moOde audio player logo (79 pix)Versie 8.2.4 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

This release is based on RaspiOS Bullseye Lite (2022-09-06) plus APT upgrades and Linux kernel 5.15.76 and includes important updates and bug fixes as listed below. Note the ISO images in this release include the post r824prod commit 4680ad1 that fixes "underscore used instead of dash".

Bug fixes

  • Airplay crash due to syntax error in conf on new image
  • CamillaDSP quick convolution yaml check fails
  • RoonBridge Resume MPD setting not functioning
  • Media query rule set for Pi 7" Touch
  • Media query rule set for mobile portrait
  • Song title dash visible when end of queue

Versienummer moOde audio player 8.2.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website moOde audio
Download https://moodeaudio.org/#download
Licentietype GPL

Falco
29 december 2022 13:06
De ota update is (helaas) nog niet beschikbaar

Op de site ook nog niet, maar op GitHub eventueel al wel verse images.
https://github.com/moode-player/moode/releases

[Reactie gewijzigd door Falco op 24 juli 2024 19:48]

bitlab
29 december 2022 15:39
De ota update staat er inmiddels ook op.
Falco
@bitlab29 december 2022 16:11
Check, mijn beide spelers inmiddels van een update voorzien. Vooralsnog feilloos weer.
gerb_1963 3 januari 2023 14:49
Het blijkt erg slecht te functioneren en er is nogal wat technisch gepruts nodig om het aan de gang te krijgen. Daar zou in het artikel meer aandacht voor moeten zijn.
Goudvis @gerb_196323 januari 2023 18:52
Niet mijn ervaring.

