Software-update: Microsoft Edge 107.0.1418.24

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 107 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, heeft Microsoft onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht in de Microsoft Edge sidebar. De volledige changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Feature updates
  • Microsoft Edge sidebar. The Microsoft Edge sidebar lets users access productivity tools side-by-side with their browsing window. For enterprise customers, the following experiences are currently turned on by default: Search, Discover, Office.com, and Outlook. Administrators can control the availability and configure the Microsoft Edge sidebar using the HubsSidebarEnabled, ExtensionInstallBlockList, and ExtensionInstallForceList policies. The extension ID for each sidebar app can be found at edge://sidebar-internals. For more information, see Manage the sidebar in Microsoft Edge.
  • New policy to give more flexibility in Microsoft Edge startup. The RestoreOnStartupUserURLsEnabled policy lets users add and remove their own URLs to open when starting Microsoft Edge while maintaining the mandatory list of sites specified by the admin.
Policy updates New policies Deprecated policy Obsoleted policy

De zijbalk in Microsoft Edge 104

Versienummer 107.0.1418.24
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge#evergreen
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 28-10-2022 09:16
3 • submitter: danmark_ori

28-10-2022 • 09:16

3

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (3)

BliebBlop 28 oktober 2022 23:48
Ik heb de 2 Chrome-gebaseerde browsers ingesteld op openen met Home-tab met het zoek-venster, + 2-de tab met alle bookmarks (verdeeld in diverse mappen).
Als ik op het Favorieten-tab klik, krijg ik een scherm-vullend overzicht van alle favorieten, verdeeld in diverse mappen (zoals Nieuws, Linux, etcetera).

Als ik op een bookmark klik (enkel of dubbel) opent de site in een beeldvullende 3-de tab. Daarin kan ik diverse dingen aanklikken/tevoorschijn halen.

Als ik het wel gezien heb, klik ik op het rode kruisje, en spring ik automatisch terug op de beeldvullende Favorieten-tab.

Dit laatste werkt in deze versie van Edge niet meer.
Als ik op een bookmark klik, vervangt de openende tab de Favorieten-tab. Als ik dan op het rode kruisje klik, spring ik niet meer terug op de Favorieten-tab (want die is er niet meer), maar naar de Home-tab.

Om weer een van mijn bookmarks te openen, moet ik weer opnieuw de favorieten-tab oproepen.
Ik vind dit een vervelende beperking/teruggang van het gebruiks-gemak.

Bij G-Chrome werkt dit nog wel zoals ik gewend ben. Bij FF heb ik ook zoiets geregeld (op een andere manier)

Is er iemand die weet hoe ik de Favorieten-tab in Edge permanent geopend kan houden (ik wil geen zij-balk). Of zou mijn probleem een versie-fout zijn (dus bij de volgende versie van Edge opgelost) ?
Baserk 28 oktober 2022 11:34
De Android versie heeft nog steeds die belabberde 'AdBlock Plus' ingebouwd.
Pas als dat eruit is en standaard addons toegevoegd kunnen worden, zou ik de overstap wagen naar Edge op laptop en android phone.
Chip. 30 oktober 2022 13:30
Microsoft Edge sidebar
Jezus wat een verschrikkelijke feature zeg... Maak de browser nog meer bloated... Nog even en ik ga weer weg van Edge. Microsoft snapt het nooit he... In het begin hebben ze een fijne browser met redelijk wat goeie extra features t.o.v. Chrome... en dan slaan ze weer totaal door.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

