Software-update: Kodi 20 RC 1

Kodi logo (75 pix) Versie 20 van Kodi is in ontwikkeling en de eerste release candidate is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 20.0, die de codenaam Nexus draagt, treffen we onder meer av1-hardware decoding aan voor Android en Linux, is er ondersteuning voor inputstream via de av1 codec en is ffmpeg bijgewerkt naar versie 4.4. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Addons
  • A BREAKING API change was introduced for the VideoStreamDetail and InfoTagVideo Python APIs. This affects set APIs that were introduced in the v20 development cycle. We would not normally do such a change when we enter Beta phase, but we believe fixing this now would cause fewer issues for all the addon devs out there for v21 (supporting 2 different APIs for v20/v21). Details around what is affected can be seen in the PR. In addition, further details can be seen and discussed on the forums.
  • A number of bundled addons have been updated. This should reduce the number of addons that immediately do updates on installation of RC1.
Scrapers
  • Due to the above breaking API change, the TVDB TV Show scraper was updated to prevent breaking. The result is that the updated scraper will be broken on any Kodi v20 release prior to this RC1 release. If you are using an older v20 install, then you need to update for continued functioning of the TMDB TV Show scraper.
  • In addition, we took this opportunity to fix a long outstanding issue with the Python TV Show scrapers described here. The result is that if you are adding new episodes to existing TV shows in your library, you need to refresh the show to download the new episode guide. If you are using NFO files, the episode guide in those files needs updating also.
  • TMDB TV Shows and TV Maze scrapers have been updated, with TVDB v4 to be updated in the near future. More details can be found here.
Games
  • @lrusak fixed a crash that was introduced into Beta1. Some Linux users were finding Kodi was crashing on startup (link).
  • @lrusak again fixed a black screen issue with standalone games (link).
General
  • Add support for action "play" to many more items such as widgets/favourites on the homescreen (link).
  • Fix a regression with duplicate/incorrect context menu entries (link).
  • @ksooo fixed another regression for addons that caused the "continue watching" context menu not to show the resume time (link).
  • @repojohnray has been providing a number of fixes/cleanups lately that are targeting memory leaks. Subtitles and a number of Linux specific areas have had improvements made to them.
  • A new contributer @larrignon has fixed a logging message that occurred when an empty directory was searched by scrapers (link).
Music
  • Fix crash when queuing multichannel audio files. This fixes a regression introduced in Beta 1 (link).
  • Fix default fallback image to be more relevant to a music item (CD Case instead of a Folder) (link).
Android
  • @joseluismarti has contributed a number of cleanups/fixes for Android.
  • @a1rwulf bumped our SDK target to 31. Along with a number of fixes @joseluismarti contributed over the past few months, this has allowed us to finally do a release to the Google Play Store. RC1 has been released to the Testing channel, and we'll ramp up deployment over the next week or so to more users in the Testing channel
macOS
  • @enen92 has made a number of fixes to what is know as the macOS native windowing implementation. This won't affect too many people right now, as the default release uses SDL windowing, however anyone building the native macOS ARM version (or using the test builds) should see a number of improvements around windowing.
  • Add speech to text service implementation (usable from keyboard dialog)
Windows and Xbox
  • Kodi RC 1 has been submitted to the Microsoft Store as an update. Users should start receiving this shortly. Be aware that you may have to uninstall and reinstall your Xbox version, because the OS is not updating cleanly.
Skinning

  • Fix a crash if an include has an empty condition. This was reported by @jurialmunkey and was an effect when a PARAM was used in the include condition that may have been empty (link).

  • Fix a crash that could occur in the event of a textbox that was too small for a font used, and therefore the text would not fit (link).

Estuary Specifics
  • Music: Extend context menu functionality, add ability to play albums directly from home screen
  • Video: Extend context menu functionality
  • PVR: New home screen widget for saved searches
  • PVR: Reworked home screen widget for timers
  • PVR: Some smaller visual changes to the OSD and the home screen widgets
  • Add possibility to use the play button (on remote, keyboard, ...) to start playback of many different items shown on the home screen (e.g. songs, movies, episodes, Live-TV channels, recordings, albums, TV shows, single seasons, movie sets - just try it out...)
Subtitles
  • Fix a regex for Sami subtitles (link).
Teletext
  • @enen92 has made a few fixes for teletext usage. A crash and a usability issue were resolved (link).
  • Another crash was resolved (link).
  • Flashing teletext was blinking at an extremely fast pace. This fixes an regression introduced by a large core change regarding time related functions (link).
UPNP
  • Fix some crashes occurring on startup if UPnP items were on homescreen widgets. Check the PR for gritty details (link).
Video
  • A new feature has been introduced to allow the possibility of 'continue watching' (aka resume) for certain video folders from the context menu of several folder locations (eg Movie Sets, TV Shows including seasons, and more). The best way to see more info about this is to see the PR.
PVR
  • Multi-instance support for PVR client-addons (first implemented by pvr.hts, more to come)
  • Persistent EPG searches
  • Automatic cleanup of texture database and removal of related stale image files
  • Add possibility to refresh channel logos in the Channel manager
  • Selection of items to delete when resetting the PVR database
  • Various performance optimisations, larger code refactoring
Favourites
  • New favourites window, providing different views and other enhancements

Kodi "Nexus"

Versienummer 20 RC 1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Kodi
Download https://kodi.tv/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 19-12-2022 15:32 8

19-12-2022 • 15:32

8

Bron: Kodi

Update-historie

19-01 Kodi 21.2 21
10-09 Kodi 21.1 24
04-'24 Kodi 21.0 69
03-'24 Kodi 20.5 6
03-'24 Kodi 21.0 bèta 3 1
02-'24 Kodi 20.4 34
01-'24 Kodi 20.3 11
12-'23 Kodi 21.0 bèta 2 4
10-'23 Kodi 21.0 bèta 1 35
07-'23 Kodi 20.2 8
Meer historie

Dr. Cheeks 19 december 2022 16:32
Ik heb een issue in Kodi 20 (beta1 en deze RC1) op een Nvidia Shield Android box.
Dit issue ben ik nooit tegengekomen op Kodi 19 en voorgangers.

Na een dag of zo krijg ik een error in de add-on Retrospect en ik heb als enige oplossing gevonden de add-on te verwijderen en opnieuw te installeren... Niet super erg, maar wel onhandig. En niet goed voor de WAF :)

Iemand anders ook deze ervaring?

FYI: issue gelogd, bedankt iedereen!
https://github.com/retros...eo.retrospect/issues/1666

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dr. Cheeks op 25 juli 2024 01:49]

bluecupra @Dr. Cheeks19 december 2022 18:25
Als het om WAF gaat is het natuurlijk sowieso niet handig om een beta of RC release te laden 🤪
Daansan378 @Dr. Cheeks19 december 2022 19:28
Mijn vermoeden gaat uit naar dit issue:
https://github.com/retros...eo.retrospect/issues/1664

Je kan simpel via ssh (neem ik aan ook op een Android box) het corrupte cookie verwijderen.
op Linux hier te vinden:
/storage/.kodi/userdata/addon_data/plugin.video.retrospect/cookiejar.dat
Als het verwijderd is, start retrospect weer op als normaal,

Bij elke boot is het weer hetzelfde liedje.
Om dit op te lossen heb ik in een startup script het volgende gezet:
rm /storage/.kodi/userdata/addon_data/plugin.video.retrospect/cookiejar.dat

Probloeem opgelost (voor nu)
GroteBozewolf
@Dr. Cheeks20 december 2022 01:18
Rapporteer het issue even op de issue tracker van Retrospect. Uiteraard voorzien ben een debug log waarin de fout te vinden is. Dan kijk ik ernaar.
Dr. Cheeks @GroteBozewolf20 december 2022 11:00
Dank je!
Issue gelogd...
https://github.com/retros...eo.retrospect/issues/1666
GroteBozewolf
@Dr. Cheeks24 december 2022 02:13
Inmiddels gefixed toch?
Jazco2nd
@Dr. Cheeks19 december 2022 19:57
Dit is een RC. Bedoeling is dat jij dit deelt inclusief logs etc met de developers zodat ze het kunnen fixen voor de final.
CrazyJoe 19 december 2022 16:28
Mooi dat ze dat SDK level issue opgelost hebben. Scheelt weer een sideload actie.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

