Firmware-update: Asustor ADM 4.2.2.RI61

Asustor logoAsustor heeft een nieuwe versie van Asustor Data Master uitgebracht, de beheerssoftware voor al haar nasproducten. Voor meer informatie over ADM verwijzen we naar deze pagina. In deze uitgave is onder meer ondersteuning toegevoegd voor het openen van Google Docs- en Microsoft Office Online-documenten in de ADM File Explorer. Verder zijn er weer diverse fouten en beveiligingsproblemen verholpen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Important Notes:
  • ASUSTOR recommends to back up important data before updating ADM.
  • Your NAS will restart to complete the update.
  • After upgrading to ADM 4.2.2, it will no longer be possible to downgrade to a previous version.
  • AS10, AS50, AS51 and AS70 series of NAS will no longer be receiving feature updates due to the recent termination of vendor support for drivers. ADM 4.0 will be the last major version for these models. Only security updates and critical bug fixes will be provided.
  • After upgrading to ADM 4.2.2, please be sure to upgrade NAS apps from App Central to reduce compatibility issues.
    • PHP 7.3, PHP 7.4 and PHP 8
What's New:
  • Added an online viewing function for Office documents in ADM File Explorer, you can choose to use Google Docs or Microsoft Office Online to view Office documents directly on a web browser.
Change log:
  • Fixed ADM potential vulnerabilities: CVE-2023-2509 (AS-2023-004), CVE-2023-2909 (AS-2023-007).
  • SQLite package updated to version 3.42.1 to fix potential vulnerabilities: CVE-2022-46908, CVE-2022-35737, CVE-2021-36690, CVE-2021-20227, CVE-2020-35527, CVE-2020-35525, CVE-2020-15358, CVE-2020-13632, CVE-2020-13631, CVE-2020-13630, CVE-2020-13435, CVE-2020-13434, CVE-2020-11656, CVE-2020-11655, CVE-2020-9327.
  • ImageMagick package updated to version 7.1.1-8 to fix a potential vulnerability: CVE-2023-1289.
  • cURL package updated to version 8.0.1 to fix potential vulnerabilities: CVE-2022-27774, CVE-2022-27775, CVE-2022-27776, CVE-2022-27781, CVE-2022-27782, CVE-2022-32205, CVE-2022-32206, CVE-2022-32207, CVE-2022-32221, CVE-2022-35252, CVE-2022-42915, CVE-2022-42916, CVE-2023-23914, CVE-2023-23915, CVE-2023-23916.
  • D-Bus package updated to version 1.15.4 to fix potential vulnerabilities: CVE-2022-42010, CVE-2022-42011, CVE-2022-42012.
  • Expat package updated to version 2.5.0 to fix potential vulnerabilities: CVE-2022-43680, CVE-2022-40674, CVE-2022-25315, CVE-2022-25314, CVE-2022-25313, CVE-2022-25236, CVE-2022-25235, CVE-2022-23990, CVE-2022-23852, CVE-2022-22827, CVE-2022-22826, CVE-2022-22825, CVE-2022-22824, CVE-2022-22823, CVE-2022-22822, CVE-2021-46143, CVE-2021-45960.
  • Netatalk package updated to fix potential vulnerabilities: CVE-2022-43634, CVE-2022-45188. (AS-2023-005)
  • DNSmasq package updated to fix potential vulnerabilities: CVE-2023-28450, CVE-2022-0934, CVE-2021-45957, CVE-2021-45956, CVE-2021-45955, CVE-2021-45954, CVE-2021-45953, CVE-2021-45952, CVE-2021-45951, CVE-2021-3448.
  • Libtirpc package updated to fix a potential vulnerability: CVE-2021-46828.
  • Sysstat package updated to fix a potential vulnerability: CVE-2022-39377.
  • GMP package updated to fix a potential vulnerability: CVE-2021-43618.
  • ADM File Explorer bug fixes.
  • ADM SNMP bug fixes.
  • EZ Sync bug fixes.
  • Improved multilingual strings.
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes.

Asustor Data Master 4

Versienummer 4.2.2.RI61
Releasestatus Final
Website Asustor
Download https://www.asustor.com/nl/service/downloads
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 08-06-2023 15:37
4 • submitter: mikeoke

08-06-2023 • 15:37

4

Submitter: mikeoke

Bron: Asustor

Update-historie

03-08 Asustor ADM 5.1.4.RJV2 5
09-06 Asustor ADM 5.1.3.RI81 1
27-04 Asustor ADM 5.1.3.RGO1 1
26-02 Asustor ADM 5.1.2.REO1 0
03-02 Asustor ADM 5.1.2.RE31 4
22-12 Asustor ADM 5.1.1.RCI1 3
11-'25 Asustor ADM 5.1.0.RN42 0
10-'25 Asustor ADM 5.1.0.RMG1 20
05-'25 Asustor ADM 5.0.0.RHJ2 7
05-'25 Asustor ADM 4.3.3.RH61 13
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Reacties (4)

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mikeoke 8 juni 2023 20:43
Na het updaten was de PHP 7.3 uitgeschakeld, hierna heb ik de PHP 8 geïnstalleerd en geactiveerd. (je kan ook kiezen voor PHP 7.4)
Hierna werkte de Web Center weer en kon ik via Certificate Manager mijn letsencrypt certificaten ook updaten.
Bij een vorige update was dit niet het geval en moest ik alle certificaten verwijderen en opnieuw aanmaken.


Het lukt mij helaas nog niet niet om de online viewing function werkbaar te krijgen.
Bull @mikeoke8 juni 2023 20:58
Het volgende staat ook in de changelog vermeld:

After upgrading to ADM 4.2.2, please be sure to upgrade NAS apps from App Central to reduce compatibility issues.
  • PHP 7.3, PHP 7.4 and PHP 8
mikeoke @Bull8 juni 2023 23:28
Changelog had ik inderdaad gelezen maar er waren geen upgrade voor Apps voordat ik de firmware ging updaten.
Ook na de firmware was er niets wat daarnaar verwees in de Apps from App Central.

7.3 en 7.4 zijn beide EOL maar je kan ook nog de 7.4 installeren maar 7.3 is uitgeschakeld en niet meer te selecteren.

Was beter van Asustor om in changelog melding te maken dat je moet upgraden naar 7.4 of 8 omdat 7.3 uitgeschakeld wordt met de nieuwe firmware. (downgraden van firmware kan niet meer dus geen weg terug)

PHP 7.3, PHP 7.4 and PHP 8
Nijl 9 juni 2023 13:19
Na de update werken de CFIS shares niet meer...
Ik krijg de melding Unable to mount CIFS folder. (Ref. 5018)

ik gebruikte de share
//pc-naam/folder om een share te maken voor plex op een externe schijf.

met het IP van de schijf werkt het wel (weer)
//192.168.x.x/folder

Iemand een idee waarom ik niets meer kan sharen op de 1e manier?

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