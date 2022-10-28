WizTree is een programma dat razendsnel een harde schijf kan analyseren om zo bestanden en mappen te vinden die de meeste ruimte innemen. Het is daarmee een prima hulpmiddel om de harde schijf op te ruimen wanneer er ruimtegebrek is. Het programma kan ook op bepaalde bestandstypes zoeken en het resultaat van een scan exporteren. WizTree mag gratis in privéomgevingen worden gebruikt en kan zijn werk ook doen zonder het eerst te installeren. Hieronder is de changelog voor versie 4.11 te vinden:

Changes in WizTree version 4.11: "Today" file search filter (=today) was not working correctly in some time zones - fixed

Command line parameters for /filter and /filterexclude now support literal double quotes. This is useful when filtering paths containing spaces, to prevent the filter from treating the space as an "AND" operator.

WizTree 4.09/4.10 would crash when run as "SYSTEM" user ("NT AUTHORITY\SYSTEM") due to some issues with the newly added drag/drop functionality - fixed

Fixed some cosmetic issues with Italian translation