Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als opensource aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Release 5.61.2 / 1.6.2 This build introduces a couple of quality of life improvements the ability to suppress notification when gaming a global setting to add run entries to all boxes an option to select a custom icon for the sandbox added to the color slider in the box options

It fixed 12 issues and introduces a new update mechanism which allows to update individual files.

On the "Support Tab" in the "Global Options" the user can now choose from the following release channels: Stable - GitHub Releases Preview - GitHub Pre-Releases

There the user can also select how to behave when a "New Version" (where an installer is available) or a "Version Update" (where only individual files of the existing installation will be updated) is found.

For a "New Version" the following options are available: Notify, Download & Notify, Download & Install

For a "Version Update" the following options are available: Ignore, Notify, Download & Notify, Download & Install

There is no "Ignore" option for "New Version" as that is covered by disabling check for updates.

In the "Stable" channel check for "Version Update" is only available to supporters with a valid certificate. In this channel all updates are signed and consists of the latest compatibility templates and urgent bug-fixes and translations.

In the "Preview" channel the "Version Update" consist of unsigned test builds (except the signed driver) released every few days (like for example 1.6.0,1.6.1a and 1.6.1b) as here the updates contain not only half tested fixes but also new functionality which may not yet be free of bugs.

Furthermore installers have been updated with the ability to download the latest Templates.ini and translations when installing.