Software-update: Kodi 20.1

Kodi logo (75 pix) Versie 20.1 van Kodi is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 20.0, die de codenaam Nexus draagt, treffen we onder meer av1-hardwaredecoding aan voor Android en Linux, is er ondersteuning voor inputstream via de av1-codec en is ffmpeg bijgewerkt naar versie 4.4. De changelog voor deze eerste update kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Audio

  • @fritsch has been working feverishly on Android-related audio issues over the past couple of months, and in combination with @thexai has introduced an algorithm to look to overcome some audio issues particularly aimed at Android devices. A summary is:

    Algorithm runs for 30 seconds to learn what is going on: during this time no corrections are done, but the internal m_disconAdjustTimeMs is updated to a new value whenever when the sync error is found to increase. After 30 seconds the learning stops and the final m_disconAdjustTimeMs is set as: m_disconAdjustTimeMs * 1.15 + 5.0.

    With firmware specialities for AudioTrack Write behaviour now kind of "well known" the systematic issue can be worked around easily. This helps users on affected system to not have to create an advancedsettings.xml for a manual fix.

DVD
  • Playback of DVD folder structures over network sources (e.g. SMB/NFS/HTTP, etc.) has been fixed.
Filesystems
  • A fix in Samba was made that "corrected" a long-standing assumption - it turns out that documentation doesn't always match code implementation. We now handle both the old Samba implementation and the new "correct" implementation.
  • Further improvements to the new NFS4 implementation have been made by @thexai . This fixes stalls/errors and brings some performance improvements to our NFS implementation.
Game/Retroplayer
  • Assorted fixes to the new Savestate Manager to improve usability. Thanks to @KOPRajs for reporting, and also providing the PR to fix the issues found.
  • An assortment of OSD improvements by @garbear resolving further issues reported by @KOPRajs.
  • A number of performance improvements (memory reads, faster dialogs/savestates).
  • Input fixes have been made that allow resetting multitap controller inputs, as well as fixing an issue around "ignored" input buttons not being saved.
  • Sync of some of the common controller types has been made
    • game.controller.default
    • game.controller.keyboard
    • game.controller.mouse
    • game.controller.snes
General
  • Fixes various overflows when using new chrono infrastructure. This fixes "keep audio device alive" when passthrough is used with an AVR.
  • A number of fixes by @ksooo that aim to fix regressions regarding context menu items/behaviour.
  • A fix for an issue on 32-bit systems that affected the sorting of items. Thanks @vpeter4.
  • Fixes regarding the rework of the Favourites window have been addressed. This returns behaviour found in v19 for the following:
    • Support actions up/down plus key mapping for u and d keys.
    • Support action delete plus key mapping for delete key.
    • Change keymaps to open the Favourites Browser window instead of the Favourites dialog as currently.
  • A fix by a returning team member (@CrystalP) that resolves crashes due to Unicode characters.
Platform Specific
  • Android
    • Fix packaging regression that affected some parts of the Python PyCryptodome module.
  • Windows
    • A fix was made to address an issue where some less-than-usual dimension videos were causing AMD systems to fallback to software decoding instead of using DXVA.
    • A packaging issues on Windows platforms meant that Chorus was unable to be used. A fix was found by @CrystalP, so users wanting to access Chorus from a Windows host can now rejoice.
PVR
  • A fix to resolve PVR Channel Groups to correctly show channels ordered as provided by a PVR backend.
Python
  • A bump of cPython to 3.11.2 was made to fix an upstream issue with the ElementTree binary module. This fixes crashes on Android when an installed addon uses the common ElementTree Python module.
Subtitles
  • A regression was fixed regarding Right to Left language subtitles placing punctuation incorrectly. It turns out that @CastagnaIT's implementation was too correct, and an informal standard adopted by subtitle creators to place punctuation in Left to Right positions in Right to Left subtitles was worked around.
  • A couple of fixes for WebVTT subtitles were made to resolve overlapping of segments.
  • Line spacing has been altered in our use of libass to avoid overlapping of text boxes.
UPnP
  • @enen92 has made a number of improvements and fixes when Kodi is being used as a UPnP server. He has fixed a number of regressions around listings and artwork.

