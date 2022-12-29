Versie 1.6.0 van HandBrake is verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android-tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
General
Video
- Added AV1 video encoding
- Added high bit depth and color depth support to various encoders and filters
- Added 4K AV1 General, QSV (Hardware), and MKV (Matroska) presets
- Added 4K HEVC General presets and updated related presets to use similar encoder settings
- Revised Web presets and renamed to Creator, Email, and Social
- Removed VP8 presets
- The VP8 video encoder is now deprecated and will be removed in a future release
- Related, the Theora encoder is long deprecated and will be removed in a future release
- Miscellaneous other preset revisions
Filters
- Added SVT-AV1 (software) and Intel QSV AV1 (hardware) video encoders
- Added VP9 10-bit encoder
- Added NVENC HEVC 10-bit encoder
- Added VCN HEVC 10-bit encoder
- Added H.264 levels 6, 6.1, and 6.2 for the x264 encoder
- Added H.264/H.265 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 profiles for the x264 and x265 encoders
- Added H.265 4:2:2 profile for VideoToolbox encoder on Apple Silicon
- Added support for Intel Deep Link Hyper Encode (leverage multiple QSV media engines to increase performance)
- Fixed longstanding issue where slowest NVENC encoder preset caused encoding failures
- Removed support for Intel CPUs older than 6th generation (Skylake) when using Intel Quick Sync Video
Build system
- Added Bwdif deinterlace filter
- Improved Autocrop filter algorithm
- Higher accuracy on mixed aspect ratio content, e.g. both letterbox and full frame pictures
- Improved video scaling performance on Apple Silicon and ARM-based systems
- Use zscale (zimg) by default, falling back to swscale where necessary
- Improved multithread performance (slightly) for the following filters on high core count systems
- Comb Detect
- Decomb
- Denoise
- NLMeans
- Updated the following filters to support higher than 8-bit content and 4:2:2/4:4:4 chroma subsampling
- Detelecine
- Comb Detect
- Decomb
- Grayscale
- Denoise
- NLMeans
- HQDN3D
- Chroma Smooth
- Sharpen
- UnSharp
- LapSharp
Third-party libraries
- Added support for building for OpenBSD
- Added --cpu configure parameter to enable building for native CPU architecture
- Added --lto configure parameter to enable link time optimization
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
Linux
- Updated libraries
- AMF 1.4.24 (AMD VCN encoding)
- FFmpeg 5.1.2 (decoding and filters)
- FreeType 2.12.1 (subtitles)
- Fribidi 1.0.12 (subtitles)
- HarfBuzz 4.4.1 (subtitles)
- libass 0.16.0 (subtitles)
- libbluray 1.3.4 (Blu-ray decoding)
- libdav1d 1.0.0 (AV1 decoding)
- libdvdread 6.1.3 (DVD decoding)
- liblzma (xz) 5.2.6 (LZMA video decoding, e.g. TIFF)
- libjpeg-turbo 2.1.4 (preview image compression)
- libspeex 1.2.1 (Speex audio decoding)
- libvpx 1.12.0 (VP8/VP9 video encoding)
- libxml 2.10.3 (general)
- oneVPL 2023.1.0 (Intel QSV encoding/decoding)
- x264 164 r3100 (H.264/AVC video encoding)
- x265 r12747 (H.265/HEVC video encoding)
- zimg 3.0.4 (color conversion)
- New libraries
- SVT-AV1 1.4.1 (AV1 encoding)
Mac
- Added many quality of life improvements contributed by community members
- Improved parity with the Mac and Windows graphical interfaces
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
- Updated translations
- Added new translations
- Bulgarian (Български)
- Finnish (Suomi)
- Georgian (ქართული)
Windows
- Added Quick Look support to the queue
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
- Updated translations
- Added Japanese translation
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
- Updated all translations
- Added new translations
- Bulgarian (Български)
- Dutch (Nederlands)
- Polish (Polski)