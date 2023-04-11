iXsystems heeft versie 22.12.2 van TrueNAS Scale uitgebracht, ook wel Bluefin genaamd. Met TrueNAS kan een computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Waar TrueNAS Core gebaseerd is op FreeBSD, gebruikt TrueNAS Scale Debian als basis en bevat het onder meer een HCI , wat het mogelijk maakt om virtuele machines te gebruiken en applicaties in containers te draaien. Overige verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave is hier te vinden, de belangrijkste veranderingen staan hieronder.

TrueNAS Scale 22.12.2 includes many new features and improved functionality that span SCALE Enterprise High Availability (HA), applications, rootless login administrative user, enclosure management, and replication:

Adding sudo options to user and replication configuration screens

SSH service option for the administration user

Application advanced settings changes that add a force flag option

Replication task improvements that add reasons why tasks are waiting to run

(Enterprise only) Applications new Kubernetes passthrough functionality

(Enterprise only) New enclosure management for the R30 and Mini R platforms

It also implements fixes to pool status reporting, application options, reporting functions, cloud sync and replication tasks, iSCSI shares, SMB service in HA systems, various UI issues, UI behavior related to isolated GPU and USB passthrough in VMs, and changes to setting options and failover on HA systems.

TrueNAS Scale is built from many different software components. This list has up-to-date information on which versions of Linux, ZFS, and nVidia drivers are included with this TrueNAS Scale release. Click the component version number to see the latest release notes for that component.