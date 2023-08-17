Versie 3.6.2 van het cross-platform en opensource programma Blender is uitgekomen. Deze applicatie is bedoeld voor 3d-modelling, animatie, rendering, post-production, interactive creation en playback. Meer informatie over de uitgebreide mogelijkheden van Blender kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Met dit programma zijn onder meer de korte opensource-animatiefilms Elephants Dream, Big Buck Bunny, Sintel, Tears of Steel, Cosmos Laundromat en Sprite Fright gemaakt. Versie 3.6 is wederom een release met heel veel veranderingen, te veel om hier op te noemen. In versie 3.6.2 zijn verder de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in Blender version 3.6.2:
- UILayout.template_node_view() doesn’t render UI properly. [#99569]
- Accent Grave / Tilde key on Apple macOS not working. [#109630]
- Regression: Using Grease Pencil Sculpt Grab Tool on a Stroke affected by Subdivide Modifier will Crash Blender. [#109986]
- Blender 3.6 immediately crashes loading a GN hair model created in 3.5. [#110107]
- Mesh Deform Modifier Vertex Count Error. [#110021]
- Graphics Tablet Lag when in Texture Paint mode in Blender 3.0. [#93796]
- LibOverride: Fix RNA handling of object parent-related properties. [8362d4aa3d5b072de801dccdd32d223c6fe81c88]
- LibOverride: Reset object-parenting related properties in resync process. [cb31546c03b32b39f3a9e21f6eeebd8afc2bb48f]
- LibOverride: Cleanup: Split log into dedicated output for resync code. [db2d14823952d11bda12b783fda425275c1ec92d]
- LibOverride: Fix ‘resync enforce’ not working on RNA collections of IDs. [11c57f30166e0be116030353cba3d4d1fc5a0c6c]
- LibOverride: RNA Apply code: Work around potential duplicates in names of RNA collections of IDs. [8736b6cc83012069f8f91f8a8e51e379be078764]
- Fix (unreported) missing ‘need resync’ detection in overrides of overrides. [a6df00020630d42147cb7e341d4652ade5385611]
- LibOverride: Extend unittest to cover more advanced/complex cases. [30943d710f2e447de5831410a9e9e6fcba1f6826]
- LibOverride: Remove an override property when it has no operations. [cc325ad1ba5b39d89f2211063b2f4577b835a8c3]
- LibOverride: Fix persistent override property in some RNA pointer cases. [f63ca4f7a82cf472cf1db59f18b810ddac2629cb]
- LibOverride: Fix RNA API to access liboverride operation’s flag. [8c81327b84b545370631d96e37f8632d0d6c24f9]
- Fix (unreported) incorrect behavior of liboverride hierarchy fixing code. [4bc512bc9d62e75151660c7cc6e4069bfa0cade3]
- Window autofocus misbehaves. [#109886]
- Regression: Pressing multiple modifier keys at the same time locks mouse click. [#109525]
- Switching open windows ignores held modifiers on WIN32. [#40059]
- Docs: Fix layout of bpy.types.Object Python API documents. [d47755f3c6e]
- Spreadsheet does not update during/after playing animation. [#110164]
- Windows + Intel Arc A770: Crashes if modifying the object after rendering image in rendered view mode. [#109771]
- Animation: Fcurve Channel color band alignment. [0c4a3577469]
- Geometry Nodes: Float Curve input limits are not working unless “reset view” is used. [#106139]
- Appended text looses user (even if used in the Text Editor) after reload. [#110341]
- deps_builder: Update USD repo and hash. [dca1dbbc6c3]
- Regression: Speaker ignoring of the starting position in NLA track. [#110336]
- `use spatial splits` does not display point cloud correctly on video card. [#110170]
- Regression: Deadlock on render start. [#110426]
- Fix #109417: Cycles HIP RT crash with multi device rendering. [#110512]
- Snaping in solid mode (Xray 1.0) doesnt snap to “occluded” geometry. [#110259]
- bpy.app.driver_namespace: no way to properly initialize for driver in material. [#109720]
- How to Handle Forward Compatibility. [#109151]
- Fix (unreported) minor bug in RNA/Liboverride apply code. [fbcaf7bf6f8]
- blender 3.6.1 crashes on start with wayland. [#110627]
- Regression: Gizmo stuck in place when I playback my animation. [#110041]
- Fix #110615: missing GL dev packages in install_linux_packages.py. [#110609]
- Regression: Loading a VSE .blend file created in older version into 3.6.0 loses information about video/audio clip cut lengths. [#110333]
- vse separate image after import not working. [#110205]
- Keyframes on values of linked data. [#109781]
- Fix (unreported) missing handling of ViewLayer IDProperties in foreach_id code. [c426d5b084b]
- Fix (unreported) collection ‘readfile’ expand incorrect assertion. [455683c838b]
- Export_3ds: Fixed camera & spotlight target calculation. [c94cc788]
- glTF exporter: fix missing animation hook parameter. [18d26d61]
- Export_3ds: Fixed mismatched sign in target calculation. [82ce03ac]
- Import_3ds: Fixed mismatched sign in target calculation. [90a7110b]
- (Sun Position) – “North” indicator will not hide. [#104781]
- Extra objects: Fix TypeError when torus knot added. [973e85bd]
- Regression: Normal Edit modifier screws up UVs. [#110471]
- Vertex weight slider not functional in a smooth way (weightpaint mode, editmode is fine). [#109460]
- Make Line Tool Crashes Blender When Object Has Subdivision Surface Modifier. [#110601]
- new gaussian smooth creates jagged keys. [#109799]
- Graphic glitches while editing curves – Apple M2. [#110372]