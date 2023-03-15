Software-update: WizTree 4.13

WizTree logo (79 pix) WizTree is een programma dat razendsnel een harde schijf kan analyseren om zo bestanden en mappen te vinden die de meeste ruimte innemen. Het is daarmee een prima hulpmiddel om de harde schijf op te ruimen wanneer er ruimtegebrek is. Het programma kan ook op bepaalde bestandstypes zoeken en het resultaat van een scan exporteren. WizTree mag gratis in privéomgevingen worden gebruikt en kan zijn werk ook doen zonder het eerst te installeren. Hieronder is de changelog voor versie 4.13 te vinden:

Changes in WizTree version 4.13:
  • Regular Expression search added. To perform a regex search, type in a forward slash followed immediately by the regex, e.g.:
    /[0-9]{4}-[0-9]{2}-[0-9]\.csv$
    If the regex contains spaces, enclose it in double quotes, like this:
    /"[0-9]{4} [0-9]{2} [0-9]\.csv$"
    Regular expression searches can be used for file search and include/exclude filters
  • Search history dropdown added to File Search and Include/Exclude filters
  • Include/Exclude Filters can now be applied to entire path (default) or file name only
  • New command line parameter /filterfullpath=[0|1] added to control whether filters are applied to full path or file name only. Default is full path.
    e.g. WizTree64.exe /filterfullpath=0
  • Support for DrivePool, Storage Spaces and other similar "virtual" drives added (WizTree would crash or stop working when scanning these types of drive before)
  • Importing a CSV file would display incorrect file dates/times due to timezone adjustment error - fixed
  • Fixed possible "Access Violation" error on startup when scanning for devices such as mobile phones
  • default sorting can now be set via command line /sortby=sortoption, where sortoption can be
    1 = sort by file size (desc), file name
    2 = sort by allocated size (desc), file name
    3 - sort by modified date (desc)
  • Percent of Drive calculations (File View) were incorrect when multiple drives were selected - fixed
  • WizTree will now remember if tree and file view data is being sorted by size or allocated and use the same sort order when restarted
  • New Indonesian translation added

WizTree

Versienummer 4.13
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Antibody Software
Download https://wiztreefree.com/download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-03-2023 19:38 3

15-03-2023 • 19:38

3

Bron: Antibody Software

Update-historie

05-08 WizTree 4.32 5
23-03 WizTree 4.31 2
06-03 WizTree 4.30 3
04-03 WizTree 4.29 0
24-11 WizTree 4.28 6
08-'25 WizTree 4.27 10
07-'25 WizTree 4.26 16
02-'25 WizTree 4.25 6
01-'25 WizTree 4.24 2
12-'24 WizTree 4.23 10
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Reacties (3)

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DarkShaDows 15 maart 2023 20:15
Ik gebruik het programma al een tijdje, onvooooorstelbaar veel sneller dan Treesize, en gratis
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@DarkShaDows15 maart 2023 21:16
Dat het zo snel is is ook niet gek. Het programma scanned eigenlijk niets maar leest alleen de Master File Table (MFT) van de disk uit. Voordeel; snelheidswinst. Nadeel; dat werkt alleen met NTFS drives. Op andere filesystems is Whiztree net zo traag of zelfs trager dan andere oplossingen. Nog een nadeel; als er ook maar iets niet klopt in de MFT rapporteert Wiztree niet nauwkeurig. Snelheid komt met een prijs.

Overigens is Wiztree soms nogal onnauwkeurig als het om allocationsize aankomt. Wiztree houdt ook geen rekening met permissies wat nogal onhandig kan zijn.

Nog een nadeel waarvan ik niet weet of het nog steeds zo is; de "space used" wordt niet goed weergegeven bij virtual files. Wanneer je bv een TB in Onedrive hebt zitten welke niet gesynced is naar je lokale HDD neemt Wiztree dit mee als gebruikte storage.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 24 juli 2024 20:12]

0siris 15 maart 2023 20:11
Geinig,dit kende ik niet. Lijkt veel op WinDirStat, makers hebben hier een vergelijkingspagina over gemaakt. Het werkt een heel stuk sneller dan WinDirStat inderdaad. Portable versie gedownload, online virusscan gedaan hier en hier, niets gevonden.
Conclusie: mooie nieuwe tool in mijn gereedschapskist, bedankt voor de tip!

[Reactie gewijzigd door 0siris op 24 juli 2024 20:12]


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