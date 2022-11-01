Software-update: RJ TextEd 15.65

RJ TextEd logo (79 pix) Versie 15.65 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook prima onder Linux te gebruiken. Sinds versie 15.63 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Version 15.65

Associate file extensions
  • In options you can now assign the icon to be displayed in Explorer, for your associated file type. There are several text document icons to choose from, including the default program icon.
  • Associate file extensions should work better now on Windows 10/11 as well.
    If a file extension was previously associated with a different program, you may have to open a file with that extension and select RJ TextEd as the default app, when Windows asks which app to use.
FTP profile
  • The option for passive connection is now always checked when creating a new profile.
Fixed
  • FTP file size display error.

Version 15.64

Program icon
  • Changed the program icon (thanks Jeff). It simply says RJ, but it has a more modern look and feel.
  • I also changed the window caption from "RJ TextEd" to simply "TextEd".
Themes
  • Added a new option in the customize themes dialog window to theme window border and title bar. Or not.
  • Some themes looks pretty good with the standard windows title bar. E.g. Windows 11 light.
Find All
  • In this version you can set the output result to both "list all items found" and "highlight all items found".
Document views
  • Splitters between document views are now highlighted when hovering the mouse over a splitter.
Syntax files
  • SymbolWords should work again in this version. Note that you need to select the correct highlighter in the customize theme dialog to see the style and color options.
Misc
  • Redesigned the about dialog window.
  • Redesigned the opening splash screen.
Fixed
  • Font size issues in some windows.
  • Misc minor issues reported by users, or found while coding.

Versienummer 15.65
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Rickard Johansson
Download https://www.rj-texted.se/#download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 01-11-2022 12:31
0 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

01-11-2022 • 12:31

0

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Rickard Johansson

Update-historie

08-06 RJ TextEd 16.40 0
04-10 RJ TextEd 16.31 0
09-'24 RJ TextEd 16.30 2
05-'24 RJ TextEd 16.20 0
01-'24 RJ TextEd 16.10 0
11-'23 RJ TextEd 16.01 0
10-'23 RJ TextEd 16.00 0
09-'23 RJ TextEd 15.96 0
09-'23 RJ TextEd 15.95 0
09-'23 RJ TextEd 15.94 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

RJ TextEd

geen prijs bekend

Development tools

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq