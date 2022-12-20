Software-update: moOde audio player 8.2.3

moOde audio player logo (79 pix)Versie 8.2.3 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Updates
  • Bump to Linux kernel 5.15.76 #1597 (new image only)
  • Bump to MPD 0.23.11
  • Bump to Shairport-sync 4.1.1
  • Bump to CamillaDSP 1.0.3
  • Bump to CamillaGUI 1.0.1
  • Add UI layout for Smartphone landscape
  • Add UI layout for Ultra-wide screens
  • Add Analog clock option for CoverView
  • Improve CUE handling and presentation
  • Improve restart/shutdown notifications
  • Improve Quick help
  • Remove Bluetooth speaker sharing option (obsolete)
  • Use thin style for CoverView clocks
  • Use the correct name for AirPlay
  • Default to Playback view after startup
  • Only list Bluetooth on main menu if its on
  • Refactor CSS and config templates
Radio stations
  • Update BBC Worldwide stations to HLS streams
Bug fixes
  • SMB server ON/OFF setting not working
  • Top border of Playbar is visible
  • Startup hangs if Bluetooth on but no adapter is present
  • Space bar not working in On-Screen Keyboard
  • Unmount by id in sourceMount() not working
  • Mount monitor unmount fail due to sourceMount() bug

moOde audio player

Versienummer 8.2.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website moOde audio
Download https://moodeaudio.org/#download
Licentietype GPL

moOde audio player

Falco
20 december 2022 10:04
Weet iemand toevallig wat hiermee bedoeld wordt?

Bump to Linux kernel 5.15.76 #1597 (new image only)

Betekent dat je alleen nieuwe kernel krijgt als je de image opnieuw naar een kaartje schrijft, dus niet bij update via de update check?
bitlab
@Falco20 december 2022 13:26
Precies wat je zegt;
Alleen een nieuwe kernel bij het schrijven van een verse images en niet bij online update van een bestaande image.
De eerste paar updates van de 8.x reeks hadden wel een kernel update, maar bij de latere updates is de kernel er weer uitgehaald.

Je kan de kernel nog wel met de hand updaten, maar dan moet je ook niet vergeten de volgende packages te installeren:
  • rtl88xxau-5.15.76
  • pcm1794a-5.15.76
  • ax88179-5.15.76
  • aloop-5.15.76
En eerste oude versies daarvan te deinstalleren.
EverLast2002 20 december 2022 11:52
Even een backup maken van je huidige moOde config (zit in het menu).
Wellicht dat via de CLI/SSH een sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade al werkt.
Of je kaartje beschrijven met de nieuwe release en je backup daarna restoren?
bitlab
@EverLast200220 december 2022 13:32
Voor apt upgrade:
Specifeke packages van moode zijn beveiligd tegen updaten met moode-apt-mark unhold kan je ze unlocken en met moode-apt-mark hold weer locken.
In de post hierboven genoemde packages moet je zelf met de hand bijwerken. Bij deze packages is de kernel versie onderdeel van de package naam.
Falco
@EverLast200220 december 2022 15:54
Denk inderdaad dat een backup terug zetten het makkelijkst is, in vergelijk met de handmatige upgrade van de kernel en de benodigde extra pakketten.

Iemand een idee wat het voordeel van de nieuwe kernel zou kunnen zijn voor een applicatie als MoOde?

EDIT: Ik heb hier wel het een en ander gevonden, het is in ieder geval een LTS kernel blijkbaar
https://forums.raspberrypi.com/viewtopic.php?t=322879

https://www.phoronix.com/review/linux-515-features

[Reactie gewijzigd door Falco op 22 juli 2024 20:13]

bitlab
@Falco20 december 2022 17:41
Stap is niet zo groot; je gaat van kernel 5.15.61 (8.2.2) naar 5.15.76. De 8.0 reeks begon met kernel 5.15.23.
Falco
@bitlab20 december 2022 18:43
Ah bedankt, ik had nog niet gekeken op welke kernel ik nu zit (MoOde 8.22)

Edit: net de in place update gedaan en gelijk even gekeken welke kernel ik heb.
Blijkbaar zit ik op 5.15.32-v8+ #1538

Edit 2: net even een nieuwe image geschreven en via backup& restore alle instellingen etc terug gezet. Werkt feilloos!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Falco op 22 juli 2024 20:13]

