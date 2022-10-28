Microsoft heeft versie 107 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, heeft Microsoft onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht in de Microsoft Edge sidebar. De volledige changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Feature updates
Policy updates New policies
- Microsoft Edge sidebar. The Microsoft Edge sidebar lets users access productivity tools side-by-side with their browsing window. For enterprise customers, the following experiences are currently turned on by default: Search, Discover, Office.com, and Outlook. Administrators can control the availability and configure the Microsoft Edge sidebar using the HubsSidebarEnabled, ExtensionInstallBlockList, and ExtensionInstallForceList policies. The extension ID for each sidebar app can be found at edge://sidebar-internals. For more information, see Manage the sidebar in Microsoft Edge.
- New policy to give more flexibility in Microsoft Edge startup. The RestoreOnStartupUserURLsEnabled policy lets users add and remove their own URLs to open when starting Microsoft Edge while maintaining the mandatory list of sites specified by the admin.
Deprecated policy
- EdgeWorkspacesEnabled - Enable Workspaces
- EnhanceSecurityModeBypassIntranet - Enhanced Security Mode configuraton for Intranet zone sites
- EventPathEnabled - Re-enable the Event.path API until Microsoft Edge version 115
- InternetExplorerIntegrationLocalMhtFileAllowed - Allow local MHTML files to open automatically in Internet Explorer mode
- LinkedAccountEnabled - Enable the linked account feature
- PerformanceDetectorEnabled - Performance Detector Enabled
- RestoreOnStartupUserURLsEnabled - Allow users to add and remove their own sites during startup when the RestoreOnStartupURLs policy is configured
- DefaultShareAdditionalOSRegionSetting - Set the default "share additional operating system region" setting
- WebSelectEnabled - Web Select Enabled
- WebSQLAccess - Force WebSQL to be enabled
- WebSQLNonSecureContextEnabled - Force WebSQL in non-secure contexts to be enabled
Obsoleted policy
- MicrosoftOfficeMenuEnabled - Allow users to access the Microsoft Office menu
- BuiltinCertificateVerifierEnabled - Determines whether the built-in certificate verifier will be used to verify server certificates