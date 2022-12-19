Software-update: OpenHAB 3.4.0

openHAB logo (svg)OpenHAB is domoticasoftware waarmee componenten uitgelezen en aangestuurd kunnen worden. Daarbij kun je denken aan lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Het kan via zogenaamde bindings onder andere praten via Z-Wave, Nest en Zigbee, of producten van Ikea Trådfri, Xiaomi Smart Home en Philips Hue aansturen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en voor gebruikerservaringen kun je ook op ons Forum terecht, in het Het Grote OpenHAB topic. De ontwikkelaars hebben OpenHAB 3.4 uitgebracht en de release notes voor die versie zien er als volgt uit:

New and Noteworthy

The openHAB 3.4 release is a feature release that contains many new features, enhancements and bug fixes, both for the core runtime and for many add-ons. You can find the most relevant ones listed in detail below.

openHAB 3.4 is fully backward compatible to openHAB 3.3 setups - there are only a few exceptions in certain bindings where manual action is required to adapt an existing setup, so please carefully check the section on breaking changes.

OpenHAB

Versienummer 3.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Java
Website OpenHAB
Download https://github.com/openhab/openhab-distro/releases/tag/3.4.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 19-12-2022 19:58
17 • submitter: lampy25

19-12-2022 • 19:58

17

Submitter: lampy25

Bron: OpenHAB

Update-historie

30-09 openHAB 4.2.2 12
09-08 openHAB 4.2.1 0
07-'24 openHAB 4.2.0 1
06-'24 openHAB 4.1.3 3
03-'24 openHAB 4.1.2 0
01-'24 openHAB 4.1.1 0
12-'23 openHAB 4.1 0
11-'23 openHAB 4.0.4 0
09-'23 openHAB 4.0.3 4
08-'23 openHAB 4.0.2 20
Meer historie

Lees meer

OpenHAB

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (17)

-Moderatie-faq
17
17
13
1
0
3
Wijzig sortering
n0m0r3 19 december 2022 21:36
ooit begonnen met openHAB, maar destijds toch de overstap naar HomeAssistant gemaakt. En daar ben ik heel erg blij mee. openHAB is een stuk complexer om op te zetten. Mocht je hier aan beginnen, lees je dan goed in in de terminologie.
KWOAD @n0m0r319 december 2022 21:40
Ik probeerde ook eens HA, maar daar is toch echt veel minder mogelijk als in OH. Bijvoorbeeld verschillende scenario’s (standen) per lamp, en verschillende scenario’s voor meerdere lampen gecombineerd is slechts omslachtig te doen in HA. Al helemaal als je daar if-statements aan wil toevoegen.
Sito @KWOAD19 december 2022 21:46
Daar heb je scènes voor in Home Assistant, helemaal niet ingewikkeld of omslachtig.
KWOAD @Sito19 december 2022 22:52
Volgens mij kan een scene geen if-statements bevatten. Daarnaast kan je geen andere scenes aansturen met een scene, maar alleen direct de lamp/object. Ik werk dus per lamp vaak met presets. Als ik met een scene een lamp direct aanstuur, kan ik niet meer zien in welke preset die staat. En de reden dat ik presets gebruik is dat ik niet gebruik wil maken van alle variabelen (lichtsterkte en kleur) maar gewoon van een aantal keuze-opties (bijv. uit, lezen, ontspannen, concentreren, colorloop, blauw).
Ortep @KWOAD20 december 2022 00:01
En de reden dat ik presets gebruik is dat ik niet gebruik wil maken van alle variabelen (lichtsterkte en kleur) maar gewoon van een aantal keuze-opties (bijv. uit, lezen, ontspannen, concentreren, colorloop, blauw).
Dat is ongeveer de definitie van scènes in HA
RoRoo @Ortep20 december 2022 08:53
Het heeft bij mij ook eventjes geduurd voordat ik het gemak van scenes begrepen heb.
Nu gebruik ik het overal voor.

Ik zet een lamp niet aan, ik activeer een scene. Zo start een lamp altijd zoals ik het wil ongeacht de vorige staat.
Maar ik moet toegeven dat zaken nog altijd niet zo heel duidelijk zijn hoe e.e.a. werkt. Ik begin tegenwoordig vaak in de community mijn vraag te stellen hoe ik iets het beste aan kan vliegen, en dan komen er bijna altijd wel templates bij kijken die je als leek nooit gevonden of begrepen zou hebben.

Het ontbreken van if/else statements in automations is imho nog steeds wel een gemis.

