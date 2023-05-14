Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 3.6.13 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor deze uitgaven kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New:
Improved:
- Add new subtitle format "nVivo transcript"
- Add Whisper CTranslate2
- Add "Proper Case" option in "Change casing"
- Add shortcut for text "color picker"
- Add shortcut for 3 seconds forward
- Add more mpv preview settings in UI
- Add cmd convert param "/teletextonlypage:"
- Add export of TTML SMPTE-TT with inline Base64 encoded PNG images
- Add new settings for WebVTT auto merge
Fixed:
- Update Hebrew translation
- Update Slovenian translation
- Update Finnish translation
- Update Korean translation
- Update Chinese translation
- Update Russian translation
- Update Portuguese translation
- Update Italian language
- Update Catalan translation
- Update German translation
- Update Bulgarian translation
- Find/Replace are no longer modal windows
- Replace: Add find/replace target + minor redesign
- List all EBU language codes
- Update Whisper CPP to v1.4.0
- Update Whisper Const-me to 1.11
- Make main text boxes a little wider
- Allow raw WebVTT preview in mpv
- Make "Toogle custom tags (surround with)" work with empty start or end tag
- Make "Fix common errors" ignore Chinese six dots
- Keep original text box visible when not allowing edit of original
- Fix "Add embedded subtitles" with ANSI encoding
- Fix running Whisper CPP/Const-me after setting folder for Whisper OpenAI
- Fix possible crash after "Options - Settings"
- Fix undo/redo for text
- Fix reading "DCinema Interop" with only bold
- Fix crash in import of SSA styles
- Fix possible crash reading .ts files
- Fix crash in split lines
- Fix video cut duration in "Generate video with burned-in subitle"
- Fix "Insert after" with a minimum gap of zero ms
- Fix crash in image export
- Fix (re-enable) "full frame" for export FCP + image