Versie 15.65 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook prima onder Linux te gebruiken. Sinds versie 15.63 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Version 15.65 Associate file extensions In options you can now assign the icon to be displayed in Explorer, for your associated file type. There are several text document icons to choose from, including the default program icon.

Associate file extensions should work better now on Windows 10/11 as well.

If a file extension was previously associated with a different program, you may have to open a file with that extension and select RJ TextEd as the default app, when Windows asks which app to use. FTP profile The option for passive connection is now always checked when creating a new profile. Fixed FTP file size display error. Version 15.64 Program icon Changed the program icon (thanks Jeff). It simply says RJ, but it has a more modern look and feel.

I also changed the window caption from "RJ TextEd" to simply "TextEd". Themes Added a new option in the customize themes dialog window to theme window border and title bar. Or not.

Some themes looks pretty good with the standard windows title bar. E.g. Windows 11 light. Find All In this version you can set the output result to both "list all items found" and "highlight all items found". Document views Splitters between document views are now highlighted when hovering the mouse over a splitter. Syntax files SymbolWords should work again in this version. Note that you need to select the correct highlighter in the customize theme dialog to see the style and color options. Misc Redesigned the about dialog window.

Redesigned the opening splash screen. Fixed Font size issues in some windows.

Misc minor issues reported by users, or found while coding.