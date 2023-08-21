Versie 8.3.5 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
New Features
Updates
- Save and reuse searches for Library Tag/Album view
Radio Stations (New Image Only)
- Add support for Bluetooth LDAC encoder- UPD: Add support for Bluetooth SBC XQ/XQ+ quality (default to XQ+)
- Add support for CamillaDSP to Bluetooth inbound connection
- Add plus (+) entries to Prefs "Thumbgen scan" to include image types
- Add predefined filters from Quick search to Library Advanced search
- Add BTRFS (B-Tree File System) to udisks-glue auto-mount config (PR/631)
- Add System config option to adjust responsiveness of worker daemon
- Add System config option to reduce system logging
- Add option to moodeutl to print daemon sleep intervals (responsiveness)
- Add option to moodeutl to print Mount monitor and Auto-config logs
- Add "Queue time" to the Playback and Playqueue context menus
- Add PixelRatio to the viewport debug popup
- Improve Backup/Restore (add missing settings, refactor code)
- Improve renderer event handling when CamillaDSP volume is used
- Improve Players >> feature by adding capability to send commands
- Improve positioning and size of [HD] and [HiRes] badges
- Improve kbps bitrate reporting for FLAC stations (assume 900 kbps)
- Improve Config screen toggle buttons (SET no longer required)
- Improve various help text, labels and notification messages
- Place most recently selected CamillaDSP configs at top of Quick menu
- Add saved searches to Backup/Restore
Bug fixes
- Update Radio Paradise stations to FLAC with metadata
- HDMI volume incorrectly set to +4dB at 100% instead of 0dB (PR/636)
- Wrong message printed for Mixer type when USB DAC has no Hardware mixer
- Extraneous hostname added to string returned by get_rx_status
- Triggerhappy default user permissions not sufficient to run ALSA commands
- Duplicate source mounts created when restoring from backup