Software-update: Microsoft Edge 113.0.1774.35

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 113 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 10 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, zijn onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht in de beveiliging, is er nu een aparte updater voor Edge onder macOS en worden certificaten nu door de browser afgehandeld en niet langer meer door het besturingssysteem. De volledige changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Feature update
  • Improvements to enhanced security mode. Enhanced security mode provides an extra layer of protection when browsing the web and visiting unfamiliar sites. In this release updates include consolidating the security level settings to Balanced and Strict mode. For more information, see Browse more safely with Microsoft Edge.
  • Switch from Microsoft Autoupdate to EdgeUpdater for macOS. Microsoft Edge for macOS will start using a new updater named EdgeUpdater. This change only affects Microsoft Edge on macOS. If you use update preferences for Microsoft Autoupdate to prevent browser updates, you will need to transition to the new EdgeUpdater UpdateDefault policy before Microsoft Edge 113 to prevent future automatic updates. For more information, see Microsoft Edge for macOS switches from Microsoft AutoUpdate to EdgeUpdater.
  • New policy for PDF View Settings. The RestorePdfView policy lets Admins control PDF View Recovery in Microsoft Edge. When enabled or if the policy isn't configured, Microsoft Edge will recover the last state of PDF view and land users on the section where they ended reading in the last session.
  • Updated Microsoft Root Store policy. The MicrosoftRootStoreEnabled policy will now be supported in Microsoft Edge version 113 and 114. It will be removed in Microsoft Edge version 115. For more information, see Changes to Microsoft Edge browser TLS server certificate verification.

New policies

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-05-2023 08:57
6 • submitter: danmark_ori

06-05-2023 • 08:57

6

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (6)

henk717 6 mei 2023 14:36
Staat niet in de patch notes maar WebGPU is een erg leuke toevoeging aan al deze 113 Chrome browsers.
Zo kun je bijvoorbeeld AI draaien direct in de browser op je eigen GPU.
sfranken 6 mei 2023 17:15
Nu hopen dat deze versie van Edge wél opstart via Flatpak. De vorige (111 en 112) doen/deden dat niet, zonder aan te geven waarom nu precies. De foutmelding die gelogd werd was alles behalve duidelijk, en Googlen leidde ook (helaas) tot niets.

Update: Mooi, deze doet het wel :-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door sfranken op 23 juli 2024 00:22]

Tranquility 8 mei 2023 12:01
Tab grouping nog steeds niet uitte zetten.. :(
sfranken @mutley696 mei 2023 17:14
Ja, het is vervelend, maar gelukkig vanuit Office nog wel in te stellen dat er de systeem gekozen browser gestart moet worden. Daar heb ik in het artikel waarin dit aangekondigd werd ook mijn mening over gegeven (TL;DR: wat heeft een OS keuze voor zin als je applicaties er niks mee doen?).
Zeurkool @mutley697 mei 2023 11:04
Als je 365 gebruikt kun je Word nog steeds gewoon onafhankelijk opstarten vanuit je startmenu.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

