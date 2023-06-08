Asustor heeft een nieuwe versie van Asustor Data Master uitgebracht, de beheerssoftware voor al haar nasproducten. Voor meer informatie over ADM verwijzen we naar deze pagina. In deze uitgave is onder meer ondersteuning toegevoegd voor het openen van Google Docs- en Microsoft Office Online-documenten in de ADM File Explorer. Verder zijn er weer diverse fouten en beveiligingsproblemen verholpen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Important Notes: ASUSTOR recommends to back up important data before updating ADM.

Your NAS will restart to complete the update.

After upgrading to ADM 4.2.2, it will no longer be possible to downgrade to a previous version.

AS10, AS50, AS51 and AS70 series of NAS will no longer be receiving feature updates due to the recent termination of vendor support for drivers. ADM 4.0 will be the last major version for these models. Only security updates and critical bug fixes will be provided.

After upgrading to ADM 4.2.2, please be sure to upgrade NAS apps from App Central to reduce compatibility issues. PHP 7.3, PHP 7.4 and PHP 8

What's New: Added an online viewing function for Office documents in ADM File Explorer, you can choose to use Google Docs or Microsoft Office Online to view Office documents directly on a web browser. Change log: Fixed ADM potential vulnerabilities: CVE-2023-2509 (AS-2023-004), CVE-2023-2909 (AS-2023-007).

SQLite package updated to version 3.42.1 to fix potential vulnerabilities: CVE-2022-46908, CVE-2022-35737, CVE-2021-36690, CVE-2021-20227, CVE-2020-35527, CVE-2020-35525, CVE-2020-15358, CVE-2020-13632, CVE-2020-13631, CVE-2020-13630, CVE-2020-13435, CVE-2020-13434, CVE-2020-11656, CVE-2020-11655, CVE-2020-9327.

ImageMagick package updated to version 7.1.1-8 to fix a potential vulnerability: CVE-2023-1289.

cURL package updated to version 8.0.1 to fix potential vulnerabilities: CVE-2022-27774, CVE-2022-27775, CVE-2022-27776, CVE-2022-27781, CVE-2022-27782, CVE-2022-32205, CVE-2022-32206, CVE-2022-32207, CVE-2022-32221, CVE-2022-35252, CVE-2022-42915, CVE-2022-42916, CVE-2023-23914, CVE-2023-23915, CVE-2023-23916.

D-Bus package updated to version 1.15.4 to fix potential vulnerabilities: CVE-2022-42010, CVE-2022-42011, CVE-2022-42012.

Expat package updated to version 2.5.0 to fix potential vulnerabilities: CVE-2022-43680, CVE-2022-40674, CVE-2022-25315, CVE-2022-25314, CVE-2022-25313, CVE-2022-25236, CVE-2022-25235, CVE-2022-23990, CVE-2022-23852, CVE-2022-22827, CVE-2022-22826, CVE-2022-22825, CVE-2022-22824, CVE-2022-22823, CVE-2022-22822, CVE-2021-46143, CVE-2021-45960.

Netatalk package updated to fix potential vulnerabilities: CVE-2022-43634, CVE-2022-45188. (AS-2023-005)

DNSmasq package updated to fix potential vulnerabilities: CVE-2023-28450, CVE-2022-0934, CVE-2021-45957, CVE-2021-45956, CVE-2021-45955, CVE-2021-45954, CVE-2021-45953, CVE-2021-45952, CVE-2021-45951, CVE-2021-3448.

Libtirpc package updated to fix a potential vulnerability: CVE-2021-46828.

Sysstat package updated to fix a potential vulnerability: CVE-2022-39377.

GMP package updated to fix a potential vulnerability: CVE-2021-43618.

ADM File Explorer bug fixes.

ADM SNMP bug fixes.

EZ Sync bug fixes.

Improved multilingual strings.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.