Als OpenHAB nog iets lastiger is, sla ik die wel over ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoRoo op 24 juli 2024 04:53]

Anoniem: 1322 @RoRoo20 december 2022 16:42
Het ontbreken van if/else statements in automations is imho nog steeds wel een gemis.
Daar zijn scripts toch voor? https://www.home-assistant.io/docs/scripts/#if-then

Ik heb het nog nooit gebruikt hoor, dus neem het met een korrel zout.
Zelf skip ik de scènes ook helemaal en gebruik ik overal overal 'adaptive lighting'
shades @KWOAD20 december 2022 13:22
Node-Red is hier het sleutelwoord - als je het kan verzinnen kan je het maken in Node-Red.
In principe is dat grafisch programmeren - klink gelijk ingewikkeld maar je knopt een schakelaar blokje (bijv.) aan een lamp blokje en in het blokje kan je zeggen wat die moet doen. aan, uit, toggle als er een ram om die knop wordt gegeven.
Tevens kan je vanalles tussen die twee blokken zetten als "wanneer het donker is doe dan dat, of dit" of volautomatisch. Kan ook met scenes hoor dacht ik maar node-red is zo veel visueler
En als je een klein beejt handig bent met javascript (wat jij wil, heeft iemand anders al verzonnen en staat waarschijnlijk op het internet) dan kan je echte he-le-maal los
leercurve voor node-red is i.e.i. misschien een beetje stijl omdat het nieuw is maar god wat is het leuk. Hier een linkje van plaatjes om indruk te krijgen https://www.google.com/se...BA&biw=1546&bih=759&dpr=1

[Reactie gewijzigd door shades op 24 juli 2024 04:53]

JorisM @KWOAD21 december 2022 16:03
Kijk eens of dit of dit doet wat je op het oog hebt zou ik zeggen :)

Naast dat je scenes (met meerdere lampen er aan gekoppeld) aan kunt maken kun je tegenwoordig d.m.v. een 'helper' entiteiten (in dit geval lampen) groeperen en ze daarmee als 1 apparaat aansturen.

Daarnaast kun je in HA ook nog 'stop conditions' toevoegen. Dan wordt een automatisering niet uitgevoerd als een bepaald apparaat of entiteit aan/uit staat of een bepaalde waarde terug geeft.
Weet niet of je dit bedoelt met if-statements?

Ik heb zelf Yeelight lampen en ik kan in HA bij het aanmaken van een scene kiezen voor het effect/setting die ik wil gebruiken, b.v.: night mode, reading mode, sunset mode en zelfs een "Strobe Epilepsy!" mode :+
Uiteraard moet HA deze setting/effect wel uit kunnen lezen bij de lamp zelf, of anders via een integratie die de informatie voor je uitleest & aanstuurt.
Tegenwoordig kun je in HA ook het aantal Kelvin instellen d.m.v. een slider overigens.

Bonus:
Hier nog wat inspiratie voor het gebruiken van conditions om automations te stoppen of zorgen dat ze niet uitgevoerd worden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door JorisM op 24 juli 2024 04:53]

TheDudez @n0m0r320 december 2022 09:07
Het voordeel is dat je er ook meer mee kan. Maar het wordt wel steeds eenvoudiger met elke nieuwe release. En het grote voordeel is dat je gebruik kan maken van Google assistent zonder abonnement af te sluiten. Al schijn je ook de openhab cloud conector te kunnen gebruiken met homeassistant.
steenwijk-h 19 december 2022 22:37
Weet iemand of ik met de Toon kan werken met openhab zonder de online diensten van Eneco?
TheDudez @steenwijk-h20 december 2022 09:13
Via nodered. Maar je moet wel een geroote toon hebben. Maar dat heb je ook nodig voor HA. https://flows.nodered.org...a63992bbeb80f76219cddc5e4
leonvolt @steenwijk-h20 december 2022 00:17
Ik gebruik zelf een gerootte toon met home assistant.
Heb helaas geen ervaring met OpenHab maar ik verwacht dat er wel integraties voor een toon met root zijn.

Rooten is trouwens erg eenvoudig tegenwoordig. Je hoeft de toon niet eens meer van de muur te halen.
https://github.com/JackV2020/Root-A-Toon-USB-Stick
CyBeRSPiN 20 december 2022 10:15
Gebruik OpenHAB nu 8 jaar en heeft me nooit in de steek gelaten. Ik wacht nog steeds op het moment dat er iets niet kan zodat ik wel naar HA “moet”.
De cloud van OpenHAB voor remote bediening en integratie is ook nog eens gratis ipv 75 euro/jaar.
SiErRa @CyBeRSPiN20 december 2022 10:58
Ik ben naar ongeveer 8 jaar OpenHAB naar HA overgestapt. De hoofdreden vooral de scheeflopende ontwikkeling van apps voor de telefoon (nieuwe UI ondersteuning duurde meer dan een jaar). De trage releasecycle was ook wel belangrijk.

Die cloud issues had ik niet meegenomen maar is wel een groot ding, er is ook geen opensource oplossing die je zelf kan hosten, wat OpenHAB wel heeft.
TheDudez @SiErRa20 december 2022 15:48
Zo traag is de releasecycle niet. Als je de snapshot pakt. De stable is traag. Maar liever traag dan vol bugs.
siepeltjuh 21 december 2022 01:02
OpenHAB heeft zich de laatste jaren wel sterk verbeterd vwb de UI. Was ook nodig. De leercurve is al lang zo stijl niet meer en de feature set is ongeëvenaard.

Snapshots zou ik overigens niet direct aanraden, wel de maandelijkse milestone releases.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq