TechSmith heeft een update voor versie 2023 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features Cursor Highlighting Guide viewers to critical information by adding a highlight to your cursor while recording video. Select this option from the Capture Cursor settings in the Capture Window, or turn it on and off from the video toolbar while recording.

Combining Videos Streamline workplace communications by combining multiple videos into a cohesive presentation. To stitch videos into a single recording, select two or more videos in the Editor's Recent Tray, right-click on a selected video, then choose Combine Videos from the context menu.

Feature Updates Scrolling Capture A user favorite that seamlessly captures super long web pages, documents and spreadsheets effortlessly. Updated scrolling capture names in the interface, onboarding, and help content to more accurately reflect the functionality. "Panoramic" is now "Scrolling" capture, and "Scrolling" is now "Automatic Scrolling" capture. Streamlined Scrolling (formerly Panoramic) capture to require fewer clicks. Improved messaging during and after capture processing to help users take successful captures. Significantly improved how Scrolling capture handles headers, footers, and sidebars that remain onscreen while scrolling.

Automatic Scrolling Updated Automatic Scrolling so that users can access other applications while Snagit processes the capture.

Video recordings now capture metadata and are included in the Applications and Websites categories in the Snagit Library.

Videos have more relevant or descriptive default titles when shared to Screencast.

Improved automatic naming of captures shared to Google Drive.

Updated OneDrive share destination to support personal OneDrive accounts in addition to Office 365 Business accounts.

Videos shared to OneDrive now enable enhanced viewing via Microsoft Stream.

Updated the Share to Slack window to allow selecting from either Channels or Direct Messages.

Updated the appearance of trial status and software key entry windows.

Added a message when sharing to Screencast for the first time to introduce Screencast and inform users about the Terms of Service.

Updated YouTube share destination to copy a link to the clipboard after video upload.

Updated the Capture Cursor tooltip in the Video from Images recording toolbar for clarity.

Clarified messaging when a file cannot be shared to Camtasia because it is already in use. Performance Improvements Significantly improved upload speeds when sharing videos to Google Drive and Dropbox.

Improved load time of Channels in Share to Slack window.

Improved stability of sharing to Slack repeatedly.

Improved performance and stability when sharing to OneDrive for Business and SharePoint. Updates for IT Administrators Removed outdated Adobe PDF Library version 10 DLLs.

Updated SDK for Box Share destination to utilize BouncyCastle v1.8.9.

Removed outdated Visual Studio runtimes version 2005 and 2010 DLLs.

Library directory is remembered with other customizations when Snagit is reinstalled.

Fixed authentication and permissions issues when sharing to OneDrive for Business and SharePoint.

Added TechSmith's digital signature to UninstallerTool.exe (a file used to uninstall previous versions of Snagit when installing a new version). Bug Fixes Fixed an issue to correctly save .snagx files on computers with certain Region system settings.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur after a Scrolling or Automatic Scrolling capture.

Fixed a crash that could occur when starting a video capture immediately after resizing the recording area.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a crash when editing text.

Fixed an issue that caused some items to be deleted when editing text.

Fixed an issue where Control+Delete while editing text would delete the image.

Fixed an issue where Snagit did not save correctly to BMP OS/2 file format.

Fixed an issue where Screen Draw objects could prevent interaction with the video recording toolbars.

Fixed the Screen Draw options flyout in the Capture Window to respect the light or dark Snagit theme preference.

Fixed sharing to Camtasia to replace an existing file as expected.

Fixed an issue where sharing to Google Drive did not work as expected after signing out of an account.

Fixed an issue where sharing large files to Slack would fail.

Fixed the Cancel button when processing a Scrolling (formerly Panoramic) capture.

Fixed an issue where the Webcam device selection was blank for newly created capture presets.

Fixed an issue where users could not add stamps to Favorites in some rare situations.

Fixed alignment of Time Delay and Screen Draw fade time settings in the Capture Window.