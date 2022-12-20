Versie 8.2.3 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Updates
Radio stations
- Bump to Linux kernel 5.15.76 #1597 (new image only)
- Bump to MPD 0.23.11
- Bump to Shairport-sync 4.1.1
- Bump to CamillaDSP 1.0.3
- Bump to CamillaGUI 1.0.1
- Add UI layout for Smartphone landscape
- Add UI layout for Ultra-wide screens
- Add Analog clock option for CoverView
- Improve CUE handling and presentation
- Improve restart/shutdown notifications
- Improve Quick help
- Remove Bluetooth speaker sharing option (obsolete)
- Use thin style for CoverView clocks
- Use the correct name for AirPlay
- Default to Playback view after startup
- Only list Bluetooth on main menu if its on
- Refactor CSS and config templates
Bug fixes
- Update BBC Worldwide stations to HLS streams
- SMB server ON/OFF setting not working
- Top border of Playbar is visible
- Startup hangs if Bluetooth on but no adapter is present
- Space bar not working in On-Screen Keyboard
- Unmount by id in sourceMount() not working
- Mount monitor unmount fail due to sourceMount() bug