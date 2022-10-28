Software-update: Wireshark 4.0.1

Wireshark logo (79 pix) Versie 4.0.1 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen, een ontwikkelversie. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is te downloaden voor 64bit-uitvoeringen van Windows en macOS. De broncode is beschikbaar voor gebruik op Linux, Solaris en *BSD. Sinds versie 4.0 zijn er geen 32bit-uitvoeringen meer beschikbaar. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

What’s New
  • The Windows installers now ship with Qt 5.15.2. They previously shipped with Qt 6.2.3.
The following bugs have been fixed:
  • Comparing a boolean field against 1 always succeeds on big-endian machines. Issue 12236.
  • Qt: MaxMind GeoIP columns not added to Endpoints table. Issue 18320.
  • Fuzz job crash output: fuzz-2022-10-04-7131.pcap. Issue 18402.
  • The RTP player might not play audio on Windows. Issue 18413.
  • Wireshark 4.0 breaks display filter expression with > sign. Issue 18418.
  • Capture filters not working when using SSH capture and dumpcap. Issue 18420.
  • Packet diagram field values are not terminated. Issue 18428.
  • Packet bytes not displayed completely if scrolling. Issue 18438.
  • Fuzz job crash output: fuzz-2022-10-13-7166.pcap. Issue 18467.
  • Decoding bug H.245 userInput Signal. Issue 18468.
  • CFDP dissector doesn’t handle \"destination filename\" only. Issue 18495.
  • Home page capture button doesn’t pop up capture options dialog. Issue 18506.
  • Missing dot in H.248 protocol name. Issue 18513.
  • Missing dot for protocol H.264 in protocol column. Issue 18524.
  • Fuzz job crash output: fuzz-2022-10-23-7240.pcap. Issue 18534.
Removed Features and Support
  • The experimental display filter syntax for literals using angle brackets <…​> that was introduced in Wireshark 4.0.0 has been removed. For byte arrays a colon prefix can be used instead. See the User’s Guide for details.
Updated Protocol Support
  • ASN.1 PER
  • CFDP
  • Diameter
  • DirectPlay
  • F5 Ethernet Trailer
  • GTP
  • H.223
  • H.248
  • H.264
  • H.265
  • IEEE 802.11
  • IPv4
  • MBIM
  • O-RAN FH CUS
  • PFCP
  • RTCP
  • SCTP
  • SMB
  • TCP
  • TRANSUM
New and Updated Capture File Support
  • BLF

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Wireshark 4.0.1 voor Windows (64bit)
*Wireshark 4.0.1 voor PortableApps
*Wireshark 4.0.1 voor macOS (Arm, 64bit)
*Wireshark 4.0.1 voor macOS (Intel, 64bit)
*Wireshark 4.0.1 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD

Wireshark 3.6.0

Versienummer 4.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Wireshark
Download https://www.wireshark.org/download.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

28-10-2022 • 09:39
submitter: 1DMKIIN

28-10-2022 • 09:39

0

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Wireshark

