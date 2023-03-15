TechSmith heeft een update voor versie 2023 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features Added the ability to customize the fade time for Screen Draw objects to the Video Capture settings. Feature Updates Improved scrolling detection and speed of automatic scrolling capture in Chrome, Edge, and Firefox web browsers.

Added the ability to turn Screen Draw on or off when starting a video capture to the Video Capture settings.

Added the ability to scroll with the mouse wheel while Screen Draw is active.

Screen Draw objects now fade automatically when the user exits Draw mode.

Images shared to Screencast now have more relevant default titles in Screencast.

Improved notifications when users approach or hit video limits when sharing to Screencast.

Added the ability to move the "Finish sharing capture" message in Snagit Editor.

Added links in Snagit Editor to download new themes from the TechSmith Assets for Snagit service.

Added the ability to save Callouts with multiple tails to Quick Styles.

The Library Status message is now expanded by default and Snagit remembers its expanded/collapsed state.

Improved the ability to detect capture selection areas when using screen-sharing apps or recording your screen with Camtasia.

Updated dropdown menus in the Capture Window to automatically scroll to the selected option.

Updated names and order of share destinations in Snagit EXE installer.

Updated the Support Tool to save diagnostic files locally rather than send them to TechSmith. Performance Improvements Improved webcam stability, especially for long video recordings.

Improved responsiveness of video recording toolbar when many devices with microphones are connected. Updates for IT Administrators Fixed an issue where Microsoft Office applications were not available as default share destinations in some Windows 11 environments.

Moved the install location of the auto updater files from "Program Files\Common Files\TechSmith Shared\Updater" to the Snagit install folder.

Added a digital signature and corrected the copyright in the Library.dll file to address a security concern. Bug Fixes Google Access Tokens are now stored in Windows Credential Manager and revoked during sign out to address a security concern. Users who share to Google Drive or YouTube will be required to sign in again after this update. Thanks to Zekv4n for reporting this issue.

Fixed a crash during panoramic) scrolling captures of very narrow regions.

Fixed a rare crash when opening or saving .snagx files.

Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred when creating Video from Images.

Fixed automatic scrolling capture for Firefox 105.1 web browser.

Fixed some issues with automatic scrolling capture in Chrome and Edge web browsers.

Fixed an issue to prevent transparent areas from being added to the top and bottom of panoramic) scrolling captures.

Fixed an issue where Enhanced Tooltips were not dismissed with the ESC key.

Fixed an issue where Screen Draw tooltips would appear in the recording area.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Draw toolbar may not open correctly when placed near the edge of the screen.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Draw toolbar might disappear during fullscreen recordings if the video recording toolbar was repositioned.

Fixed the default position of the video recording toolbar to be below or above the recording area when possible.

Fixed an issue where the Video Capture settings showed no default webcam shape in certain situations.

Fixed an issue that prevented assets from opening directly from the TechSmith Assets for Snagit service.

Fixed an issue that prevented users from signing in to Panopto from Snagit.

Fixed Callout styles to retain tail properties even when tails are deleted from an object.

Fixed an issue where the end of a Callout arrow might be visible behind the Callout object.

Fixed an issue to correctly apply Quick Style fonts to multiple Text and/or Callout objects.

Fixed the Capture Info effect to correctly show Windows 11 operating system.

Fixed an issue where long Capture Info text caused annotations to misalign from the image capture.

Fixed Save As Preferences to show the correct options for each file format.

Fixed an issue to correctly show previews when flipping images.

Fixed an issue where it might appear that two different versions of the same Snagit major are installed in Windows system settings.