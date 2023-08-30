Software-update: Visual Studio 2022 17.7.3

Visual Studio logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 17.7.3 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht, een versie met extra lange ondersteuning. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar voor Windows en macOS, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.7 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. De changelog voor versie 17.7.3 ziet er als volgt uit:

Summary of What's New in this Release of Visual Studio 2022 version 17.7.3
  • Added support to list simulators and devices with Xcode 15 and removed the NewsstandKit hard link dependency.
  • Fixed an issue preventing the Visual Studio Installer from running when there is a symlink in the installer path.
  • The new Include Cleanup feature for C++ which was added in 17.7 has been causing crashes for users, so we have disabled it for now, with a view to re-enable in 17.8
Developer Community

Microsoft Visual Studio

Versienummer 17.7.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 30-08-2023 12:04
0 • submitter: SpookyManus

30-08-2023 • 12:04

0

Submitter: SpookyManus

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

26-06 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.7 2
18-06 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.6 0
11-06 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.5 0
06-06 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.4 0
29-05 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.3 9
22-05 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.2 1
14-05 Visual Studio 2022 17.14 0
09-04 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.6 0
26-03 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.5 1
12-03 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.3 8
Meer historie

Lees meer

Microsoft Visual Studio

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Systeem- en netwerkutility's

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq