Versie 15.83 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook prima onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Customize toolbars Made it possible to change the button positions on toolbars, using the customize toolbar dialog (right click on toolbar). Java Updated and made several changes to the Java highlighter (syntax file) and added some instructions on how to install a java language server in the forum.

A template has been added for the georgewfraser/java-language-server to the "Add language server" dialog in project options. Scala Created a new syntax file (highlighter) for the Scala programming language. R Created a new syntax file (highlighter) for the R programming language. Kotlin Updated and made several changes to the Kotlin highlighter (syntax file). Ruby Updated the Ruby highlighter (syntax file). SQL Updated the SQL highlighter (syntax file). Syntax Editor Made some minor changes and fixed a few issues. Fixed Fixed some issues with auto completion hints.

Resize issues with multiple document views.

Issue when elevating the program.

Brace color issues in some situations.

Brace highlighting in some situations.

Keyword RegEx issue with case.