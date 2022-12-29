Software-update: HandBrake 1.6.0

HandBrake logo (75 pix)Versie 1.6.0 van HandBrake is verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android-tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General
  • Added AV1 video encoding
  • Added high bit depth and color depth support to various encoders and filters
  • Added 4K AV1 General, QSV (Hardware), and MKV (Matroska) presets
  • Added 4K HEVC General presets and updated related presets to use similar encoder settings
  • Revised Web presets and renamed to Creator, Email, and Social
  • Removed VP8 presets
    • The VP8 video encoder is now deprecated and will be removed in a future release
    • Related, the Theora encoder is long deprecated and will be removed in a future release
  • Miscellaneous other preset revisions
Video
  • Added SVT-AV1 (software) and Intel QSV AV1 (hardware) video encoders
  • Added VP9 10-bit encoder
  • Added NVENC HEVC 10-bit encoder
  • Added VCN HEVC 10-bit encoder
  • Added H.264 levels 6, 6.1, and 6.2 for the x264 encoder
  • Added H.264/H.265 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 profiles for the x264 and x265 encoders
  • Added H.265 4:2:2 profile for VideoToolbox encoder on Apple Silicon
  • Added support for Intel Deep Link Hyper Encode (leverage multiple QSV media engines to increase performance)
  • Fixed longstanding issue where slowest NVENC encoder preset caused encoding failures
  • Removed support for Intel CPUs older than 6th generation (Skylake) when using Intel Quick Sync Video
Filters
  • Added Bwdif deinterlace filter
  • Improved Autocrop filter algorithm
    • Higher accuracy on mixed aspect ratio content, e.g. both letterbox and full frame pictures
  • Improved video scaling performance on Apple Silicon and ARM-based systems
    • Use zscale (zimg) by default, falling back to swscale where necessary
  • Improved multithread performance (slightly) for the following filters on high core count systems
    • Comb Detect
    • Decomb
    • Denoise
      • NLMeans
  • Updated the following filters to support higher than 8-bit content and 4:2:2/4:4:4 chroma subsampling
    • Detelecine
    • Comb Detect
    • Decomb
    • Grayscale
    • Denoise
      • NLMeans
      • HQDN3D
    • Chroma Smooth
    • Sharpen
      • UnSharp
      • LapSharp
Build system
  • Added support for building for OpenBSD
  • Added --cpu configure parameter to enable building for native CPU architecture
  • Added --lto configure parameter to enable link time optimization
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
Third-party libraries
  • Updated libraries
    • AMF 1.4.24 (AMD VCN encoding)
    • FFmpeg 5.1.2 (decoding and filters)
    • FreeType 2.12.1 (subtitles)
    • Fribidi 1.0.12 (subtitles)
    • HarfBuzz 4.4.1 (subtitles)
    • libass 0.16.0 (subtitles)
    • libbluray 1.3.4 (Blu-ray decoding)
    • libdav1d 1.0.0 (AV1 decoding)
    • libdvdread 6.1.3 (DVD decoding)
    • liblzma (xz) 5.2.6 (LZMA video decoding, e.g. TIFF)
    • libjpeg-turbo 2.1.4 (preview image compression)
    • libspeex 1.2.1 (Speex audio decoding)
    • libvpx 1.12.0 (VP8/VP9 video encoding)
    • libxml 2.10.3 (general)
    • oneVPL 2023.1.0 (Intel QSV encoding/decoding)
    • x264 164 r3100 (H.264/AVC video encoding)
    • x265 r12747 (H.265/HEVC video encoding)
    • zimg 3.0.4 (color conversion)
  • New libraries
    • SVT-AV1 1.4.1 (AV1 encoding)
Linux
  • Added many quality of life improvements contributed by community members
  • Improved parity with the Mac and Windows graphical interfaces
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
  • Updated translations
  • Added new translations
    • Bulgarian (Български)
    • Finnish (Suomi)
    • Georgian (ქართული)
Mac
  • Added Quick Look support to the queue
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
  • Updated translations
  • Added Japanese translation
Windows
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
  • Updated all translations
  • Added new translations
    • Bulgarian (Български)
    • Dutch (Nederlands)
    • Polish (Polski)

HandBrake 1.5.1

Versienummer 1.6.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website HandBrake
Download https://handbrake.fr/downloads.php
Bestandsgrootte 21,96MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

29-12-2022 • 06:32

29-12-2022 • 06:32

26

Bron: HandBrake

Videotranscodeerprogramma HandBrake krijgt ondersteuning voor AV1-codec
Videotranscodeerprogramma HandBrake krijgt ondersteuning voor AV1-codec Nieuws van 30 december 2022
Design en multimedia

Reacties (26)

-Moderatie-faq
19
1
0
3
Wijzig sortering
kdekker 29 december 2022 09:59
Edge (tijdens download) en Windows (smart screen) vinden de download van de handbrake exe onveilig. Op dat vlak zouden ze wel iets mogen doen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door kdekker op 24 juli 2024 09:14]

Wildfire @kdekker29 december 2022 10:36
Nee, niet onveilig, ze geven alleen maar aan dat het nog een relatief nieuw bestand is met weinig downloads. Dat is nou eenmaal een "feature" in Edge en Windows, dat weinig gedownloadde bestanden (vaak tref je dat dus met nieuw spul) deze melding krijgen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wildfire op 24 juli 2024 09:14]

SadBob @kdekker29 december 2022 10:09
Heb je daarover al contact opgenomen met Microsoft?
kdekker @SadBob29 december 2022 17:10
Nee, kost me te veel tijd ;-)
Sjakelien 29 december 2022 09:49
Heel lang geleden gebruikte ik dit vaak om DVDs te rippen. Ik heb er nu eigenlijk geen toepassing meer voor. Wie wel? En welke dan?
jaaoie17 @Sjakelien29 december 2022 09:54
Gebruik het alleen voor anime. Om SSA subs in de video te branden. Standaard kan de tv er niet mee overweg.
Wildfire @Sjakelien29 december 2022 10:36
Ik gebruik het om mijn 4K Blu-rays om te zetten in MKV-bestanden die qua bestandsgrootte een stuk kleiner zijn, zodat mijn NAS niet supersnel vol raakt. :)
HakanX @Sjakelien30 december 2022 04:34
Video's afspelen op de orginele radio van Volkswagen (MIB II). Dat moet op een specifieke resolutie en instelling. Bestanden zijn dan ook lekker klein, kan je hele lading muziekvideo's op pleuren. Leuk voor de passagiers.
Prince @Sjakelien30 december 2022 15:31
Ik heb een Canon 250D waar ik naast foto's ook regelmatig filmpjes mee maak. 4K/25fps of 1080p/60fps. De bestanden die daaruit komen zijn vaak erg groot - logisch gezien zo'n toestel niet gemaakt is voor uitstekende video-compressie en ze het ding gewoon koel willen houden.
Ik gebruik Handbrake om deze bestanden om te zetten naar een h264 / h265 of nu AV1 format. Ik zet de kwaliteit hoger dan nodig, maar de bestanden zijn wel 50% - 75% kleiner. Ik heb ook een profiel dat ik er een mp4 van maak met h264 encoding, 720p resolutie en iets mindere kwaliteit. Deze gebruik ik dan om door te sturen via whatsapp oid.
Prince 29 december 2022 07:06
Eindelijk! AV1 support!! Ga ik direct eens mee spelen!
nutty @Prince29 december 2022 08:36
Softwarematig schijnt dat nogal lang te duren,Als je een Arc kaart oid hebt zal het allemaal wel prima gaan
Overigens was ik ook een HB aanhanger,tot ik het (op HB gebaseerde) Vidcoder tegenkwam.
Nog veel meer mogelijkheden,en gebruiksvriendelijker,geef het een kans,zal je niet telleurstellen,hierna laat je HB links liggen kan ik je nu al zeggen!

