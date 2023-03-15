WizTree is een programma dat razendsnel een harde schijf kan analyseren om zo bestanden en mappen te vinden die de meeste ruimte innemen. Het is daarmee een prima hulpmiddel om de harde schijf op te ruimen wanneer er ruimtegebrek is. Het programma kan ook op bepaalde bestandstypes zoeken en het resultaat van een scan exporteren. WizTree mag gratis in privéomgevingen worden gebruikt en kan zijn werk ook doen zonder het eerst te installeren. Hieronder is de changelog voor versie 4.13 te vinden:

Changes in WizTree version 4.13: Regular Expression search added. To perform a regex search, type in a forward slash followed immediately by the regex, e.g.:

/[0-9]{4}-[0-9]{2}-[0-9]\.csv$

If the regex contains spaces, enclose it in double quotes, like this:

/"[0-9]{4} [0-9]{2} [0-9]\.csv$"

Regular expression searches can be used for file search and include/exclude filters

If the regex contains spaces, enclose it in double quotes, like this: Regular expression searches can be used for file search and include/exclude filters Search history dropdown added to File Search and Include/Exclude filters

Include/Exclude Filters can now be applied to entire path (default) or file name only

New command line parameter /filterfullpath=[0|1] added to control whether filters are applied to full path or file name only. Default is full path.

e.g. WizTree64.exe /filterfullpath=0

added to control whether filters are applied to full path or file name only. Default is full path. e.g. Support for DrivePool, Storage Spaces and other similar "virtual" drives added (WizTree would crash or stop working when scanning these types of drive before)

Importing a CSV file would display incorrect file dates/times due to timezone adjustment error - fixed

Fixed possible "Access Violation" error on startup when scanning for devices such as mobile phones

default sorting can now be set via command line /sortby=sortoption , where sortoption can be

1 = sort by file size (desc), file name

2 = sort by allocated size (desc), file name

3 - sort by modified date (desc)

, where sortoption can be 1 = sort by file size (desc), file name 2 = sort by allocated size (desc), file name 3 - sort by modified date (desc) Percent of Drive calculations (File View) were incorrect when multiple drives were selected - fixed

WizTree will now remember if tree and file view data is being sorted by size or allocated and use the same sort order when restarted

New Indonesian translation added