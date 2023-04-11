Software-update: TrueNAS Scale 22.12.2

TrueNAS Scale logo (79 pix) iXsystems heeft versie 22.12.2 van TrueNAS Scale uitgebracht, ook wel Bluefin genaamd. Met TrueNAS kan een computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Waar TrueNAS Core gebaseerd is op FreeBSD, gebruikt TrueNAS Scale Debian als basis en bevat het onder meer een HCI, wat het mogelijk maakt om virtuele machines te gebruiken en applicaties in containers te draaien. Overige verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave is hier te vinden, de belangrijkste veranderingen staan hieronder.

TrueNAS Scale Bluefin (22.12.2)

TrueNAS Scale 22.12.2 includes many new features and improved functionality that span SCALE Enterprise High Availability (HA), applications, rootless login administrative user, enclosure management, and replication:

  • Adding sudo options to user and replication configuration screens
  • SSH service option for the administration user
  • Application advanced settings changes that add a force flag option
  • Replication task improvements that add reasons why tasks are waiting to run
  • (Enterprise only) Applications new Kubernetes passthrough functionality
  • (Enterprise only) New enclosure management for the R30 and Mini R platforms

It also implements fixes to pool status reporting, application options, reporting functions, cloud sync and replication tasks, iSCSI shares, SMB service in HA systems, various UI issues, UI behavior related to isolated GPU and USB passthrough in VMs, and changes to setting options and failover on HA systems.

Component Versions

TrueNAS Scale is built from many different software components. This list has up-to-date information on which versions of Linux, ZFS, and nVidia drivers are included with this TrueNAS Scale release. Click the component version number to see the latest release notes for that component.

TrueNAS Scale

Versienummer 22.12.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website iXsystems
Download https://www.truenas.com/download-truenas-scale/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Bart van Klaveren

11-04-2023 • 21:00
31 • submitter: patviev

11-04-2023 • 21:00

31

Submitter: patviev

Bron: iXsystems

Roel1966 11 april 2023 21:11
Ik heb wel eens getwijfeld om een oudere pc/laptop in te gaan zetten als NAS met dan b.v. zoiets als TrueNAS als OS. Alleen neemt een oudere pc weer meer plek in dan b.v. een Synology NAS en tja, voor mijn toepassingen is iets als TrueNAS eigenlijk te uitgebreid.

Hoofdzakelijk gebruik ik de NAS alleen voor opslag van mijn films die ik dan weer extern afspeel via een Dune HD mediaplayer. Daarnaast heb ik dan wat magazines in de vorm van PDF erop staan die ik dan via de iPad kan lezen. Dus tja, voor de rest gebruik ik de NAS verder niet voor backups of andere dingen.
Videopac @Roel196611 april 2023 22:17
Bouw zelf een compacte nas of installeer TrueNAS op een Asustor, QNAP of Terramaster NAS.
i-chat
@Videopac11 april 2023 22:55
vooral opvallend aan dit soort diy builds is dat ze in principe bijna altijd minder kosten dan vergelijkbare synology's zoek immers maar eens een 5bay syno voor rond de $600 als je HEEL veel geluk hebt vind je daar misschien net een highend-4bay voor met veelal een zwakkere cpu en in ieder geval al minder ram.

als ik trouwens naar die diy build kijk die je hebt gelinkt valt me overigens direct op dat dat de schrijver klaagt over het niet kunnen gebruiken van 6x 3.5inc disks terwijl hij ook maar 6x sata heeft. in mijn optiek zorgt dit er alleen maar voor dat er dus maar 5x sata hdds in passen + een sata ssd (boot) en er nog 2x m.2 over is ... als je truenas scale gebruikt als hypervisor betekent dit dat je dus dat je 3 data disks en 2 parity hebt, dat je een apparte sata-ssd hebt voor het OS een apparte m.2 ssd voor read en write-cache en dan ook nog eens een m.2 slot vrij hebt om bijvoorbeeld vms op te slaan of om torrents naar te downloaden. of als je dat liever hebt een raid-0 of raid-1 read-write cache

[Reactie gewijzigd door i-chat op 23 juli 2024 06:57]

gabaman @i-chat12 april 2023 11:56
Truenas werkt al jaren (6 of 7) via USB stick. Op mijn HP microserver is er zelfs een usb slot op het moederbord en dus veilig in de kast. Bij het opstarten wordt de os ingelezen zelden bijgeschreven en mocht de usb stick het begeven een nieuwe is zo gemaakt. Alle sata porten zijn dus voor data schijven beschikbaar...
rookie no. 1 @gabaman12 april 2023 17:10
Dat is dus wel iets wat ze sterk afraden, maar blijft een eigen keuze i.r.t. uptime wensen/eisen.
Iruk1981 @rookie no. 112 april 2023 22:28
Bij mij draait freenas ( nu truenas) ook al jaren op een usb in mirror. Werd toen der tijd zelfs in de documentatie aangegeven dit zo te doen

https://www.ixsystems.com...e-operating-system-device

Voor truenas scale lijken ze het inderdaad af te raden

https://www.truenas.com/d...arted/scalehardwareguide/

Edit: correcting autocorrect

[Reactie gewijzigd door Iruk1981 op 23 juli 2024 06:57]

