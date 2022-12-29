Versie 1.6.0 van HandBrake is verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android-tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General Added AV1 video encoding

Added high bit depth and color depth support to various encoders and filters

Added 4K AV1 General, QSV (Hardware), and MKV (Matroska) presets

Added 4K HEVC General presets and updated related presets to use similar encoder settings

Revised Web presets and renamed to Creator, Email, and Social

Removed VP8 presets The VP8 video encoder is now deprecated and will be removed in a future release Related, the Theora encoder is long deprecated and will be removed in a future release

Miscellaneous other preset revisions Video Added SVT-AV1 (software) and Intel QSV AV1 (hardware) video encoders

Added VP9 10-bit encoder

Added NVENC HEVC 10-bit encoder

Added VCN HEVC 10-bit encoder

Added H.264 levels 6, 6.1, and 6.2 for the x264 encoder

Added H.264/H.265 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 profiles for the x264 and x265 encoders

Added H.265 4:2:2 profile for VideoToolbox encoder on Apple Silicon

Added support for Intel Deep Link Hyper Encode (leverage multiple QSV media engines to increase performance)

Fixed longstanding issue where slowest NVENC encoder preset caused encoding failures

Removed support for Intel CPUs older than 6th generation (Skylake) when using Intel Quick Sync Video Filters Added Bwdif deinterlace filter

Improved Autocrop filter algorithm Higher accuracy on mixed aspect ratio content, e.g. both letterbox and full frame pictures

Improved video scaling performance on Apple Silicon and ARM-based systems Use zscale (zimg) by default, falling back to swscale where necessary

Improved multithread performance (slightly) for the following filters on high core count systems Comb Detect Decomb Denoise NLMeans

Updated the following filters to support higher than 8-bit content and 4:2:2/4:4:4 chroma subsampling Detelecine Comb Detect Decomb Grayscale Denoise NLMeans HQDN3D Chroma Smooth Sharpen UnSharp LapSharp

Build system Added support for building for OpenBSD

Added --cpu configure parameter to enable building for native CPU architecture

Added --lto configure parameter to enable link time optimization

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements Third-party libraries Updated libraries AMF 1.4.24 (AMD VCN encoding) FFmpeg 5.1.2 (decoding and filters) FreeType 2.12.1 (subtitles) Fribidi 1.0.12 (subtitles) HarfBuzz 4.4.1 (subtitles) libass 0.16.0 (subtitles) libbluray 1.3.4 (Blu-ray decoding) libdav1d 1.0.0 (AV1 decoding) libdvdread 6.1.3 (DVD decoding) liblzma (xz) 5.2.6 (LZMA video decoding, e.g. TIFF) libjpeg-turbo 2.1.4 (preview image compression) libspeex 1.2.1 (Speex audio decoding) libvpx 1.12.0 (VP8/VP9 video encoding) libxml 2.10.3 (general) oneVPL 2023.1.0 (Intel QSV encoding/decoding) x264 164 r3100 (H.264/AVC video encoding) x265 r12747 (H.265/HEVC video encoding) zimg 3.0.4 (color conversion)

New libraries SVT-AV1 1.4.1 (AV1 encoding)

Linux Added many quality of life improvements contributed by community members

Improved parity with the Mac and Windows graphical interfaces

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements

Updated translations

Added new translations Bulgarian (Български) Finnish (Suomi) Georgian (ქართული)

Mac Added Quick Look support to the queue

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements

Updated translations

Added Japanese translation Windows Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements

Updated all translations

Added new translations Bulgarian (Български) Dutch (Nederlands) Polish (Polski)

