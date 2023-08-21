Versie 23.1.5 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource- CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver cersion 23.1.5: Data editor: Dictionary viewer panel UI was redesigned Spatial data types: curved geometries linearizing was fixed Issue was result tab close on data save was resolved Column tooltips was fixed Charts rendering errors visualization was improved

SQL editor: Autocompletion in single-line comments was fixed Variable value editor was fixed Smart completion for CTE queries (WITH/SELECT) was fixed @include command handler was fixed (reuse the console for the same included script) INSERT SQL query generation was fixed (identity columns) Issue with text search/replace in hidden files was fixed

ERD editor: grid foreground color was fixed

General UI: Objects sorting in tables now can be reset to the original ordering Network handlers (SSH, SSL, etc) UI was redesigned New object creation shortcut was added ( Alt + Insert ) External files opening was fixed on MacOS and Linux Command line connection opening was fixed User name/password prompt dialog as fixed for SSH tunnels Issue with preference pages in Eclipse plugin was resolved

Accessibility: JAWS and Narrator support was improved for data editor and vertical tabs High contrast theme support was significantly improved

Databases: Clickhouse: map and array data types visualization was added Greenplum: tables DDL was fixed (for version 7) OpenGauss DB: json data types support was added PostgreSQL: default native clients (pgsql, pg_dump) version was changed to 15 Yellowbrick: stored procedures drop query was fixed

Localization: Chinese localization was updated

