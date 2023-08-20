Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 79 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroskabestanden worden bekeken, bewerkt en geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandlinetools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

With up to 31°C outside, it’s a good idea to stay inside & do the likely last release of the summer for MKVToolNix, v79.0. Not a lot’s happened, but there’s support for AV1 with Dolby Vision. You can download the source code or one of the binaries. The Windows and macOS binaries as well as the Linux AppImage are available already. The other Linux binaries are still being built and will be available over the course of the next couple of hours.

mkvmerge: AV1: added support for reading Dolby Vision from AV1 IVF & OBU streams. Patches by Quietvoid.

mkvmerge: MPEG TS reader: added support for colors in teletext subtitles. Patch by Angela Schmid.

MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when adding files the GUI can automatically enable the “forced display” flag for subtitle tracks if the file name contains the word “forced” delimited by certain characters (configurable). This feature is turned on by default. Implements #3586.

MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: added the option --stop-after-video-ends to the dialog for additional command line options. Implements #3594.

to the dialog for additional command line options. Implements #3594. MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when adding Blu-ray playlists the dialog allowing the user to select the playlist to add will now show audio & video track properties as well (pixel dimensions for video; sampling frequency, channels for audio). Implements #3597.

MKVToolNix GUI: header editor: in order to reduce confusion with users non that versed in Matroska elements, the naming of the two “language” track properties has been changed: the old element is now titled “Language (obsolete)” & the current, IETF BCP 47 based one is simply called “Language”.

MKVToolNix GUI: preferences: you can now use the “delete” key to remove entries from simple list widgets for strings (e.g. the list of recently used destination directories).