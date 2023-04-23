Versie 9.2.0 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend (Windows) updated McMilk 7z codecs v1.5.4r4: Zstandard v1.5.4, Brotli v.1.0.9, LZ4 v1.9.4, LZ5 v1.5, Lizard v1.0, Fast LZMA2 v1.0.1

(Windows) updated 7z sfx modules using ones from McMilk's 7z fork v1.5.4r4, supporting extra compression methods

Can now use zpaqfranz https://github.com/fcorbelli/zpaqfranz as alternative backend for .zpaq format To use an alternative zpaq fork rename the binary as zpaq and replace the zpaq binary in (peazip)/res/bin/zpaq/ directory

Code (macOS) Fixed open custom applications

Fixed compression method is now saved accordingly for 7z sfx format and 7z format

Re-organized Help section with quicker access to online updates, Plugins, Themes, and Translations

Privacy and Security section in main Settings tab, collecting all relevant functions, including Updates File manager Minor modification to themes and icons Address filed can now set window color plus button color (new), window color plus accent color, button color (default), and accent color New Compact mode for the tool bar, tool bar icons (for archive manager, file manager, and image manager) are showm on the right of the address bar while the tool bar is hidden Themes were updated In (peazip)/res/share/icons are now available alternative Windows icons with extensions, can be useful if file extensions are hidden on the host system

New options in Main menu, Organize Tab bar can now be swapped with Address bar to be shown on the top (as common on Windows file managers) or on the bottom (as common on Linux and macOS file managers) Breadcrumb bar can be shown as plain text address field, KDE/Windows file managers -like breadcrumb (default), classic Gnome Files -like, Gnome 4 -like, and macOS Finder -like.

Extraction and archiving Can now set a custom alias name for 7z / p7zip binary, to make easier to use an alternative backend, in Options > Settings, Advanced tab

Improved "Edit non-canonical archive types" (Options > Settings, Archive manager tab), provided the target file structure can be actually read/write supported Can now edit existing files in non-canonical archives Can now keep browsing files opened as archives after edits Fixed: adding/updating files in non-canonical archives now targets the intended subfolder inside the archives Fixed: (Windows) non-canonical archives without extension can now be edited The option is now applied to unknow file types only, to avoid editing known formats not supporting the operation The option now allows to treat non-canonical archives as 7Z, ZIP (default), TAR, or WIM files, to support even more derivate container formats

Installers Added Convert scripts and context menu entries for all platforms in (peazip)/res/share/batch path