LooneyTunes @gabaman13 april 2023 11:08
Hier zijn inmiddels vele USB-sticks overleden door het draaien van Truenas.
Een beetje Sandisk ging ~ 2 maanden mee voordat-ie onleesbaar werd.
Nog een jaartje met een USB-SATA kabeltje gedraaid met een 16GB SSD van AE-Chinesium (toch nog 4 jaar volgehouden) die later rechtstreeks op SATA zat (inmiddels vervangen door A-Data's).
The Realone @i-chat11 april 2023 23:25
Is dat opvallend, of is dat omdat een Synology out-of-the-box gewoon perfect werkt, je garantie op het hele apparaat krijgt, gebruiksvriendelijke software en de verwachting dat je aardig wat jaartjes voorzien wordt van software updates en de zekerheid dat die compatibel is met je hardware.
Begrijp me niet verkeerd, ik heb zelf ook een DIY TrueNAS doos staan, maar vind het niet bijzonder dat die prijs/kwaliteit verhouding beter is. Ik zeg specifiek dat, omdat mijn DIY builds eigenlijk altijd duurder uitvallen dan wanneer in voor een kant-en-klaar apparaat was gegaan. :+
LooneyTunes @The Realone12 april 2023 00:47
Ik zeg specifiek dat, omdat mijn DIY builds eigenlijk altijd duurder uitvallen dan wanneer in voor een kant-en-klaar apparaat was gegaan. :+
Hangt natuurlijk geheel af wat je als systeem neerzet.
Hier draaien 2 identieke True-nassen (?) op oer-oude (voor computerbegrippen) 2-core AMD-APU's. (2016)
Ze doen niets anders dan fileserver spelen (video's naar de raspberry/PC's, 1 keer per week een backup van ~ 600 gig, de standaard 'mijn documenten' etc) en het verbruik (idle) ligt op ~12 watt.
De gigabit verbinding wordt gewoon vol getrokken.

De kosten (allemaal nieuw gekocht bij MyCom ;)) voor beide True-nassen waren toen minder dan één 4-bay Synology (of welk ander merk) en draaien nog steeds. (plaatje)

Edit: Uiteraard excl harde schijven, die moet je ook bij de ander NAS-systemen aanschaffen,

[Reactie gewijzigd door LooneyTunes op 23 juli 2024 06:57]

zork @i-chat12 april 2023 08:35
Je zou de bootdisk op een USB interface kunnen draaien. Het wordt aangeraden om geen USB flashdisk te gebruiken, omdat die snel de geest zal geven. Maar een SSD in sata>USB interface is prima. Je kan zelfs iets als dit gebruiken om de USB intern in te kunnen bouwen, zodat je geen losse SSD buiten de kast hebt hangen: https://www.hardwarewebwi...-x-usb-30-f-parallel.html
Roel1966 @Videopac11 april 2023 23:32
Nou, kijk in mijn situatie gebruik ik maar 2 x 4 TB harddisks en ik niet meer dan dat nodig heb, plus dat ik verder de NAS puur en alleen gebruik voor afspelen van media. Daarvoor gebruik ik nu een Synology DS218 die zo rond de 260 euro was ex harddisks dan. Om voor die prijs zelf te gaan bouwen betwijfel ik eerlijk gezegd, plus ook vooral wel het formaat van de kast.
Echnon @Videopac12 april 2023 12:49
lekker vaag bordje

https://forums.servetheho...on-nas-motherboard.37979/
wim1928 @Roel196611 april 2023 21:49
Heb vele jaren freenas gehad werkte goed
Gebruikt nu alleen nog maar Synology 2xDS918+
En een paar weken geleden Plex erop gezet....man man wat werkt dat mooi.
Gebruikte hem eerst alleen als file server .... en met libreelec op pc

[Reactie gewijzigd door wim1928 op 23 juli 2024 06:57]

