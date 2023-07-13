Er is een nieuwe ontwikkelversie van WingetUI uitgekomen. Dit programma dient als grafische gebruikersinterface voor de bekendste softwarebeheerprogramma's voor Windows, namelijk WinGet, Chocolatey en Scoop. Met die packagemanagers kan software vanaf de commandline worden geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd worden, en WinGetUI probeert dat dus eenvoudiger te maken. Het programma is open source, in veel talen te gebruiken waaronder in het Nederlands, heeft een donker thema en geeft notificaties als er nieuwe versies van geïnstalleerde programma's beschikbaar zijn. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

General changelog: Added identifiers to installed (on the discover tab) and pinned and upgradable (on the installed tab) packages.

The share component is now called through a native, pythonnet DLL import, rather than by calling an executable. More parts of the code may be migrated to c#.net at some point.

Improve cancel algorithm

Installed package list should not bug anymore

Added ARM support for winget (needs to be manually enabled)

Improvements in the BaseLoggingSection

Fixed issues with elevation preferences

Fixed issues with scoop