Media Player Classic is een kleine no-nonsensemediaspeler met het uiterlijk van Windows Media Player 6.4. Nadat Gabest, de originele maker van MPC, de ontwikkeling staakte, zijn verschillende projecten ontstaan op basis van de opensourcecode. Home Cinema en Black Edition zijn daarvan de bekendste. MPC - BE kan overweg met de meestgebruikte mediaformaten, heeft ondersteuning voor hardwareacceleratie en is in meer dan 25 talen te gebruiken. Versie 1.6.7 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Splitters Added identify of Atmos in EAC3 and TrueHD, as well as DTS:X and DTS:X IMAX in audio tracks. MpaSplitter Avoid accidental connection to .wtv files (Windows Television). Mp4Splitter Fixed a rare crash when working with DASH streams.

File navigation has been optimized. MPegSplitter Fixed audio track detection for some HLS streams. MPCVideoDec Fixed playback for VC-1. AudioSwitcher Added "For audio with whisper and explosion parts" preset for FFmpeg filters.

Added the ability to connect to the "Resampler DMO" system filter. MPCAudioRenderer Fixed a crash when outputting to 24bit and changing the playback speed. VideoRenderers Removed support for PowerStrip and "Sync display to video" mode for Sync Renderer.

EVR-CP and Sync Renderer now show the exact value of the display refresh rate.

The "10-bit RGB output" option now only works for the corresponding display mode. Subtitles Fixed style change for simple text subtitles (SubRip, etc.).

Added the ability to turn off subtitles through "Default track preference".

Added loading of subtitles from subfolder ".\Subs\FILENAME_WITHOUT_EXT". YouTube Added the ability to choose in advance only sound in the built-in parser.

Added support for links "youtube.com/@".

Fixed support for new versions of yt-dlp.

Added choice of the preferred language of the audio track.

Fixed getting metadata. Player Added display of a single audio track in the OSD when trying to switch to the next or previous one.

Added display of audio track number in OSD.

The history window no longer blocks interaction with the main player window.

Fixed launching bookmarks from the menu.

Improved opening of URLs requiring authorization.

Fixed saving path to external subtitle file in history.

Added "Skip invalid elements" option to the playlist.

Speed up opening and navigation for URLs with redirect.

Various interface fixes. Installer Added the ability to install "MPC Video Renderer 0.6.7". Updated languages: Chinese (Simplified)

Chinese (Traditional)

Dutch

German

Hungarian

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Spanish

Turkish

Ukrainian Updated libraries: dav1d git-1.1.0-33-g922bd82;

ffmpeg git-n5.2-dev-2610-ga6e9d01f88;

Little-CMS git-lcms2.15-44-g2dec684;

MediaInfo git-v22.12-120-gaad98a4e1;

zlib 1.2.13;

rapidjson git-v1.1.0-727-g949c771b.