Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 3.6.11 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor deze uitgaven kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New:
Improved:
- Add File - Close translated subtitle
- Add auto-naming rule for translation
- Add more Whisper post-processing
- Add line merge option for Google Cloud Vision OCR
- Add new subtitle format
- Add ASSA style "Replace"
- Add "audio to text selected lines" shortcuts
- Add Vosk Korean/Uzbek/large-Hindi models
Fixed:
- Update Chinese translation
- Update Korean translation
- Update Italian translation
- Update Polish translation
- Update Portuguese translation
- Update Finnish translation
- Update Hungarian translation
- Update French translation
- Update Bulgarian translation
- Update Greek translation
- Improve DVB in mkv (fix batch/cmd convert + pos)
- Better ffmpeg detection
- Avoid standby a few places
- Optimize ASSA style import
- Improve line split a little
- Add a few English words/names to dictionaries
- Make formatting shortcuts in waveform work on selected lines
- Remember font in burn-in
- Remember "Merge lines with same text" settings
- Improve convert of WebVTT to SubRip style handling
- Rename "Fix dialogs on one line" to "Break dialogs on one line"
- Sort Tesseract dictionaries in download drop-down-list
- Update Tesseract 5.2.0 to 5.3.0
- Update Whisper CPP to 2023-01-28
- Update yt-dlp to 2023.01.06
- Improve setting color tags when reading from EBU STL
- Add more validation for EBU STL teletext
- Add a couple of languages to the installer
- Fix italic in DCinema interop
- Fix Whisper model download
- Fix "play video from url" for installer version
- Keep bookmarks after source view edit
- Fix for "replace all" non reg-ex
- Fix wrongful removal of "Unneeded Space"
- Fix possible crash in "Choosee profile"
- Make "Add missing space" work with non-English letters
- Fix a few UI issues in "Word lists"
- Fix crash in "Sync via other sub"
- Fix original desync after "set start time"
- Handle multi-audio-track waveform/spectrogram better
- Fix CSV reading issue
- Fix SSA to ASSA style issue
- Fix Find/Find-next in OCR window
- Fix issue with online text search in translation mode
- Allow curly brackets in ASSA styles
- A few fixes for "Remove text for HI"