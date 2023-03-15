Software-update: RJ TextEd 15.83

RJ TextEd logo (79 pix) Versie 15.83 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook prima onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Customize toolbars
  • Made it possible to change the button positions on toolbars, using the customize toolbar dialog (right click on toolbar).
Java
  • Updated and made several changes to the Java highlighter (syntax file) and added some instructions on how to install a java language server in the forum.
  • A template has been added for the georgewfraser/java-language-server to the "Add language server" dialog in project options.
Scala
  • Created a new syntax file (highlighter) for the Scala programming language.
R
  • Created a new syntax file (highlighter) for the R programming language.
Kotlin
  • Updated and made several changes to the Kotlin highlighter (syntax file).
Ruby
  • Updated the Ruby highlighter (syntax file).
SQL
  • Updated the SQL highlighter (syntax file).
Syntax Editor
  • Made some minor changes and fixed a few issues.
Fixed
  • Fixed some issues with auto completion hints.
  • Resize issues with multiple document views.
  • Issue when elevating the program.
  • Brace color issues in some situations.
  • Brace highlighting in some situations.
  • Keyword RegEx issue with case.

Versienummer 15.83
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Rickard Johansson
Download https://www.rj-texted.se/#download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-03-2023 15:52 0

15-03-2023 • 15:52

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Bron: Rickard Johansson

Update-historie

09-'25 RJ TextEd 16.45 1
06-'25 RJ TextEd 16.40 0
10-'24 RJ TextEd 16.31 0
09-'24 RJ TextEd 16.30 2
05-'24 RJ TextEd 16.20 0
01-'24 RJ TextEd 16.10 0
11-'23 RJ TextEd 16.01 0
10-'23 RJ TextEd 16.00 0
09-'23 RJ TextEd 15.96 0
09-'23 RJ TextEd 15.95 0
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