Software-update: RJ TextEd 15.70

RJ TextEd logo (79 pix) Versie 15.68 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook prima onder Linux te gebruiken. Sinds versie 15.66 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in in version 15.70:
  • Split document window to another document view
    In this version you can split the current document window to a new tab in another document view. E.g. split the current document to a new tab to the right document view.
  • A new menu item has been added to the document tab context menu called
    "Split document window". It also contain the items to split vertically or horizontally.
  • Brace highlighting
    Braces are now highlighted in plain text.
  • Text cursor width (caret)
    If you set the text cursor width to 0 (zero) a block cursor will be used. Note that the block cursor is only used with monospaced fonts, like "Consolas", "Courier New"... The width limit has been set to 5.
  • Temporary backup (timer)
    Modified files and open tabs data should be periodically saved to a temp folder. Made some code changes to save more data in a more reliable format.
  • Exception tracer
    Made some option changes to create a better bug report. The bug report should now include some debug files as well.
  • WebView2Loader (Edge browser preview)
    Updated the dll file to the latest version.
  • Fixed
    • Close tab issue with delayed loading.
    • Zoom in external document window.
    • Drag n drop issues.
    • Possible shutdown issues.
    • Many minor issues reported by users.
Fixed in version 15.68:
  • Update issue where open tabs were not re-opened.
Fixed in version 15.67:
  • Some issues reported by users.
  • Install issue when running the program as a "Standard User".

Versienummer 15.70
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Rickard Johansson
Download https://www.rj-texted.se/#download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 19-12-2022 18:16
2 • submitter: RyFeR26

19-12-2022 • 18:16

2

Submitter: RyFeR26

Bron: Rickard Johansson

Update-historie

04-10 RJ TextEd 16.31 0
01-09 RJ TextEd 16.30 2
05-'24 RJ TextEd 16.20 0
01-'24 RJ TextEd 16.10 0
11-'23 RJ TextEd 16.01 0
10-'23 RJ TextEd 16.00 0
09-'23 RJ TextEd 15.96 0
09-'23 RJ TextEd 15.95 0
09-'23 RJ TextEd 15.94 6
08-'23 RJ TextEd 15.93 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

RJ TextEd

geen prijs bekend

Development tools

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
2
2
1
0
0
1
Wijzig sortering
saL-onE 19 december 2022 19:52
Is dit een goede vervanger voor Ultra Edit?
beerse @saL-onE20 december 2022 16:05
Qua licentie is ze in ieder geval voordeliger. Deze is vrij bruikbaar dus kan/mag je het eenvoudig proberen en blijven gebruiken als het bevalt.

Zelf ben ik als systeembeheerder al ruim 10 jaar geleden van UltraEdit overgestapt naar NotePad++ (uitvoering: Notepad++)

Andere vergelijkbare editors:
uitvoering: EditPad Lite
uitvoering: CudaText

Er zijn (windows systeembeheerder) collega's die graag gebruik maken van VisualStudioCode (de vrije versie!): uitvoering: Visual Studio Code

Natuurlijk kan je bij UltraEdit, bij de diverse versies in de reacties zien welke andere editors worden gebruikt: uitvoering: UltraEdit

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq