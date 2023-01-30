Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 3.6.11 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor deze uitgaven kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New: Add File - Close translated subtitle

Add auto-naming rule for translation

Add more Whisper post-processing

Add line merge option for Google Cloud Vision OCR

Add new subtitle format

Add new subtitle format

Add ASSA style "Replace"

Add "audio to text selected lines" shortcuts

Add Vosk Korean/Uzbek/large-Hindi models Improved: Update Chinese translation

Update Korean translation

Update Italian translation

Update Polish translation

Update Portuguese translation

Update Finnish translation

Update Hungarian translation

Update French translation

Update Bulgarian translation

Update Greek translation

Improve DVB in mkv (fix batch/cmd convert + pos)

Better ffmpeg detection

Avoid standby a few places

Optimize ASSA style import

Improve line split a little

Add a few English words/names to dictionaries

Make formatting shortcuts in waveform work on selected lines

Remember font in burn-in

Remember "Merge lines with same text" settings

Improve convert of WebVTT to SubRip style handling

Rename "Fix dialogs on one line" to "Break dialogs on one line"

Sort Tesseract dictionaries in download drop-down-list

Update Tesseract 5.2.0 to 5.3.0

Update Whisper CPP to 2023-01-28

Update yt-dlp to 2023.01.06

Improve setting color tags when reading from EBU STL

Add more validation for EBU STL teletext

Add a couple of languages to the installer Fixed: Fix italic in DCinema interop

Fix Whisper model download

Fix "play video from url" for installer version

Keep bookmarks after source view edit

Fix for "replace all" non reg-ex

Fix wrongful removal of "Unneeded Space"

Fix possible crash in "Choosee profile"

Make "Add missing space" work with non-English letters

Fix a few UI issues in "Word lists"

Fix crash in "Sync via other sub"

Fix original desync after "set start time"

Handle multi-audio-track waveform/spectrogram better

Fix CSV reading issue

Fix SSA to ASSA style issue

Fix Find/Find-next in OCR window

Fix issue with online text search in translation mode

Allow curly brackets in ASSA styles

A few fixes for "Remove text for HI"