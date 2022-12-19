OpenHAB is domoticasoftware waarmee componenten uitgelezen en aangestuurd kunnen worden. Daarbij kun je denken aan lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Het kan via zogenaamde bindings onder andere praten via Z-Wave, Nest en Zigbee, of producten van Ikea Trådfri, Xiaomi Smart Home en Philips Hue aansturen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en voor gebruikerservaringen kun je ook op ons Forum terecht, in het Het Grote OpenHAB topic. De ontwikkelaars hebben OpenHAB 3.4 uitgebracht en de release notes voor die versie zien er als volgt uit:

The openHAB 3.4 release is a feature release that contains many new features, enhancements and bug fixes, both for the core runtime and for many add-ons. You can find the most relevant ones listed in detail below.

openHAB 3.4 is fully backward compatible to openHAB 3.3 setups - there are only a few exceptions in certain bindings where manual action is required to adapt an existing setup, so please carefully check the section on breaking changes.