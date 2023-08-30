Microsoft heeft versie 17.7.3 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht, een versie met extra lange ondersteuning. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar voor Windows en macOS, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.7 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. De changelog voor versie 17.7.3 ziet er als volgt uit:
Summary of What's New in this Release of Visual Studio 2022 version 17.7.3
Developer Community
- Added support to list simulators and devices with Xcode 15 and removed the NewsstandKit hard link dependency.
- Fixed an issue preventing the Visual Studio Installer from running when there is a symlink in the installer path.
- The new Include Cleanup feature for C++ which was added in 17.7 has been causing crashes for users, so we have disabled it for now, with a view to re-enable in 17.8