Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.80.1 uitgebracht en deze bevat de gebruikelijke hoeveelheid bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen:
The 1.80.1 update addresses these issues
- Cannot install copilot pre-release on stable
- Are choice snippets dangerous now? Breaking extensions completions
- Pick up TS 5.1.6
- Terminal icon switches every time when pressing Shift key
- Secrets store
onDidChangedoes not fire in the window where the update was made in VS Code 1.8.0
- Markdown preview broken after 1.80 update
- June 2023 Recovery 1
- Terminal full black
- EnvironmentVariableCollection.description only works for one extension
