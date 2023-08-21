Intel heeft kort geleden nieuwe stabiele videodrivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 31.0.101.4575 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Arc-architectuur of de interne gpu uit de elfde generatie Core-processors of hoger. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart en Remnant II. De changelog laat verder een aantal bugfixes zien en problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Gaming Highlights: Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics for: Madden NFL 24

Wayfinder Fixed Issues: Intel Arc Graphics Products: UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may experience an application crash while launching game.

System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.

Blender 3.6 may experience an application crash during render operations when Hardware Ray Tracing is enabled. Intel Arc Control Fixed Issues: Virtual Camera may intermittently fail to engage on the Camera page.

Release Notes in Intel Arc Control driver page may show unformatted HTML data.

“Sort by" dropdown in the Games Page may be missing after using “Reset application to default.”

Toggling the Virtual Camera enablement may show as disabled during onscreen capture in the Capture page.

On-screen Capture and Highlights capture may turn off while using multiple displays when moving Intel Arc Control window across displays.

Clean Installation option may not be available in Arc Driver page while updating to WHQL driver.

Preview toggle may incorrectly enable when the camera is used by the Windows camera application.

With Intel Arc Control installed, systems may experience slightly higher than expected power consumption during system sleep or hibernate.

Background Blur effects with Virtual Camera may not change when setting blur strength from 50% to 100%.

On-screen camera may not come up when capturing games in full screen mode

Last captured image may persist in On-screen camera preview after disconnecting camera. Known Issues: Intel Arc Graphics Products: Shadow of The Tomb Raider (DX11) may experience an application crash after loading to game menu.

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may exhibit texture corruption on characters.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.

Adobe After Effects may experience an application crash during render operations. Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. Intel Arc Control Known Issues: Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

The “Connector” type in the Display page may incorrectly show DP when using an HDMI display connection.

May observe “stream has already ended” pop-up after the power events with Capture/Highlights/Broadcast toggle on.

Performance Graphs may scale incorrectly after waking up from sleep. Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning (BETA):

Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning is currently in Beta. As such, performance and features may behave unexpectedly. Intel will continue to refine the Performance Tuning software in future releases.