Versie 15.83 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook prima onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Customize toolbars
Java
- Made it possible to change the button positions on toolbars, using the customize toolbar dialog (right click on toolbar).
Scala
- Updated and made several changes to the Java highlighter (syntax file) and added some instructions on how to install a java language server in the forum.
- A template has been added for the georgewfraser/java-language-server to the "Add language server" dialog in project options.
R
- Created a new syntax file (highlighter) for the Scala programming language.
Kotlin
- Created a new syntax file (highlighter) for the R programming language.
Ruby
- Updated and made several changes to the Kotlin highlighter (syntax file).
SQL
- Updated the Ruby highlighter (syntax file).
Syntax Editor
- Updated the SQL highlighter (syntax file).
Fixed
- Made some minor changes and fixed a few issues.
- Fixed some issues with auto completion hints.
- Resize issues with multiple document views.
- Issue when elevating the program.
- Brace color issues in some situations.
- Brace highlighting in some situations.
- Keyword RegEx issue with case.