Machlah @wim192811 april 2023 22:06
Plex kan je ook van een oude PC draaien, als je die nog hebt liggen.
Yzord @wim192811 april 2023 22:13
Plex en Synology _/-\o_
Roel1966 @wim192811 april 2023 23:28
Ik heb zelf dan maar een relatief eenvoudige Synology DS218 maar evenzogoed, voor mijn toepassingen werkt die prima. Plex heb ik eerlijk gezegd nog niet uitgeprobeerd maar tja, weet ook niet of daar nu zo'n DS218 echt geschikt voor is. Voor nu werkt die Dune HD nog steeds prima maar als die ermee stopt ga ik zeker toch eens richting iets als Plex kijken.
wim1928 @Roel196612 april 2023 00:11
Je kan jou Synology gebruiken met Plex....maar niet volledig omdat er in jou nas geen gpu inzit die geschikt is voor Plex....
Wel is het zo dat Plex niet met iso bestanden werkt... ik heb al mijn iso bestanden omgezet naar mkv
Het mooie daaraan is dat alle meta data wordt gevonden .
Hoe meer je leest en verdiept in Plex wordt je daar steeds vrolijker van..ik heb een Plex Pass gekocht daarom.
Je hebt een Plex cliënt voor pc.enz enz maar nu ook al een paar maanden voor htpc
Ik had nooit verwacht dat Plex zo mooi zou werken...ik was 10/13 jaar Kodi gewend dat werkte ook goed...maar Plex is subliem.

[Reactie gewijzigd door wim1928 op 23 juli 2024 06:57]

Roel1966 @wim192812 april 2023 01:46
omdat er in jou nas geen gpu inzit die geschikt is voor Plex....
Voor zover ik weet niet nee maar ik ook extra daarvoor gekozen had omdat ik toch een externe mediaplayer gebruik.
wim1928 @Roel196612 april 2023 04:07
Dat is niet wat jij denk...en wat ik bedoel.....ik speel ook alles met een cliënt pc af met voldoende GPU..
Plex server heeft software en hardware transcoderen
Hiermee past hij de gegevens overdracht aan voor intern en extern gebruik aan je afspeel apparaat...en netwerk...
Zodat er geen haperingen in het afspelen komen.
Hij zet bijvoorbeeld 4k om naar1080p/720p of zelfs nog minder
als het afspelende apparaat dit niet aan kan...of op dat moment je verbinding met je netwerk of internet het niet aankan....
Dit werkt alleen als je Synology een gpu heeft.
Ik adviseer je om te gaan lezen en Plex te gaan onderzoeken dan wordt je vanzelf blij.
Het is voor mij ook allemaal nieuw.

Ik zit nu de laatste tijd er steeds meer aan te denken om een eigen Plex servertje te bouwen op Linux Ubuntu basis, je hebt minimaal een Intel HD 500/600 gpu en of advies hd 630 gpu hiervoor nodig met een advies cpu i5 7500 of daarboven...voor transcoderen.
Je kan ook met minder sterke hardware een simpel Plex file servertje maken als niet gaat of wil transcoderen.
Op een gewone pc

[Reactie gewijzigd door wim1928 op 23 juli 2024 06:57]

Denko @wim192812 april 2023 08:41
Zolang je bij Synology zit met een model met intel cpu zit je wel goed. Meestal komt dat neer op de + modellen (behalve de 23 modellen, want die gebruiken weer amd) Hebben standaard een intel HD 500/600.
wim1928 @Denko12 april 2023 11:14
Behalve dan de DS423+
Roel1966 @wim192812 april 2023 18:02
Dat is niet wat jij denk...en wat ik bedoel.....ik speel ook alles met een cliënt pc af met voldoende GPU
Jawel, ik snap wat je bedoeld maar dat de NAS via de interne GPU het encoder werk kan doen via Plex dan. Maar ik gebruik een Dune HD die alle encoderwerk zelf doet en de NAS dan eigenlijk als het ware als externe harddisk gebruikt.
zork @Roel196612 april 2023 08:31
probeer TrueNAS Core maar eens op een oude pc. Het werkt als een tierelier :)
Roel1966 @zork12 april 2023 18:08
Ja dat geloof ik je graag maar ik heb de plek niet om een oude pc neer te zetten, vandaar ook de keuze voor een compacte Synology NAS.
mrmrmr 12 april 2023 04:11
TrueNAS Scale is gebaseerd op Linux. Dat is beter voor het idle verbruik omdat Linux wel low power states ondersteunt en FreeBSD en drivers dat vaak niet doen. Het idle verbruik is van groot belang omdat dat het meest bepalend is voor het totaalverbruik per jaar.

Linux kernel 5.15 is nu al verouderd . Als je nieuwe hardware hebt, heb je meer aan een 6.x kernel, maar het is niet duidelijk of je die zomaar kan gebruiken. Let ook op nonfree firmware en check dmesg op errors en failures.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mrmrmr op 23 juli 2024 06:57]

Storm-Fox 12 april 2023 11:57
Ik heb TrueNAS geprobeerd te draaien op mijn proxmox server maar de performance en geheugenverbruik
was behoorlijkt slecht vergeleken met de Xpenology server die ik nu al jaren probleemloos gebruik.
Blue_Airplane @Storm-Fox12 april 2023 12:26
Ik heb TrueNAS geprobeerd te draaien op mijn proxmox server maar de performance en geheugenverbruik
was behoorlijkt slecht vergeleken met de Xpenology server die ik nu al jaren probleemloos gebruik.
Fijn dat Xpenology goed voor je werkt.
Dat is een prima reden om het te blijven gebruiken.

