Software-update: Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.6.7

Media Player Classic - Black Edition logo (80 pix) Media Player Classic is een kleine no-nonsensemediaspeler met het uiterlijk van Windows Media Player 6.4. Nadat Gabest, de originele maker van MPC, de ontwikkeling staakte, zijn verschillende projecten ontstaan op basis van de opensourcecode. Home Cinema en Black Edition zijn daarvan de bekendste. MPC - BE kan overweg met de meestgebruikte mediaformaten, heeft ondersteuning voor hardwareacceleratie en is in meer dan 25 talen te gebruiken. Versie 1.6.7 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Splitters
  • Added identify of Atmos in EAC3 and TrueHD, as well as DTS:X and DTS:X IMAX in audio tracks.
MpaSplitter
  • Avoid accidental connection to .wtv files (Windows Television).
Mp4Splitter
  • Fixed a rare crash when working with DASH streams.
  • File navigation has been optimized.
MPegSplitter
  • Fixed audio track detection for some HLS streams.
MPCVideoDec
  • Fixed playback for VC-1.
AudioSwitcher
  • Added "For audio with whisper and explosion parts" preset for FFmpeg filters.
  • Added the ability to connect to the "Resampler DMO" system filter.
MPCAudioRenderer
  • Fixed a crash when outputting to 24bit and changing the playback speed.
VideoRenderers
  • Removed support for PowerStrip and "Sync display to video" mode for Sync Renderer.
  • EVR-CP and Sync Renderer now show the exact value of the display refresh rate.
  • The "10-bit RGB output" option now only works for the corresponding display mode.
Subtitles
  • Fixed style change for simple text subtitles (SubRip, etc.).
  • Added the ability to turn off subtitles through "Default track preference".
  • Added loading of subtitles from subfolder ".\Subs\FILENAME_WITHOUT_EXT".
YouTube
  • Added the ability to choose in advance only sound in the built-in parser.
  • Added support for links "youtube.com/@".
  • Fixed support for new versions of yt-dlp.
  • Added choice of the preferred language of the audio track.
  • Fixed getting metadata.
Player
  • Added display of a single audio track in the OSD when trying to switch to the next or previous one.
  • Added display of audio track number in OSD.
  • The history window no longer blocks interaction with the main player window.
  • Fixed launching bookmarks from the menu.
  • Improved opening of URLs requiring authorization.
  • Fixed saving path to external subtitle file in history.
  • Added "Skip invalid elements" option to the playlist.
  • Speed up opening and navigation for URLs with redirect.
  • Various interface fixes.
Installer
  • Added the ability to install "MPC Video Renderer 0.6.7".
Updated languages:
  • Chinese (Simplified)
  • Chinese (Traditional)
  • Dutch
  • German
  • Hungarian
  • Italian
  • Japanese
  • Korean
  • Spanish
  • Turkish
  • Ukrainian
Updated libraries:
  • dav1d git-1.1.0-33-g922bd82;
  • ffmpeg git-n5.2-dev-2610-ga6e9d01f88;
  • Little-CMS git-lcms2.15-44-g2dec684;
  • MediaInfo git-v22.12-120-gaad98a4e1;
  • zlib 1.2.13;
  • rapidjson git-v1.1.0-727-g949c771b.

Media Player Classic - Black Edition

Versienummer 1.6.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website SourceForge
Download https://github.com/Aleksoid1978/MPC-BE/releases/tag/1.6.7
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 06-05-2023 08:35 1

06-05-2023 • 08:35

1

Bron: SourceForge

Lees meer

Media Player Classic - Black Edition

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (1)

Tweaker1958 7 mei 2023 12:11
De beste media player (alle media’s!) in mijn opinie. Naast het afsprlen van alle soorten media, voor mij ook het reclame vrij bekijken van Youtube stream is een absolute pré. Daarnaast is ook de Youtube stream (video / audio) eenvoudig te downloaden, zodat je later offline kan kijken. Het lijkt nu ook mogelijk om alleen de audio van een video stream te downloaden. Nog even uittesten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tweaker1958 op 25 juli 2024 11:03]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

