose any settings or downloads if you do so.
Bron:https://forum.qbittorrent...2e06e5ffda01836f25#p40735
Hetisweergezell 30 augustus 2023 20:47
Ben wel benieuwd waar men dit nog voor gebruikt sinds we de streamingdiensten hebben. Of wordt het ook veel gebruikt voor andere zaken dan muziek en video's? (behalve linux distributies dan natuurlijk...). Ik heb het zelf nooit meer gebruikt sinds het downloadverbod. Maar ik hoor graag toepassingen vanuit buiten mijn bubble.
cieke007 31 augustus 2023 19:42
als je de interface beetje oudbollig en je hebt docker vind kan je altijd qbittorent vue installeren. De installatie op je synology nas vind je op deze site: https://mariushosting.com...t-with-vuetorrent-web-ui/

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq