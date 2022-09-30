Versie 15.63 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

There are some important changes in this version.

A cloned tab, or document window, is an exact copy of the original tab.

Undo/redo history, bookmarks, code folds etc. are all copied to the new document window.

Tabs are now opened at the end of the tab row and always in alphabetical order.

Added a menu item to the tab-bar context menu to sort all tabs.

Made some changes when the program close and re-start.

The search result panel is closed and not re-opened at program startup.

Multiple document tab views are closed and not re-opened at startup.

A Korean language file has been added. Select Korean in "Environment->Languages".