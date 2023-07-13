Software-update: WingetUI 2.1 bèta 1

WingetUI logo (79 pix)Er is een nieuwe ontwikkelversie van WingetUI uitgekomen. Dit programma dient als grafische gebruikersinterface voor de bekendste softwarebeheerprogramma's voor Windows, namelijk WinGet, Chocolatey en Scoop. Met die packagemanagers kan software vanaf de commandline worden geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd worden, en WinGetUI probeert dat dus eenvoudiger te maken. Het programma is open source, in veel talen te gebruiken waaronder in het Nederlands, heeft een donker thema en geeft notificaties als er nieuwe versies van geïnstalleerde programma's beschikbaar zijn. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

General changelog:
  • Added identifiers to installed (on the discover tab) and pinned and upgradable (on the installed tab) packages.
  • The share component is now called through a native, pythonnet DLL import, rather than by calling an executable. More parts of the code may be migrated to c#.net at some point.
  • Improve cancel algorithm
  • Installed package list should not bug anymore
  • Added ARM support for winget (needs to be manually enabled)
  • Improvements in the BaseLoggingSection
  • Fixed issues with elevation preferences
  • Fixed issues with scoop

WingetUI

Versienummer 2.1 bèta 1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website WingetUI
Download https://github.com/marticliment/WingetUI/releases/tag/2.1.0-beta
Bestandsgrootte 57,95MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 13-07-2023 17:36 8

13-07-2023 • 17:36

8

Bron: WingetUI

Reacties (8)

ViTO_xp 13 juli 2023 19:26
Ik gebruik het nu sinds enkele maanden icm Windows 11 en moet zeggen dat het erg fijn werkt.
i-chat @ViTO_xp13 juli 2023 22:36
gewoon uit pure intresse welke apps (of packages) beheer je ermee,

ik heb het een paar weken geprobeerd met niets dan ellende voor apps als:
- google chrome,
- Java
- discord

en vast nog wel 1 of 2 dingen die ik ben vergeten. andere packages gingen wél gewoon goed, maar als ik letterijk steeds meot gaan uitzoeken welke pakketen nu wel en/of niet goed werken dan ben ik er meer werk aan kwijt dan gewoon handmatig blijven updaten.
beerse
@i-chat14 juli 2023 15:32
Welke repository heb je gebruikt? Voor zover ik hier boven lees is wingetui alleen maar een schil om dergelijke tools heen. Je zou eens kunnen zien of je met chocolatey.org als repository alles wel in gang krijg.

Zelf gebruik ik chocolatey.org vanaf de comandline maar toegegeven uit jou lijstje gebruik ik alleen google-chrome (of vaker chromium) Zie https://community.chocolatey.org/packages om jou pakket te zoeken, jouw zoektermen geven als zoekterm nogal een lijst aan keuzes.

choco install googlechrome
choco install chromium
choco install javaruntime
choco install discord
i-chat @beerse15 juli 2023 10:18
winget geinstalleerd en chocolatery aangezet.... verder geen instellingen aangepast dus default behaviour ... geen idee welke repo hij dan pakt.

overigens werkten install wel, maar update niet... kennelijk lukte het winget niet om te detecteren dat een app actief was, deze af te sluiten en vervolgens de update te draaien ... wat er dan gebeurde (vooral met aps als discord), was dat ik ongeveer 150 keer per dag een update popup kreeg voor discord, en dat deze constant faalde.

vervolgens was ik het zat, slot zelf discord af, draaide de update zelf en rebootte mijn pc... 5 minuten later.... winget: er is een update van discord....

> start > programma's verwijderen > winget ui
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
14 juli 2023 08:40
Ik en nog steeds niet enthousiast. Winget is zo super simpel dat je eigenlijk geen GUI nodig bent. Daarbij heeft WingetUI regelmatig last van vervelende bugs en gaan upgrades lang niet altijd goed. De installer gebruikt nog steeds een groot aantal unsigned dll's en scripts wat een beveiligingsrisico is. Meer dan eens slaat de anti malware scanner hier op aan. Geen aanrader wat mij betreft. Het kan ook niets anders wat je niet met de commandline voor elkaar kan krijgen.
DrPoncho @Bor14 juli 2023 09:50
Het kan ook niets anders wat je niet met de commandline voor elkaar kan krijgen.
Dat geldt voor zoveel zaken, maar dan is het alsnog fijn voor niet-powerusers om een interface te hebben.
Prince 13 juli 2023 23:36
ik heb deze batchfile voor herinstallaties:
winget install -e --id 7zip.7zip
winget install -e --id Audacity.Audacity
winget install -e --id Discord.Discord
winget install -e --id Docker.DockerDesktop
winget install -e --id Git.Git
winget install -e --id Google.Chrome
winget install -e --id dbeaver.dbeaver
winget install -e --id Canonical.Ubuntu.2204
winget install -e --id Microsoft.VisualStudioCode
winget install -e --id Microsoft.VisualStudio.2022.Community
winget install -e --id Notepad++.Notepad++
winget install -e --id Postman.Postman
winget install -e --id WinDirStat.WinDirStat
winget install -e --id WinSCP.WinSCP
winget install -e --id Adobe.Acrobat.Reader.64-bit
winget install -e --id Adobe.DNGConverter
Voor updates doe ik elke zondag om 3u een "winget update --all"
Deze neemt overigens ook installs mee die je "normaal" hebt geinstalleerd, maar die hij wel kent.
Dat doet hij bij mij bvb met QGIS.

Enkel met Plex blijk ik issues te hebben. Deze moet ik manueel met "winget update plex" doen en dan op de licence steeds een "Y" geven.

PS: ik gebruik bovenstaande niet; de shell is genoeg voor mij :-)

Edit: deze post was een reactie op "i-chat"

[Reactie gewijzigd door Prince op 23 juli 2024 04:00]

AlvaK @Prince14 juli 2023 20:03
Ik gebruik plex niet, maar wellicht werkt dit:
winget install -e --id Plex.Plex --accept-package-agreements
(en/of --accept-source-agreements)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

