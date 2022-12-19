Versie 15.68 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook prima onder Linux te gebruiken. Sinds versie 15.66 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in in version 15.70: Split document window to another document view

In this version you can split the current document window to a new tab in another document view. E.g. split the current document to a new tab to the right document view.

In this version you can split the current document window to a new tab in another document view. E.g. split the current document to a new tab to the right document view. A new menu item has been added to the document tab context menu called

"Split document window". It also contain the items to split vertically or horizontally.

"Split document window". It also contain the items to split vertically or horizontally. Brace highlighting

Braces are now highlighted in plain text.

Braces are now highlighted in plain text. Text cursor width (caret)

If you set the text cursor width to 0 (zero) a block cursor will be used. Note that the block cursor is only used with monospaced fonts, like "Consolas", "Courier New"... The width limit has been set to 5.

If you set the text cursor width to 0 (zero) a block cursor will be used. Note that the block cursor is only used with monospaced fonts, like "Consolas", "Courier New"... The width limit has been set to 5. Temporary backup (timer)

Modified files and open tabs data should be periodically saved to a temp folder. Made some code changes to save more data in a more reliable format.

Modified files and open tabs data should be periodically saved to a temp folder. Made some code changes to save more data in a more reliable format. Exception tracer

Made some option changes to create a better bug report. The bug report should now include some debug files as well.

Made some option changes to create a better bug report. The bug report should now include some debug files as well. WebView2Loader (Edge browser preview)

Updated the dll file to the latest version.

Updated the dll file to the latest version. Fixed Close tab issue with delayed loading. Zoom in external document window. Drag n drop issues. Possible shutdown issues. Many minor issues reported by users.

Fixed in version 15.68: Update issue where open tabs were not re-opened. Fixed in version 15.67: Some issues reported by users.

Install issue when running the program as a "Standard User".