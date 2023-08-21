Versie 8.3.5 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New Features Save and reuse searches for Library Tag/Album view Updates Add support for Bluetooth LDAC encoder- UPD: Add support for Bluetooth SBC XQ/XQ+ quality (default to XQ+)

Add support for CamillaDSP to Bluetooth inbound connection

Add plus (+) entries to Prefs "Thumbgen scan" to include image types

Add predefined filters from Quick search to Library Advanced search

Add BTRFS (B-Tree File System) to udisks-glue auto-mount config (PR/631)

Add System config option to adjust responsiveness of worker daemon

Add System config option to reduce system logging

Add option to moodeutl to print daemon sleep intervals (responsiveness)

Add option to moodeutl to print Mount monitor and Auto-config logs

Add "Queue time" to the Playback and Playqueue context menus

Add PixelRatio to the viewport debug popup

Improve Backup/Restore (add missing settings, refactor code)

Improve renderer event handling when CamillaDSP volume is used

Improve Players >> feature by adding capability to send commands

Improve positioning and size of [HD] and [HiRes] badges

Improve kbps bitrate reporting for FLAC stations (assume 900 kbps)

Improve Config screen toggle buttons (SET no longer required)

Improve various help text, labels and notification messages

Place most recently selected CamillaDSP configs at top of Quick menu

Add saved searches to Backup/Restore Radio Stations (New Image Only) Update Radio Paradise stations to FLAC with metadata Bug fixes HDMI volume incorrectly set to +4dB at 100% instead of 0dB (PR/636)

Wrong message printed for Mixer type when USB DAC has no Hardware mixer

Extraneous hostname added to string returned by get_rx_status

Triggerhappy default user permissions not sufficient to run ALSA commands

Duplicate source mounts created when restoring from backup