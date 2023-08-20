Software-update: MKVToolnix 79.0.0

MKVToolnix logo (75 pix) Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 79 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroskabestanden worden bekeken, bewerkt en geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandlinetools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

MKVToolNix v79.0 released

With up to 31°C outside, it’s a good idea to stay inside & do the likely last release of the summer for MKVToolNix, v79.0. Not a lot’s happened, but there’s support for AV1 with Dolby Vision. You can download the source code or one of the binaries. The Windows and macOS binaries as well as the Linux AppImage are available already. The other Linux binaries are still being built and will be available over the course of the next couple of hours.

New features and enhancements
  • mkvmerge: AV1: added support for reading Dolby Vision from AV1 IVF & OBU streams. Patches by Quietvoid.
  • mkvmerge: MPEG TS reader: added support for colors in teletext subtitles. Patch by Angela Schmid.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when adding files the GUI can automatically enable the “forced display” flag for subtitle tracks if the file name contains the word “forced” delimited by certain characters (configurable). This feature is turned on by default. Implements #3586.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: added the option --stop-after-video-ends to the dialog for additional command line options. Implements #3594.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when adding Blu-ray playlists the dialog allowing the user to select the playlist to add will now show audio & video track properties as well (pixel dimensions for video; sampling frequency, channels for audio). Implements #3597.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: header editor: in order to reduce confusion with users non that versed in Matroska elements, the naming of the two “language” track properties has been changed: the old element is now titled “Language (obsolete)” & the current, IETF BCP 47 based one is simply called “Language”.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: preferences: you can now use the “delete” key to remove entries from simple list widgets for strings (e.g. the list of recently used destination directories).
Bug fixes
  • mkvmerge: DTS reader: if a DTS stream doesn’t start with a DTS core but a sub-stream element (EXSS), the reader will now look for a core. If found, it’ll start processing from there instead of from the start. This fixes the timestamp calculation if the sampling frequency in the core & in the extensions are different. Fixes #3602.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: the “emphasis” and “stereoscopy” combo-boxes now have a much smaller minimum width, allowing to make the whole “properties” pane much smaller again. Fixes #3581.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: macOS: when you install the application from the DMG it’ll no longer register itself as an alternate handler for its supported file types. It seems like this overrode existing associations, forcing people to change them manually to whatever they wanted them to be. Additionally this forced the associated file to always be shown with an MKVToolNix icon. The GUI’s own .mtxcfg files will still be registered. Fixes #3588.

MKVToolnix

Versienummer 79.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://mkvtoolnix.download/downloads.html#windows
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

MKVToolnix

Vis079 21 augustus 2023 07:23
Ik gebruik deze vaak om juist taalsporen toe te voegen.
Voor Disney Films om van 2 bronnen 1 te maken en vooral om een audio kanaal aan een hogere kwaliteit toe te voegen. Bijvoorbeeld een NL audiostream (uit een 1080) extra bij een 4K film.

Soms is de lengte van de film niet geheel juist, een stukje software zoals Audacity kan dan helpen.
Weet iemand misschien een mooie tool om 2 audiostreams gelijk te krijgen. Soms is geprut in de marge wat lastig als het om een paar milliseconden gaat.
Tieneks @Vis07921 augustus 2023 09:21
Als ik merk dat het beeld iets voorloopt op het geluid of andersom, open ik de video en audio los van elkaar in Media Player Classic. Bij de instellingen voeg ik wat millisecondes toe of trek ze eraf, tot het gelijk loopt. Meestal zit zoiets tussen de 1000-3000. Daarna laad ik de bestanden in bij MKV en geef bij "Delay (in ms)" de vertraging of versnelling op die ik gevonden heb in MPC. Er is een tooltip beschikbaar met informatie over het eerder of later laten beginnen van de audio. Je kan dit per audiostream instellen.
Dit geeft bij mij vaak goeie resultaten. Dit werkt alleen als de afspeelsnelheid hetzelfde is (fps).
puUL @Vis07921 augustus 2023 11:35
Ik gebruik hiervoor ook Audacity. Als je ffmpeg voor Audacity installeert, kan je vaak gewoon een mkv of mp4 in audacity slepen. Zo niet moet je het juiste spoor extracten met bv ffmpeg of MKVcleaver.