Kodi "Nexus"

Versienummer 20.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Kodi
Download https://kodi.tv/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 13-03-2023 20:50 14

13-03-2023 • 20:50

14

Bron: Kodi

Update-historie

01-'25 Kodi 21.2 21
09-'24 Kodi 21.1 24
04-'24 Kodi 21.0 69
03-'24 Kodi 20.5 6
03-'24 Kodi 21.0 bèta 3 1
02-'24 Kodi 20.4 34
01-'24 Kodi 20.3 11
12-'23 Kodi 21.0 bèta 2 4
10-'23 Kodi 21.0 bèta 1 35
07-'23 Kodi 20.2 8
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diquan2001 13 maart 2023 22:07
Ben weer terug gegaan naar 19.5 ivm choppy 4k weergave op Windows :)
gidion1987 @diquan200113 maart 2023 22:47
Ik ook omdat de plex plugin niet meer werkt op versie 20. Was wel even lastig met een shield tv, maar met wat gepuzzel toch gelukt. Ik ben benieuwd of de plugin wel weer werkt op deze versie
geenwindows @gidion198714 maart 2023 11:00
check op het Plex forum naar "PlexMod (for Kodi; PM4K)" gebruiker Panni heeft een fork van de plex addon gemaakt, heeft er ook voor gezorgd dat met OSMC, Plex weer werkt.
Heb het nog niet getest met Kodi 20
Pikkemans @diquan200113 maart 2023 22:13
Had ik ook (ook non 4k materiaal). Bij mij opgelost met een instelling.

https://kodi.wiki/view/Se...just_display_refresh_rate

Die op start/stop gezet.
Macboe 14 maart 2023 07:51
iOS? Deze staat niet in de AppStore hoor.... Kodi wordt niet goed gekeurd omdat er plugins zijn die het kijken van films en series mogelijk maakt. Ik zou wel willen dat ze de App Apple Proof maken want dan kan ik deze mooi gebruiken op AppleTV en iPad. Of je moet sideloaden...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Macboe op 22 juli 2024 16:47]

AddictIII @Macboe14 maart 2023 09:22
Je wil misschien even zoeken op MrMc in de app store, die is volgens mij op Kodi gebaseerd.
wes- @AddictIII14 maart 2023 09:36
MrMc is abandonware. Software is al meer dan 2 jaar niet meer bijgewerkt.
Macboe @wes-14 maart 2023 10:22
Klopt, en heeeeeeel duur voor een poort. Het enige wat de maker gedaan heeft is het installeren van plugins (deels) verwijderd.
wes- @Macboe14 maart 2023 11:13
Destijds was het een prima product als vervanger van Kodi. Ik heb er jaren gebruik van gemaakt. Ik ben uiteindelijke overgestapt naar Plex. Dit werkt voor mij het handigst ivm de sync functie.
Beeldbuisje @Macboe14 maart 2023 12:01
Bijzonder jammer eigenlijk. Qua mediaspeler heeft Apple een voor ons mooi alternatief: Infuse Pro.

Ben de gelukkige. bezitter van een Vu+ enigma2 satellietontvanger. Binnen Kodi heb je daar een erg mooie plugin voor wat me toelaat in andere kamers de opnames en streams van de Vu+ te bekijken.
Zo irritant dat ik daar aan elke televisie nog een ander kastje moet voor hangen naast de ATV.

Weet niet of het met MrMc gaat, maar gaan betalen voor niet onderhouden software waarvan ik nog niet weet of het doet wat ik wil, gaan we niet overwegen.
crazyboy01 @Macboe14 maart 2023 12:27
Is inderdaad te sideloaden. Maar is een beetje het bekende verhaal met iOS toch? Ik gebruik het zelf ook, maar vind het wel echt een beperking dat zij bepalen wat je mag installeren. Daardoor mis ik veel apps en moet ik voor een aantal dingen webbased versies gebruiken, of het maar gewoon helemaal laten. Sideloaden is een mess, omdat het niet doorsnee sideloading is maar een testfunctie voor ontwikkelaars, zonder root.
gepebril 14 maart 2023 07:21
Prachtig product, tot dat je voor een serieuze player als Oppo (clone) gaat. Niet al die flexibiliteit. Maar na wat extra handwerk. Weer subs met de hand zoeken en soms omzetten naar PGS met HDR toch ultieme bios ervaring. Haar scherp en geen framedrop of stutter. Draai wel enkel BD images en sync NL ondertitels op originele subs.
bloedsmoel 14 maart 2023 07:43
Zou zo graag eindelijk automatische filtering van hearing impaired willen zien voor subtitles [chuckles]
WinterMute2025 14 maart 2023 16:46
Zou Kodi 20 ook op mijn oudere Zidoo X9s mediaspeler werken ? Momenteel heb ik er Kodi 19 (Zidoo variant) op staan.

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