Versie 4.5.5 van qBittorrent is verschenen, de laatste uitgave uit de 4.5-serie. Deze opensourcetorrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Fransman Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. Er zijn verschillende downloads beschikbaar. Zo kan er voor libtorrent 1.2 of 2.0 worden gekozen, en of de gebruikersinterface van Qt5 of Qt6 gebruikmaakt. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

This will be the last release of the v4.5.x series. Users running the Qt5 edition will not be notified for new updates if they are running on older Windows versions than Windows 10. For the Windows and macOS builds Qt 6.4.3 is deliberately used, because Qt 6.5 is unstable on macOS and has theming issues on Windows.

Fix transfer list tab hotkey

Don't forget to enable the Apply button in the Options dialog

Immediately update torrent status on moving files

Improve performance when scrolling the file list of large torrents

Don't operate on random torrents when multiple are selected and a sort/filter is applied

Fix overwriting feeds.json with an incomplete load of it