Maar ik vraag me wel wat wat je hardware en software setup is waarop je de combi Proxmox (versie nr?) + TrueNAS (Scale of Core? / Versie nr?) hebt gedraaid.
En wat versta je onder een slecht geheugen verbruik? TrueNAS probeert zoveel mogelijk bestanden op een zo'n kort mogelijke afstand te zetten, aka cache => geheugen => persistent storage.
En wat versta je onder slechte performance? Dat kan op meerdere zaken duiden.

Zelf draai ik die combo met een paar ander VM's op een Xeon(R) CPU E5-2640 v4 (10 core CPU met HT) met 128GB aan DDR4 geheugen. Maar ik heb dit pas geupgrade van een Xeon(R) CPU E5-2603 v3 (6 core CPU zonder HT) met 32GB aan DDR4 geheugen.
De schijven van voor de data zijn direct aan de TrueNAS Core VM gehangen en ProxMox doet daar verder niets mee.
ProxMox () 7.4-3
TrueNAS Core TrueNAS-13.0-U4

De TrueNAS VM had in de oude configuratie 2 cores en 16GB om mee te werken.
De TrueNAS VM heeft in de nieuwe situatie 4 cores en 32GB om mee te werken.
Storm-Fox @Blue_Airplane12 april 2023 13:00
De hardware die ik gebruik voor mijn proxmox server is zeer bescheiden namelijk.
- HP Prodesk400 G3 mini met 16GB ram, intel i5 (6500T), 1TB m2 ssd, 1TB samsung 980 SSD.
uitvoering: HP ProDesk 400 G3 Mini (1HL02EA)

En daarbij komt dat de TrueNAS VM niet dedicated alle resources tot zijn beschkking had omdat er ook andere (light weight) linux VM's op draaiden.

Voor Truenas had ik 3TB aan ram en de 1TB Samsung 980 SSD ter beschikking gesteld, maar
ik merkte dat er contstant een tekort aan ram was en dan de GUI niet snappy reageerde.
Helaas weet ik niet meer welke file performance ik haalde, maar wel dat het tegenviel vergeleken
met de Xpenology VM die ik nu draai op slechts 512MB ram en stabiel 100MB/sec haal.

Naast de virtuele synology heb ik ook een fysieke varient (overdag) draaien in met mijn netwerk juist deze combi werkt voor mij thuis ontzettend fijn omdat ik makkelijk dingen kan syncen en
functies redundant kan draaien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Storm-Fox op 23 juli 2024 06:57]

Blue_Airplane @Storm-Fox12 april 2023 14:05
Ah, 3GB is inderdaad te weinig, voor TrueNAS Core wordt 8GB aangereden en 1GB per TB aan storage daarbovenop. Dat zou op minimaal 9GB geadviseerd uitkomen voor jou setup. Niet ideaal met slechts 16GB.

Maar met de redundante setup die hebt staan snap ik goed dat je voor een andere oplossing kiest.

Zelf heb ik juist voor TrueNAS gekozen om de ZFS ondersteuning en de redundancy die een RAID-Z2 mij bied. Daarnaast heb ik nog een losse harde schijf aan de NAS hangen die elke nacht een backup van de belangrijkste folders en bestanden maakt.
akimosan 11 april 2023 23:14
Mits je de hardware goed uitkiest, dus een solide basis met case met voor jou geschikte formfactor, dan kun je met zelfbouw vaak prima en niet al te duur upgraden, terwijl je uitbreidingsopties bij Synology beperkt zijn.
Zo kies ik bij voorkeur altijd voor een rack mountable case en niet te diep, zodat hij in bijvoorbeeld 19" studio cabinets te monteren is.
duderuud 13 april 2023 09:14
TrueNAS (Scale) heeft 2 grote voordelen tov kant-en-klare oplossingen zoals Synology en Qnap:
- Zelfbouw mogelijk dus in te richten naar eigen wensen
- Software biedt meer mogelijkheden, is veel flexibeler

Dat laatste is ook gelijk een nadeel, de learning curve is aanzienlijk stijler wat zeker in het begin voor veel frustratie kan zorgen.

Zelfbouw is denk ik wel het grootste voordeel. GPU nodig voor transcoding? Geen probleem, gewoon kopen en inbouwen. Snellere CPU nodig omdat je meer VM's of Docker images draait? Geen probleem.