[Reactie gewijzigd door nutty op 24 juli 2024 09:14]

Admiral Freebee @nutty29 december 2022 09:11
Met als kanttekening dat hardware encoding vaak geoptimaliseerd is voor snelheid en niet zozeer voor een optimale kwaliteit/bitrate verhouding. Zeer handig voor streamers maar minder als je op zoek bent naar een goede kwaliteit bij een acceptabele bitrate.
Zwaai Haai @Admiral Freebee29 december 2022 10:23
Dat ja.. meestal als ik video's encodeer is dat om video's, stukken kleiner te maken. Ik wil dan minimaal kwaliteitsverlies, breed toegankelijke codecs, in een kleiner bestand. Gecapturde analoge video/film en oudere gedownloade video's die in een sterk verouderde codec zitten.
De tijd van het encoderen maakt mij dan niet zoveel uit. Desnoods gaat ie een nachtje draaien.
nutty @Admiral Freebee29 december 2022 12:44
Ja klopt,echter schijnt de hardware van de laatse jaren wel steeds beter te worden.het verschil is erg klein aan het worden.
Zer0 @Admiral Freebee29 december 2022 21:14
Zeer handig voor streamers maar minder als je op zoek bent naar een goede kwaliteit bij een acceptabele bitrate.
Het kan nog steeds een goed alternatief zijn, afhankelijk van wat je als acceptabele kwaliteit ziet.
Wildfire @nutty29 december 2022 09:08
Da's grappig, ik kom juist van Vidcoder af en geef de voorkeur aan Handbrake. :P
nutty @Wildfire29 december 2022 12:41
o Waarom dan?
Wildfire @nutty29 december 2022 15:05
Da's een goede vraag. De overstap heb ik alweer lang geleden gemaakt en eerlijk gezegd weet ik alleen nog dat ik Handbrake fijner vond dan VidCoder.

Misschien dat ik VidCoder weer eens ga proberen door een film te encoden met beide prorgramma's. En dan eens kijken wat ik er dan tegenwoordig van vind.
BartDG @nutty30 december 2022 09:23
Ik heb ook (toegegeven een tweetal jaar geleden) de beiden gebruikt en inderdaad, Vidcoder was gebruiksvriendelijker... maar voor één of andere reden waren de bestanden die ik H.265 encodeerde met Vidcoder steeds (behoorlijk) groter dan diezelfde bestanden die ik encodeerde met Handbrake. Ik snapte er geen bal van, want de settings waren identiek. Dan toch maar bij Handbrake gebleven, want zo moeilijk bleek dat toch ook niet.
Jazco2nd
@nutty29 december 2022 09:21
Vidcoder is Windows-only.
mjl 29 december 2022 10:12
@kdekker Vooral om snel videos om te zetten naar diverse resoluties en HEVC. Ik heb een aantal standaard scripts met de CLI versie om dit te doen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mjl op 24 juli 2024 09:14]

Mandrake466 29 december 2022 11:30
Ik kan Handbrake niet installeren zonder .NET 6.0 te installeren?!
Jeffrey_KL @Mandrake46629 december 2022 11:48
Dat klopt, en dit is erg omdat?
havana 29 december 2022 11:51
Ik vind dit wel een erg handig progje.
nutty 29 december 2022 18:17
Trouwens...
https://www.tomshardware....ng-support-for-the-masses
BartDG 30 december 2022 09:29
Zit die beperking van 6 CPU threads bij encoderen nog steeds in Handbrake? Al een tijdje niet meer gebruikt, maar ik weet wel nog dat ik dat behoorlijk stom vond gezien ik een 12 core CPU heb. Ik heb dan op een bepaald moment Handbrake 2 keer gedraaid (naast elkaar). Dat werkte deels om de CPU optimaler te belasten, maar echt ideaal was het toch niet...

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

