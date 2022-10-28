Microsoft heeft versie 107 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, heeft Microsoft onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht in de Microsoft Edge sidebar. De volledige changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Microsoft Edge sidebar. The Microsoft Edge sidebar lets users access productivity tools side-by-side with their browsing window. For enterprise customers, the following experiences are currently turned on by default: Search, Discover, Office.com, and Outlook. Administrators can control the availability and configure the Microsoft Edge sidebar using the HubsSidebarEnabled, ExtensionInstallBlockList, and ExtensionInstallForceList policies. The extension ID for each sidebar app can be found at edge://sidebar-internals. For more information, see Manage the sidebar in Microsoft Edge.

New policy to give more flexibility in Microsoft Edge startup. The RestoreOnStartupUserURLsEnabled policy lets users add and remove their own URLs to open when starting Microsoft Edge while maintaining the mandatory list of sites specified by the admin. New policies EdgeWorkspacesEnabled - Enable Workspaces

EnhanceSecurityModeBypassIntranet - Enhanced Security Mode configuraton for Intranet zone sites

EventPathEnabled - Re-enable the Event.path API until Microsoft Edge version 115

InternetExplorerIntegrationLocalMhtFileAllowed - Allow local MHTML files to open automatically in Internet Explorer mode

LinkedAccountEnabled - Enable the linked account feature

PerformanceDetectorEnabled - Performance Detector Enabled

RestoreOnStartupUserURLsEnabled - Allow users to add and remove their own sites during startup when the RestoreOnStartupURLs policy is configured

DefaultShareAdditionalOSRegionSetting - Set the default "share additional operating system region" setting

WebSelectEnabled - Web Select Enabled

WebSQLAccess - Force WebSQL to be enabled

WebSQLNonSecureContextEnabled - Force WebSQL in non-secure contexts to be enabled Deprecated policy MicrosoftOfficeMenuEnabled - Allow users to access the Microsoft Office menu Obsoleted policy BuiltinCertificateVerifierEnabled - Determines whether the built-in certificate verifier will be used to verify server certificates