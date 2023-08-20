Software-update: Sigil 2.0.0

Versie 2.0.0 van Sigil is uitgekomen, als opvolger van 1.9.30. Sigil is een opensource-e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden, die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows en macOS. Het programma kan zowel epub- als html-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. De ondersteuning is volledig aanwezig voor zowel epub2 als epub3. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met meerdere niveaus genereren en de epub-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Sigil-2.0.0 Released

This release represents a mix of bug fixes and new features. Key points are the upgrade to Qt6.5.2 and Python 3.11.3 and the change to PySide6 instead of PyQt5/6 availability for plugins (see here for more details). We will also no longer be providing an official Windows 32-bit binary installer (legacy or otherwise). The update to Qt6.5.2 makes Windows 10 (1809) the minimum supported OS for the official version of Sigil starting with Sigil 2.0.0. Similarly, it makes the minimum supported MacOS version as 11.0 (Big Sur).

New Features
  • Updated to Qt 6.5.2 which is now used for official releases
  • Updated to Python 3.11.3 and uses the latest EmbededPython interface
  • Updated to the latest jquery version 3.6.4
  • Supports use of embedded pdfs ala ADE
  • Added dark window titlebars for Windows platforms
  • Add support for a user’s cover-template2.xhtml and cover-template3.xhtml
  • Add user preference to control printing dpi and add busy indicator icon
Bug Fixes
  • Fix incorrect assert in sigil-gumbo
  • Recognize application/pdf mediatype on epub import
  • Remove compiler build warnings to clean up the build output
  • Recognize source tag attribute srcset for xhtml source updates
  • Fix Preview disconnect bug after split at cursor
  • Fixed sigil-gumbo interface for plugins
  • Added workaround for ADE epub3 bug with scaled cover images
  • Fix encoding for named entities in opf metadata
  • Fix drag/drop crash by disabling drop inside CodeViewEditor
  • Fix CodeView to Preview syncing on text after an inline xhtml comment

Sigil

Versienummer 2.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Sigil
Download https://github.com/Sigil-Ebook/Sigil/releases/tag/2.0.0
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 20-08-2023 10:27 10

20-08-2023 • 10:27

10

Bron: Sigil

Update-historie

04-06 Sigil 2.5.2 1
23-05 Sigil 2.5.0 0
01-02 Sigil 2.4.2 2
11-01 Sigil 2.4.0 0
09-'24 Sigil 2.3.1 0
08-'24 Sigil 2.3.0 0
06-'24 Sigil 2.2.1 1
06-'24 Sigil 2.2.0 1
04-'24 Sigil 2.1.0 0
10-'23 Sigil 2.0.2 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

Sigil

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (10)

-Moderatie-faq
10
10
6
0
0
1
Wijzig sortering
aadv 20 augustus 2023 12:52
Sinds de Boekweergave is verwijderd, voor mij totaal onbegrijpelijk omdat je dan met dat aparte PageEdit moet gaan werken, ben ik blijven hangen bij versie 9.14
Epubs maak ik met een tooltje van Picette.biz: https://www.pincette.biz/odftoepub/nl/index.xhtml?lang=nl
Deze converter maakt epubs vanuit Open-Office aan, die door het Centraal Boekhuis worden goedgekeurd.
Eventuele kleine problemen los ik op met Sigil.
Als schrijver is deze combinatie voor mij de handigste...
(* knip *)
Admin-edit:Reclame maken voor een eigen website en diensten of het promoten daarvan is niet toegestaan in reacties op Tweakers.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Santford op 24 juli 2024 00:58]

Estel @aadv20 augustus 2023 21:48
Ik denk dat je versie 0.9 bedoelt? De boekweergave moest eruit, er was geen andere oplossing. Een van de redenen was, dat het Qt framework een bepaald object niet meer ondersteunde maar er waren nog veel meer andere redenen. De boekweergave gaf te veel problemen en hield alle ontwikkelingen tegen. Zo kon ePUB3 niet ondersteunt worden bijvoorbeeld en nog vele andere dingen.
aadv @Estel21 augustus 2023 01:05
Dank je Estel voor je uitleg.
Inderdaad heb ik het over versie 0.9.14
Ik gebruik Sigil maar voor 10 procent, zo schat ik in. En juist die boekweergave miste ik. Altijd naar als een nieuwe versie van een framework niet volledig backwaarts compatible is, die narigheid heb ik ook met nieuwe versies van Java gehad, maar dat terzijde.
Ik behelp mij met deze oude versie prima.
maali 20 augustus 2023 13:19
een epub is gewoon een zip met een lading html bestanden, dus om daar nou een hele tool voor te hebben...
xyquesz @maali20 augustus 2023 15:11
Beetje kort door de bocht, die uitspraak. Er zit heel wat meer in een epub archief dan "een lading html bestanden". Boekomslag illustratie, lettertypes, om een paar voorbeelden te noemen.
Ortep @maali20 augustus 2023 16:31
Dus alle tools zijn overbodig. Je kan echt alles in edlin of vi
Estel @maali20 augustus 2023 21:45
Dat is op zich waar, maar deze lading HTML bestanden moeten wel voldoen aan een hele lange rij met regels en dat is de stuurbestanden folderstructuur nog niet meerekent. Deze tool zorgt ervoor, dat dit allemaal in orde blijft.
IrBaboon79 20 augustus 2023 10:54
Vreemd, als ik die naam lees moet ik altijd aan die doom wad denken die redelijk recent is uitgekomen... 😂
gimbal @IrBaboon7920 augustus 2023 14:06
In dit geval voel ik hem dubbel dwars aangezien Sigil 2 in ontwikkeling is :) Ik had ook even een "WAT!?" momentje.
Lohengrin 21 augustus 2023 11:25
Linux versie 2.0 is nog niet beschikbaar op dit moment.

behalve voor KaOS

https://repology.org/project/sigil/versions

[Reactie gewijzigd door Lohengrin op 24 juli 2024 00:58]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq