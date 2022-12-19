Versie 15.68 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook prima onder Linux te gebruiken. Sinds versie 15.66 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in in version 15.70:
Fixed in version 15.68:
- Split document window to another document view
In this version you can split the current document window to a new tab in another document view. E.g. split the current document to a new tab to the right document view.
- A new menu item has been added to the document tab context menu called
"Split document window". It also contain the items to split vertically or horizontally.
- Brace highlighting
Braces are now highlighted in plain text.
- Text cursor width (caret)
If you set the text cursor width to 0 (zero) a block cursor will be used. Note that the block cursor is only used with monospaced fonts, like "Consolas", "Courier New"... The width limit has been set to 5.
- Temporary backup (timer)
Modified files and open tabs data should be periodically saved to a temp folder. Made some code changes to save more data in a more reliable format.
- Exception tracer
Made some option changes to create a better bug report. The bug report should now include some debug files as well.
- WebView2Loader (Edge browser preview)
Updated the dll file to the latest version.
- Fixed
- Close tab issue with delayed loading.
- Zoom in external document window.
- Drag n drop issues.
- Possible shutdown issues.
- Many minor issues reported by users.
Fixed in version 15.67:
- Update issue where open tabs were not re-opened.
- Some issues reported by users.
- Install issue when running the program as a "Standard User".