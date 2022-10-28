Versie 4.0.1 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen, een ontwikkelversie. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is te downloaden voor 64bit-uitvoeringen van Windows en macOS. De broncode is beschikbaar voor gebruik op Linux, Solaris en *BSD. Sinds versie 4.0 zijn er geen 32bit-uitvoeringen meer beschikbaar. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
What’s New
The following bugs have been fixed:
- The Windows installers now ship with Qt 5.15.2. They previously shipped with Qt 6.2.3.
Removed Features and Support
- Comparing a boolean field against 1 always succeeds on big-endian machines. Issue 12236.
- Qt: MaxMind GeoIP columns not added to Endpoints table. Issue 18320.
- Fuzz job crash output: fuzz-2022-10-04-7131.pcap. Issue 18402.
- The RTP player might not play audio on Windows. Issue 18413.
- Wireshark 4.0 breaks display filter expression with > sign. Issue 18418.
- Capture filters not working when using SSH capture and dumpcap. Issue 18420.
- Packet diagram field values are not terminated. Issue 18428.
- Packet bytes not displayed completely if scrolling. Issue 18438.
- Fuzz job crash output: fuzz-2022-10-13-7166.pcap. Issue 18467.
- Decoding bug H.245 userInput Signal. Issue 18468.
- CFDP dissector doesn’t handle \"destination filename\" only. Issue 18495.
- Home page capture button doesn’t pop up capture options dialog. Issue 18506.
- Missing dot in H.248 protocol name. Issue 18513.
- Missing dot for protocol H.264 in protocol column. Issue 18524.
- Fuzz job crash output: fuzz-2022-10-23-7240.pcap. Issue 18534.
Updated Protocol Support
- The experimental display filter syntax for literals using angle brackets <…> that was introduced in Wireshark 4.0.0 has been removed. For byte arrays a colon prefix can be used instead. See the User’s Guide for details.
New and Updated Capture File Support
- ASN.1 PER
- CFDP
- Diameter
- DirectPlay
- F5 Ethernet Trailer
- GTP
- H.223
- H.248
- H.264
- H.265
- IEEE 802.11
- IPv4
- MBIM
- O-RAN FH CUS
- PFCP
- RTCP
- SCTP
- SMB
- TCP
- TRANSUM
- BLF
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Wireshark 4.0.1 voor Windows (64bit)
Wireshark 4.0.1 voor PortableApps
Wireshark 4.0.1 voor macOS (Arm, 64bit)
Wireshark 4.0.1 voor macOS (Intel, 64bit)
Wireshark 4.0.1 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD