Algorithm runs for 30 seconds to learn what is going on: during this time no corrections are done, but the internal m_disconAdjustTimeMs is updated to a new value whenever when the sync error is found to increase. After 30 seconds the learning stops and the final m_disconAdjustTimeMs is set as: m_disconAdjustTimeMs * 1.15 + 5.0 .

With firmware specialities for AudioTrack Write behaviour now kind of "well known" the systematic issue can be worked around easily. This helps users on affected system to not have to create an advancedsettings.xml for a manual fix.