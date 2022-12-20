Versie 8.2.3 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Updates Bump to Linux kernel 5.15.76 #1597 (new image only)

Bump to MPD 0.23.11

Bump to Shairport-sync 4.1.1

Bump to CamillaDSP 1.0.3

Bump to CamillaGUI 1.0.1

Add UI layout for Smartphone landscape

Add UI layout for Ultra-wide screens

Add Analog clock option for CoverView

Improve CUE handling and presentation

Improve restart/shutdown notifications

Improve Quick help

Remove Bluetooth speaker sharing option (obsolete)

Use thin style for CoverView clocks

Use the correct name for AirPlay

Default to Playback view after startup

Only list Bluetooth on main menu if its on

Refactor CSS and config templates Radio stations Update BBC Worldwide stations to HLS streams Bug fixes SMB server ON/OFF setting not working

Top border of Playbar is visible

Startup hangs if Bluetooth on but no adapter is present

Space bar not working in On-Screen Keyboard

Unmount by id in sourceMount() not working

Mount monitor unmount fail due to sourceMount() bug