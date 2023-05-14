Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 3.6.13 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor deze uitgaven kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New: Add new subtitle format "nVivo transcript"

Add Whisper CTranslate2

Add "Proper Case" option in "Change casing"

Add shortcut for text "color picker"

Add shortcut for 3 seconds forward

Add more mpv preview settings in UI

Add cmd convert param "/teletextonlypage:"

Add export of TTML SMPTE-TT with inline Base64 encoded PNG images

Add new settings for WebVTT auto merge Improved: Update Hebrew translation

Update Slovenian translation

Update Finnish translation

Update Korean translation

Update Chinese translation

Update Russian translation

Update Portuguese translation

Update Italian language

Update Catalan translation

Update German translation

Update Bulgarian translation

Find/Replace are no longer modal windows

Replace: Add find/replace target + minor redesign

List all EBU language codes

Update Whisper CPP to v1.4.0

Update Whisper Const-me to 1.11

Make main text boxes a little wider

Allow raw WebVTT preview in mpv

Make "Toogle custom tags (surround with)" work with empty start or end tag

Make "Fix common errors" ignore Chinese six dots

Keep original text box visible when not allowing edit of original Fixed: Fix "Add embedded subtitles" with ANSI encoding

Fix running Whisper CPP/Const-me after setting folder for Whisper OpenAI

Fix possible crash after "Options - Settings"

Fix undo/redo for text

Fix reading "DCinema Interop" with only bold

Fix crash in import of SSA styles

Fix possible crash reading .ts files

Fix crash in split lines

Fix video cut duration in "Generate video with burned-in subitle"

Fix "Insert after" with a minimum gap of zero ms

Fix crash in image export

Fix (re-enable) "full frame" for export FCP + image