Software-update: RJ TextEd 15.63

RJ TextEd logo (75 pix) Versie 15.63 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Clone document window

There are some important changes in this version.

  • A cloned tab, or document window, is an exact copy of the original tab.
  • Undo/redo history, bookmarks, code folds etc. are all copied to the new document window.
Tab order

Tabs are now opened at the end of the tab row and always in alphabetical order.

Tab sort

Added a menu item to the tab-bar context menu to sort all tabs.

Startup

Made some changes when the program close and re-start.

  • The search result panel is closed and not re-opened at program startup.
  • Multiple document tab views are closed and not re-opened at startup.
Korean language

A Korean language file has been added. Select Korean in "Environment->Languages".

Fixed
  • File Commander: Path display in right pane.
  • Misc minor issues reported or found while coding.

Versienummer 15.63
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Rickard Johansson
Download https://www.rj-texted.se/download.html
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

30-09-2022
0 • submitter: RyFeR26

30-09-2022 • 22:55

0

Submitter: RyFeR26

Bron: Rickard Johansson

RJ TextEd

geen prijs bekend

