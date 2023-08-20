Versie 2.0.0 van Sigil is uitgekomen, als opvolger van 1.9.30. Sigil is een opensource-e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden, die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows en macOS. Het programma kan zowel epub- als html-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. De ondersteuning is volledig aanwezig voor zowel epub2 als epub3. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met meerdere niveaus genereren en de epub-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

This release represents a mix of bug fixes and new features. Key points are the upgrade to Qt6.5.2 and Python 3.11.3 and the change to PySide6 instead of PyQt5/6 availability for plugins (see here for more details). We will also no longer be providing an official Windows 32-bit binary installer (legacy or otherwise). The update to Qt6.5.2 makes Windows 10 (1809) the minimum supported OS for the official version of Sigil starting with Sigil 2.0.0. Similarly, it makes the minimum supported MacOS version as 11.0 (Big Sur).

Updated to Qt 6.5.2 which is now used for official releases

Updated to Python 3.11.3 and uses the latest EmbededPython interface

Updated to the latest jquery version 3.6.4

Supports use of embedded pdfs ala ADE

Added dark window titlebars for Windows platforms

Add support for a user’s cover-template2.xhtml and cover-template3.xhtml

Add user preference to control printing dpi and add busy indicator icon