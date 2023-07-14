Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.80.1

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.80.1 uitgebracht en deze bevat de gebruikelijke hoeveelheid bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen:

The 1.80.1 update addresses these issues

If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer Visual Studio Code 1.80.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 14-07-2023 08:00
4 • submitter: guidogast

14-07-2023 • 08:00

4

Submitter: guidogast

Bron: Microsoft

Visual Studio Code

Reacties (4)

MotorLum 14 juli 2023 09:31
Zie geen dingen die ik persoonlijk ervaren heb in het gebruik van de software. Ben wel nieuwsgierig hoeveel mensen die bugs ondervonden hebben en het niet kunnen gebruiken dermate irritant hebben ervaren dat de programmeurs besloten er tijd aan te besteden om het op te lossen.
Jack Flushell @MotorLum14 juli 2023 13:40
Er zijn gewoon bugs opgelost, volstrekt normale gang van zaken. Ook als bijna niemand er last van zou hebben is het toch prima dat ze de software bijwerken? Wees blij dat ze het bijhouden. Beetje raar om daarop kritiek te hebben, al helemaal omdat het hier gaat om software om software mee te maken.
ThinkCreative @Jack Flushell14 juli 2023 17:02
Denk dat de vraag meer is of ze bepaalde triage doen op de issues. Liefste prioriteer je iets wat low-effort high-impact (veel gebruikers) is. Daarna low-effort low-impact en high-effort high-impact. Maar als bovenstaande issues high-effort low-impact zijn, is het zonde dat daar tijd aan gespendeerd wordt.

Tenzij die contributors anders überhaupt niet hadden bijgedragen. Dan maakt het weer weinig uit. :P
CHeff @ThinkCreative14 juli 2023 18:06
Zeker doen ze dat. Het is zelf netjes gedocumenteerd op GitHub hoe er met issue tracking en triage wordt omgaan: https://github.com/microsoft/vscode/wiki/Issue-Tracking

