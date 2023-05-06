Versie 6.8.6 van Enpass voor Windows is uitgekomen. Enpass is een wachtwoordmanager voor Windows, macOS, Linux en diverse mobiele platforms. Het programma stelt je in staat om eenvoudig bij websites in te loggen en je wachtwoorden te beheren. Zo kunnen nieuwe wachtwoorden worden gegenereerd, laat het weten of een wachtwoord zwak is, oud is, of vaker wordt gebruikt. Data wordt versleuteld lokaal opgeslagen, maar synchroniseren via diensten als iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive of OneDrive is ook mogelijk. Enpass is gratis te gebruiken op de desktop; voor gebruik op een mobiel apparaat of met meerdere gebruikers zal een abonnement afgesloten moeten worden. Tegenwoordig is er ook een versie voor bedrijven. De changelog sinds versie 6.7.2 ziet er als volgt uit:

Enpass version 6.8.6 Fixes: Fixed issue with Windows Hello appearing as disabled in Settings when it was actually enabled Improvements: Sharing individual Items in Enpass will now require using a pre-shared key (PSK) Enpass Business: Microsoft 365 permissions scopes updated Enpass version 6.8.5 Fixes: Fixed an issue in which an error 1208968 would occur if an Enpass Personal user chose OneDrive for Business as their vault location. Users who encountered this error would now need to disconnect, then set up the sync again in Settings > Vaults. Enpass Business: When creating vaults on SharePoint sites, Enpass Business users should no longer encounter “Something went wrong: Error code -500” message.

When backing up vaults, Enpass Business users should no longer encounter…

Infinite wait time while performing “Erase everything”.

Failure when backing up personal vaults. Enpass version 6.8.4 Fixes: Fixed: In browser extension, sometimes keyboard shortcuts were not working properly for copying username or passwords from the List View.

Fixed: “Invalid Secret Key” error when generating one-time codes of more than 100 characters.

Fixed: In some cases, passwords changed on one device were not syncing correctly, even though other updates did. Enpass version 6.8.3 What’s New: Built-in Password Generator now checks if a website has specific password requirements before generating password suggestions.

Enpass can now import new .1pux format from 1Password.

Enpass can now import CSV format from Myki. Enpass Business: Vaults can now be created and stored in the Files section of Microsoft Teams channels.

Search is now available when opening or creating a vault in SharePoint Sites and Teams Channels.

Admins can now specify requirements and restrictions for Enpass to use when generating passwords.

Admins can now specify terms that should be discouraged from use in passwords.

Admins can now set users’ ability to create and share secondary vaults. Fixes: Added SSL certificate pinning for Enpass servers.

Fixed an issue where Enpass could sync continuously, waiting for reauthentication.

Fixed blank window (and related issues) when updating an Enpass Item through the browser extension.

Password History duplication (due to incorrect timestamp during sync) has been resolved.

Brave Browser’s newest code signature is now recognized by the Enpass browser extension.

WebDAV users with Digest Authentication enabled should no longer be asked to reauthenticate.

Fixed error when creating a second vault in WebDAV using different credentials but the same URL.

Other minor bug fixes. Enpass version 6.8.2 Fixes: A few of you reported Enpass crashing when trying to launch the app from the System Tray icon. This issue has been resolved.

The recently introduced shortcut using the ALT key to unmask an Item’s password has been rolled back. It was unmasking passwords even when using other ALT-key shortcuts, like ALT + TAB.

Other minor bug fixes. Enpass version 6.8.1 Fixes: Fixed an issue with Dropbox syncing where the users were required to “Re-authenticate” with Dropbox very frequently.

Other minor crashes and fixes. Enpass version 6.7.8 What’s New: Enpass for businesses: If you’re in a business not using any password manager for team members and waited for any offline one, your wait is over! Enpass Business is here – keep your business sensitive data on your devices/cloud, set password policies, onboard users via SCIM supported Active Directory and there’s lot more if you’re using Microsoft 365 Business. Checkout our website for more!

Automatic Compromised Password Checker: Password auditing has become more effective with added security. Compromised password checking is now automatic in Enpass and triggers whenever a new password is added or changed. Just enable it on from Audit > Compromised > Turn on. Improvements: While creating or editing an item, you’ll now get suggestions to auto-complete the fields for Usernames, Emails, and Phone numbers with the most used values in the selected vault.

You can now reveal an item’s password by pressing the Alt keys on the keyboard.

Added an indicator to show if the Caps lock is on while entering Master Password.

On the Edit page, you will now have an option for password fields to use a password from the generator’s history. This is helpful when password for any website is changed successfully changing passwords using the browser extension is a success but the extension itself fails to capture the updated password for any reason. You can now manually edit the item and access the last generated password using this option.

The ‘Show More’ button is back on the Enpass Assistant, hoping all your concerns with the ‘Match URL hostname’ functionality are gone for good.

Added option to import Enpass vault from encrypted backup file in any existing vault. Just Select Import > Enpass > Backup file > Select the backup file from your machine> Select the Vault> Enter the password of the backup vault.

The time interval for one-time codes can be changed from the default value of 30 seconds.

Enpass now shows a warning message on trying to remove a vault that has un-synced changes

Full name (First name + Last name) from Identity type item will be displayed as secondary text in the items list. Fixes: Secret keys containing new line characters (‘

’) were marked as invalid while generating one-time codes. Fixed

Rectified an issue where the passwords having escape characters (‘<‘ and ‘=’) were truncated while printing.

Fixed an issue where the spaces after commas were not displayed in Enpass user interface.

Fixed an issue where the item list was refreshing twice on unlocking the Enpass Assistant.

Fixed an issue where Emojis in items were displayed as horizontal lines.

Few of you were unable to launch URL having Unicode characters from the Enpass detail page. Fixed.

Few of you started getting error “nothing to import” while importing from Bitwarden. Fixed.

Fixed an issue where a few of you could not print items from Enpass. Enpass version 6.7.4 What’s New: Support for Inline Autofill on browsers: Experience the new autofill using the inline popup menu, which is enabled by default and presents the logins, credit cards, and identities right there on the loaded forms on the webpage. This update has been made for all supported browsers.

Keyboard shortcuts: Additional options to set keyboard shortcuts in your browser extensions to lock, autofill, and activate Enpass. The existing shortcuts (if any) will be reset.

Code-signing certificate for executables has been updated as the current one is expiring this month. So if you get a warning message from antivirus or a Windows smart screen warning, it is due to the new code-signing certificate. Please allow the executable to run, and you should be good to go! Fixes: Some of you were getting a message —This version of Enpass is out of date— on launching the Enpass app. This has been fixed.

While importing data from 1Password, some items were missing due to the large size of the note items. This has been fixed.

Enpass was updating the password of another item with the same username. This has been fixed.