Ik sleep alle audiosporen die ik wil synchroniseren in Audacity en hou enkel het eerste spoor (als het om 5.1 of 7.1 audio gaat) over van elke taal. Dan "meet" ik de milliseconden tussen de verschillende tracks:

Beneden naast de klok staat er een display die de selectie en ms toont. Klik op het wieltje en selecteer 'Start & Length of selection'. Als je nu een deel van een track selecteert, staat er in het onderste vakje de lengte in milliseconden.

Zoek een duidelijk punt in de audiotracks (Klap, deur, schot), zoom in op de audiosporen. Nu kan je de delay tussen de verschillende sporen meten. Beneden staat dan de delay in ms die je in MKVToolnix kan invullen. Doe dit voor elke track die je wil synchroniseren.

Ik doe dit al een tijdje op deze manier en voor mij is dit veel nauwkeuriger dan in MPC-HC of VLC manueel delayen. Je moet er wel zeker van zijn dat de originele video en audio sync loopt!
JeroenED @Vis07921 augustus 2023 16:32
Kun je ook gewoon met dit programma. Uw spoor selecteren en een delay of stretch toevoegen in de rechterkolom. Als hij wat achterloopt kun je een delay van vb 2000 (2 seconden) geven, is hij alsnog wat korter/langer dan de film kun je een stretch meegeven. voor de stretch is er ook gemakkelijk met een breuk te werken waardoor je dan het aantal (milli)seconden van je audio/het aantal seconden van je video kan ingeven. Qua chipmunk effect valt dit ook reuze mee. meestal (of toch in mij geval) ga je niet hoger 1.1x versnelling. Enkel als je een bron met 29.97fps hebt kan je tot 1.25 versnelling max maar twijfel of dit bij 4k materiaal wel nog bestaat.
Andros 21 augustus 2023 07:03
Tevens in de Windows store met als voordeel dat je je dan niet meer bezig hoeft te houden met installeren van nieuwe updates :) .
Tijgert @Andros21 augustus 2023 09:36
Gedaan, zeker waard en blij met de autoupdates!
puUL @Andros21 augustus 2023 13:41
Ik zie dat deze op de windows store 8.99€ is. Op de website van MKVToolnix zie ik nergens een betaalde versie. Is deze uitgebreider dan de gratis versie?

Los daarvan is het programma deze prijs zeker waard..
Andros @puUL21 augustus 2023 13:47
Voor zover ik weet is het hetzelfde programma. Via de store kost het inderdaad een paar euro's, die winkel van Microsoft moet ook draaien natuurlijk maar ik vind het die uitgave soms wel waard zodat ik niet elke keer eerst updates kan doorklikken als ik die tool eens nodig heb. Gemak dient de mens :) .
Robertdw @Andros21 augustus 2023 14:20
9 euro betalen voor een gratis programma om een paar muisklikken te vermijden? En hoeveel denk je dat van die 9 euro bij Microsoft blijft hangen? Dan doe ik nog liever een donatie direct aan de makers.
Hamfield @Robertdw22 augustus 2023 11:40
Maar dan moet je nog steeds klikken ;)
Robertdw 20 augustus 2023 16:53
Je zet niets om naar mkv want dat is een container met diverse streams voor video, audio, subs etc.
Je kan dus geen video omzetten oftewel coderen. :) Dit even voor alle duidelijkheid.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Robertdw op 23 juli 2024 20:56]

P1nGu1n @Robertdw21 augustus 2023 09:04
Ik snap wat je bedoelt en het gaat een semantisch spelletje worden, maar je kan prima een video omzetten naar MKV :P je kan bijvoorbeeld de container omzetten van MP4 naar MKV, de tracks worden dan gekopieerd

[Reactie gewijzigd door P1nGu1n op 23 juli 2024 20:56]

Robertdw @P1nGu1n21 augustus 2023 11:44
Ja dan open je de mp4 in toolnix en remux het als mkv. Maar de inhoud wordt zoals je zegt gekopieerd en niet omgezet. Ik wijs hier op omdat er mensen zijn die denken dat je hiermee video's kan renderen.
xJBx 20 augustus 2023 15:41
Voor de mensen die dit programma nog niet kennen, dit is echt een top programma.
Je kan heel makkelijk een filmformaat omzetten naar .mkv en tegelijkertijd kan je er meteen een Remux van maken. Dus alle onnodige dingen er uit laten, bijvoorbeeld extra taal sporen of ondertitels die je niet nog hebt. Je kan natuurlijk ook dingen toevoegen, als er geen juiste ondertitel bij zit of een andere taal spoor.
ari2asem 20 augustus 2023 17:35
goed nieuws.
av1 met dolby vision support.

