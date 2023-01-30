Software-update: Subtitle Edit 3.6.11

Subtitle Edit logo (79 pix)Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 3.6.11 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor deze uitgaven kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New:
  • Add File - Close translated subtitle
  • Add auto-naming rule for translation
  • Add more Whisper post-processing
  • Add line merge option for Google Cloud Vision OCR
  • Add new subtitle format
  • Add new subtitle format
  • Add ASSA style "Replace"
  • Add "audio to text selected lines" shortcuts
  • Add Vosk Korean/Uzbek/large-Hindi models
Improved:
  • Update Chinese translation
  • Update Korean translation
  • Update Italian translation
  • Update Polish translation
  • Update Portuguese translation
  • Update Finnish translation
  • Update Hungarian translation
  • Update French translation
  • Update Bulgarian translation
  • Update Greek translation
  • Improve DVB in mkv (fix batch/cmd convert + pos)
  • Better ffmpeg detection
  • Avoid standby a few places
  • Optimize ASSA style import
  • Improve line split a little
  • Add a few English words/names to dictionaries
  • Make formatting shortcuts in waveform work on selected lines
  • Remember font in burn-in
  • Remember "Merge lines with same text" settings
  • Improve convert of WebVTT to SubRip style handling
  • Rename "Fix dialogs on one line" to "Break dialogs on one line"
  • Sort Tesseract dictionaries in download drop-down-list
  • Update Tesseract 5.2.0 to 5.3.0
  • Update Whisper CPP to 2023-01-28
  • Update yt-dlp to 2023.01.06
  • Improve setting color tags when reading from EBU STL
  • Add more validation for EBU STL teletext
  • Add a couple of languages to the installer
Fixed:
  • Fix italic in DCinema interop
  • Fix Whisper model download
  • Fix "play video from url" for installer version
  • Keep bookmarks after source view edit
  • Fix for "replace all" non reg-ex
  • Fix wrongful removal of "Unneeded Space"
  • Fix possible crash in "Choosee profile"
  • Make "Add missing space" work with non-English letters
  • Fix a few UI issues in "Word lists"
  • Fix crash in "Sync via other sub"
  • Fix original desync after "set start time"
  • Handle multi-audio-track waveform/spectrogram better
  • Fix CSV reading issue
  • Fix SSA to ASSA style issue
  • Fix Find/Find-next in OCR window
  • Fix issue with online text search in translation mode
  • Allow curly brackets in ASSA styles
  • A few fixes for "Remove text for HI"

Subtitle Edit

Versienummer 3.6.11
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Nikse.dk
Download https://github.com/SubtitleEdit/subtitleedit/releases/tag/3.6.11
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 30-01-2023 22:24

30-01-2023 • 22:24

8

Bron: Nikse.dk

Reacties (8)

wim1928 30 januari 2023 22:40
werkt dit goed?
of is er beter?
of zijn er nog meer van dit programma,s maar dan voor Mac
RRRobert @wim192830 januari 2023 22:49
Eh..., ja. Ik gebruik het niet zo vaak meer als voorheen (ben tegenwoordig goed voorzien in streaming abonnementen), maar de bediening is redelijk intuïtief.
twiFight @wim192831 januari 2023 02:35
Ik ken alleen dit programma, maar ik ben er erg tevreden over. Er waren veel meer aanpas-'algoritmes' al ingebouwd dan ik had verwacht en ze werken best intuïtief. De zwakste schakel is juist vaak de ondertiteling die je als input hebt, want ja... dat kan alle kanten op. Bij aparte inputbestanden zul je dus meestal elke keer weer de goede instellingen moeten vinden om die specifieke ondertiteling op te schonen, maar deze tool kan dat prima aan.

Enige puntjes van kritiek van mij waren dat de UI op een onlogische manier versprong soms (mogelijk al gefixt) en dat de ingebouwde videospeler vrij traag en inaccuraat is, waardoor je niet snel een specifieke regel snel achter elkaar kunt checken na kleine edits.
guidogast @wim192831 januari 2023 08:29
Tip: Als je alternatieven zoekt voor specifieke software, gebruik dan AlternativeTo.net. Hier een link naar alternatieven voor Subtitle Edit specifiek voor Mac.
masauri 30 januari 2023 22:53
Vandaag zelfs nog gebruikt.
Vrij simpel in opbouw met veel mogelijkheden!
RCBL @masauri31 januari 2023 09:00
Prima stukje software idd. Er zijn in mijn optiek echter teveel mogelijkheden. . :)
Rutgertje 15 februari 2023 16:14
Kan helaas niet omgaan met PGS als ik het zo zie :(

"PGS subtitle (Presentation Grapic Stream Subtitle) is an advanced subtitle stream for HD DVD and Bluray Disc."
Roger369 6 maart 2023 20:07
Dit had ik eigenlijk 15 jaar geleden moeten hebben. Tegenwoordig sporadisch nodig. Vooral het visueel syncen om een bestand in een afwijkende video-container toch kloppend te maken met een SRT-bestand. Ook de vertaalfunctie kan mij bekoren. Zeer gebruiksvriendelijk en on-the-go te leren. Chapeau _/-\o_

