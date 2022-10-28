Software-update: WizTree 4.11

WizTree logo (79 pix) WizTree is een programma dat razendsnel een harde schijf kan analyseren om zo bestanden en mappen te vinden die de meeste ruimte innemen. Het is daarmee een prima hulpmiddel om de harde schijf op te ruimen wanneer er ruimtegebrek is. Het programma kan ook op bepaalde bestandstypes zoeken en het resultaat van een scan exporteren. WizTree mag gratis in privéomgevingen worden gebruikt en kan zijn werk ook doen zonder het eerst te installeren. Hieronder is de changelog voor versie 4.11 te vinden:

Changes in WizTree version 4.11:
  • "Today" file search filter (=today) was not working correctly in some time zones - fixed
  • Command line parameters for /filter and /filterexclude now support literal double quotes. This is useful when filtering paths containing spaces, to prevent the filter from treating the space as an "AND" operator.
    Use a single quote character to represent the double quote, like this:
    WizTree64.exe /filter="'C:\Program Files\'|'C:\Program Files (x86)\'"
    The example above would set the "include filter" to
    "C:\Program Files\"|"C:\Program Files (x86)\"
    The filter above will match file names containing "C:\Program Files\" OR "C:\Program Files (x86)\"
    Two single quotes in a row will be treated as one literal single quote:
    WizTree64.exe /filter="'C:\Program Files\'|'C:\Program Files (x86)\'|'C:\Bob''s Folder\'"
    This would set the "include filter" to
    "C:\Program Files\"|"C:\Program Files (x86)"|"C:\Bob's Folder\"
    Without the quotes the filtering will not work as expected:
    C:\Program Files\|C:\Program Files (x86)\
    This would match any file names containing "C:\Program" AND ( "Files\" OR "C:\Program" ) AND "Files" AND "(x86)\"
    Previously the way to work around this problem was to replace the spaces with wildcard question marks, like this:
    WizTree64.exe /filter="C:\Program?Files\|C:\Program?Files?(x86)\"
  • WizTree 4.09/4.10 would crash when run as "SYSTEM" user ("NT AUTHORITY\SYSTEM") due to some issues with the newly added drag/drop functionality - fixed
  • Fixed some cosmetic issues with Italian translation

WizTree

Versienummer 4.11
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Antibody Software
Download https://wiztreefree.com/download
Bestandsgrootte 4,29MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-10-2022 09:29
6 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

28-10-2022 • 09:29

6

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Antibody Software

Update-historie

28-02 WizTree 4.25 6
31-01 WizTree 4.24 2
03-12 WizTree 4.23 10
28-10 WizTree 4.22 5
24-10 WizTree 4.21 9
07-'24 WizTree 4.20 7
03-'24 WizTree 4.19 15
02-'24 WizTree 4.18 7
01-'24 WizTree 4.17 5
11-'23 WizTree 4.16 7
Meer historie

Lees meer

WizTree

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
6
6
4
0
0
1
Wijzig sortering
Morgenzon1990 28 oktober 2022 09:38
In de screenshot onderaan herken ik Sequioa view van de TU/e, dat gebruik ik nog steeds.
beerse
@Morgenzon199028 oktober 2022 12:08
Daar is al een tijdje niet veel aan veranderd: https://www.win.tue.nl/sequoiaview/
Niet dat die verandering nodig zou zijn maar ergens in mijn achterhoofd begon een lampje te knipperen toen ik sequioa view las, volgens mij is dat al een paar keer door iets anders/beters opgevolgd al kan ik het
pad niet zo snel vinden.
Delgaranor 28 oktober 2022 09:50
Zelf gebruik ik al jaren WinDirStat. Toch deze even gedownload, en ik ga niet meer terug.
WizTree is veel sneller, en de structuurkaart is overzichtelijker.
Ruuddie @Delgaranor28 oktober 2022 10:48
Wow, aan de hand van jouw reactie heb ik het eens geprobeerd. Helemaal gelijk, dag en nacht verschil. Ik gebruikte ook altijd WinDirStat, maar die moet echt map-voor-map scannen. Nu met WizTree is m'n hele C-schijf in een 2.5 seconden gescand.
anielk 29 oktober 2022 19:48
Is dit niet hetzelfde als treezise?
vuilverwerking 30 oktober 2022 18:09
Als ze een schijf voor de kiesen krijgen waar deduplication op draait wordt het leuk ;)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq