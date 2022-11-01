Software-update: OBS Studio 28.1.1

OBS Studio logo (79 pix)Versie 28.1 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen en wegens twee kleine problemen ook meteen een opvolger. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource- en crossplatformsoftware bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. In versie 28 is onder meer ondersteuning voor 10-bit en hdr-video-encoding toegevoegd, is er een versie voor Apple-hardware uitgerust met een Apple Silicon-cpu en is de overstap naar Qt 6 voor de gebruikersinterface gemaakt. In versie 28.1 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

28.1.1 Hotfix Changes
  • Fixed NVENC preset not being migrated properly in simple output mode
  • Fixed the inability to start the encoder when NVENC is set to a bframe count higher than is supported by the device
28.1 Changes
  • Added NVENC AV1 hardware encoder on Windows
    • Currently only works with the NV12 (OBS default) and P010 color formats
    • Currently does not support the "rescale" feature in advanced output mode
    • Only available for RTX 40 Series video cards from NVIDIA
  • Updated NVENC presets
    • Presets have been split into 3 different settings: Preset, Tuning, and Multipass mode
    • Presets are now P1-P7, lower numbers being lower quality, higher numbers being higher quality. Note that higher presets may incur higher GPU usage which could impact the performance of games running simultaneously with OBS. The number of simultaneous NVENC encoding sessions may be lower when using the highest presets. OBS will automatically map your current NVENC settings to the closest preset when upgrading.
    • Tuning is used to determine whether to prioritize latency or quality. It has three settings: High Quality, Low Latency, and Ultra Low Latency.
    • Multipass Mode is used to determine whether a second pass is used in encoding, and has three settings: Disabled, Quarter Resolution, and Full Resolution. Enabling this will give higher quality at the cost of more GPU resource usage.
  • Fixed a bug where Direct3D 9 games stopped capturing properly with game capture on Windows 11 22H2
  • Moved "Always on Top" to the View menu
  • You can now select a specific source for the Virtual Camera
  • Fixed a crash on resolution change of Windows Virtual Camera
  • Fixed a Discord crash with Windows Virtual Camera
  • Fixed crashes with macOS applications loading the virtual camera
  • Fixed Steam version launching x86_64 version on Apple Silicon devices
  • Fixed Stats widget appearance issues
  • Fixed Blend Method in Studio Mode
  • Fixed case where video capture is darkened when both luma wipe and scale filtering are set

OBS Studio

Versienummer 28.1.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website OBS Studio
Download https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/tag/28.1.1
Licentietype GPL

Bron: OBS Studio

SHVTTR 1 november 2022 12:52
Hopelijk word AV1 eindelijk een algemeen begrip in streaming en video productie. Adobe loopt zoals gewoonlijk weer achter met support....
Darkjacky 1 november 2022 12:57
Heeft OBS zijn eigen support geschreven voor av1_nvenc? Want ffmpeg heeft het zo ver ik kan zien nog steeds niet toegevoegd. Ze gebruiken intern ook ffmpeg. Ik hoop dat het spoedig toegevoegd word.
Inmiddels heeft ffmpeg wel de AV1 hardware encoder van Intel (av1_qsv).

Ik vind het wel jammer dat Nvidia niet met hun eindeloze wijsheid een videokaart implementatie heeft voor het archiveren van beeldmateriaal. Zo moeilijk kan het toch niet zijn om de kwaliteit te meten en gewoon een target te kunnen geven? Gewoon per frame SSIM of PSNR of zelfs VMAF meten en omhoog of omlaag als het niet op de target zit. Maakt bij archiveren ook helemaal niet uit of je 100% van de GPU resources gebruikt omdat je dat meestal toch niet tijdens het gamen doet.

Verder vind ik OBS een prachtige tool. Zeker nu ze de zelfde implementatie hebben als Discord met audio opname per applicatie. Dat heeft het wel een heel stuk makkelijker gemaakt om ongewenste geluiden niet mee te nemen.

